Madawaska Ice Fest 2026

Getting close to finally completing your 50 consecutive pitches of ice without falling and ready to take the lead? This clinic is for those looking to lead & leaders looking to expand their knowledge and those getting ready or interested in getting ready to jump on the ‘sharp end’ with sharp things. Learn about various tactics for climbing steep ice, placing screws, building anchors, and more.





Rentals are not included in the price.





Refunds are at organizer's discretion. No refunds due to ice conditions.