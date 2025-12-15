Madawaska Ice Fest 2026

Hosted by
Join us at The Arlington Gasthaus & Speakeasy for dinner and a night of games, prizes and community!
Dinner and T-Shirt included in price of admission.
Getting close to finally completing your 50 consecutive pitches of ice without falling and ready to take the lead? This clinic is for those looking to lead & leaders looking to expand their knowledge and those getting ready or interested in getting ready to jump on the ‘sharp end’ with sharp things. Learn about various tactics for climbing steep ice, placing screws, building anchors, and more.
Rentals are not included in the price.
Refunds are at organizer's discretion. No refunds due to ice conditions.
This intermediate top-rope ice climbing clinic focuses on refining movement, footwork, and tool placement so steeper ice feels more controlled and sustainable. Ideal for climbers ready to progress beyond the basics. Expand your knowledge through various drills and expert pointers. This clinic is a great next step as you progress along your ice climbing journey and for those just looking to brush up on efficient climbing.
Additional T-shirt including Canada wide flat rate shipping.
Can't make it out to the 2026 Madawaska Icefest? But still want to support the ACC & your local ice climbing scene? We appreciate your support and will see you in 2027!
IMPORTANT: T-shirts are included with the Saturday Night Dinner/Party ticket. Additional T-shirt sales will be available at both Diamond Lake & The Arlington during the event for $25.
If you think of ice cubes from your freezer when we say “ice” then this clinic is for you! We will show you all the basics of getting geared up, how to climb frozen waterfalls, and have fun whilst doing so. With kind and supportive instruction from highly experienced guides from Muskoka Mountainworks you'll be in for a real frosty treat.
Rentals are included in the price! Rentals provided by Muskoka Mountainworks.
Refunds are at organizer's discretion. No refunds due to ice conditions.
Group A
Due to demand we have opened another section of Intro to Ice!
Group B
Due to demand we have opened another section of Intro to Ice!
Group B
If you think of ice cubes from your freezer when we say “ice” then this clinic is for you! We will show you all the basics of getting geared up, how to climb frozen waterfalls, and have fun whilst doing so. With kind and supportive instruction from highly experienced guides from Muskoka Mountainworks you'll be in for a real frosty treat.
Rentals are included in the price! Rentals provided by Muskoka Mountainworks.
Refunds are at organizer's discretion. No refunds due to ice conditions.
Due to demand we have opened another section of Intro to Ice!
Group B
