Madawaska Ice Fest 2025

Join us at The Arlington Gasthaus & Speakeasy for dinner and a night of games, prizes and community!
Dinner and T-Shirt included in price of admission.
[Intro to Ice] - Sat Feb 22 9am-12pm @ Diamond Lake
$80
If you think of ice cubes from your freezer when we say “ice” then this clinic is for you! We will show you all the basics of getting geared up, how to climb frozen waterfalls, and have fun whilst doing so. With kind and supportive instruction from highly experienced guides from Muskoka Mountainworks you'll be in for a real frosty treat. Rental gear supplied by Muskoka Mountainworks.
[Steep Ice] - Sat Feb 22 12:30-3:30pm @ Diamond Lake
$80
Are you looking to better your technique, climb steeper, or just want to know how to avoid the ‘screaming barfies’? This clinic is for you! Expand your knowledge through various drills and expert pointers so you can scale the taller stuff. This clinic is a great next step as you progress along your ice climbing journey and for those just looking to brush up on efficient climbing.
[Mixed & Dry] - Sat Feb 22 9am-12pm @ Papineau Roadside
$80
Ready to venture out onto some harder stuff…literally? Here we'll help you develop your climbing skills with a careful guidance through the dark arts of mixed climbing and the sorcery that is drytooling. The head wizards at One Axe Pursuits will put you through your paces as you gain confidence venturing off the ice, if there is any. Bringing your own gear is recommended.
[Advanced] - Sat Feb 22 12:30-3:30pm @ Papineau Roadside
$80
Getting close to finally completing your 50 consecutive pitches of ice without falling and ready to take the lead? This clinic is for leaders looking to expand their knowledge and those getting ready or interested in getting ready to jump on the ‘sharp end’ with sharp things. Learn about various tactics for climbing steep ice, placing screws, building anchors, and more.
[Intro to Ice] - Sun Feb 23 9am-12pm @ Diamond Lake
$80
If you think of ice cubes from your freezer when we say “ice” then this clinic is for you! We will show you all the basics of getting geared up, how to climb frozen waterfalls, and have fun whilst doing so. With kind and supportive instruction from highly experienced guides from Muskoka Mountainworks you'll be in for a real frosty treat. Rental gear supplied by Muskoka Mountainworks.
[Mixed & Dry] - Sun Feb 23 9am-12pm @ Papineau Roadside
$80
Ready to venture out onto some harder stuff…literally? Here we'll help you develop your climbing skills with a careful guidance through the dark arts of mixed climbing and the sorcery that is drytooling. The head wizards at One Axe Pursuits will put you through your paces as you gain confidence venturing off the ice, if there is any. Bringing your own gear is recommended.
[Steep Ice] - Sun Feb 23 12:30-3:30pm @ Diamond Lake
$80
Are you looking to better your technique, climb steeper, or just want to know how to avoid the ‘screaming barfies’? This clinic is for you! Expand your knowledge through various drills and expert pointers so you can scale the taller stuff. This clinic is a great next step as you progress along your ice climbing journey and for those just looking to brush up on efficient climbing.
[Advanced] - Sun Feb 23 12:30-3:30pm @ Papineau Roadside
$80
Getting close to finally completing your 50 consecutive pitches of ice without falling and ready to take the lead? This clinic is for leaders looking to expand their knowledge and those getting ready or interested in getting ready to jump on the ‘sharp end’ with sharp things. Learn about various tactics for climbing steep ice, placing screws, building anchors, and more.
