Madawaska Ice Fest 2027

The festival needs volunteers to operate! Would you be willing to help out? This can be as much or as little as you want. If you're doing a clinic we'd love if you could show up early or stay after it's done to help (previous years' volunteers were able to attend clinics and climb open climbs).





Here are some roles we need volunteers for:

Setting up and taking down tents/tables

Signing people in

Staffing the hot drinks/food table

Sizing crampons/helping with rentals

Setting and taking down topropes (most routes have top access)

Scouting out crags the week before

Belaying

Ice farming

Photography/Social Media

Picking up various items and driving them to the festival





Volunteers will receive training for their roles before and during the festival.





Potential Volunteer perks (to be confirmed as we plan for next year):

Free entry to the "Friday Night Lights" event

Partial refund on their "Dinner and Party" ticket

Volunteer appreciation gift.





If think you can help in some other way please email [email protected]



