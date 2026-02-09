Madawaska Ice Fest 2027

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About this event
Register to climb at the open climbing sites for the festival. Doing this will ensure we have your email and can send you the latest information. Topropes will be set up, and you can borrow ice tools at the location. You will need your own boots and crampons.
Open climbing will take place:
Open climbing sites will be announced the week of the festival based on ice conditions.
Changes to open climbing during the weekend will be announced via Whatsapp: https://chat.whatsapp.com/K3L9DbctHW6InbK2S9c5C3
The festival needs volunteers to operate! Would you be willing to help out? This can be as much or as little as you want. If you're doing a clinic we'd love if you could show up early or stay after it's done to help (previous years' volunteers were able to attend clinics and climb open climbs).
Here are some roles we need volunteers for:
Volunteers will receive training for their roles before and during the festival.
Potential Volunteer perks (to be confirmed as we plan for next year):
If think you can help in some other way please email [email protected]
Bring your headlamp and climb Guardian Angel at night! The festival is piloting a new event this year, where the team will set up lights and topropes on Friday night. At the base we'll have a bit of music, a fire, and snacks!
Open to those with their own gear, and those picking up Full Weekend and Saturday rentals. Stop by for a climb, or just for the vibes!
This event is not guided.
There are no refunds. Tickets are transferrable if you send notice to [email protected].
A safe, guided introduction to Ice Climbing. Try ice climbing in a safe, supportive environment — no experience needed. We will show you all the basics of getting geared up, how to climb frozen waterfalls, and have fun whilst doing so. With kind and supportive instruction from highly experienced guides you'll be in for a real frosty treat.
Who it’s for:
What participants will learn
Rentals are included in the price! Rentals provided by Muskoka Mountainworks.
IMPORTANT: You must fill out the rental survey if you require rentals. Rental survey link: https://forms.gle/g6KHVRnCJ2dws2gQ8
Rental Pick up option 1 (preferred): Friday evening at the Diamond Lake trailhead between 7:00-9:30 PM
Rental Pick up option 2: Saturday morning at the Diamond Lake trailhead at 8:15 AM.
Rental Drop off: Diamond Lake trailhead 15 minutes after your clinic.
There are no refunds. Tickets are transferrable if you send notice to [email protected].
Clinic sites will be confirmed the week of the festival based on ice conditions.
This guided intermediate top-rope ice climbing clinic focuses on refining movement, footwork, and tool placement so steeper ice feels more controlled and sustainable. Ideal for climbers ready to progress beyond the basics. Expand your knowledge through various drills and expert pointers. This clinic is a great next step as you progress along your ice climbing journey and for those just looking to brush up on efficient climbing.
Who it’s for
Core skills taught
Rentals are not included in the price. Rentals can be purchased separately below. To avoid lineups we suggest purchasing a full day rental and picking it up at the Arlington the night before.
There are no refunds. Tickets are transferrable if you send notice to [email protected].
Clinic sites will be confirmed the week of the festival based on ice conditions.
This guided intermediate top-rope ice climbing clinic focuses on refining movement, footwork, and tool placement so steeper ice feels more controlled and sustainable. Ideal for climbers ready to progress beyond the basics. Expand your knowledge through various drills and expert pointers. This clinic is a great next step as you progress along your ice climbing journey and for those just looking to brush up on efficient climbing.
Includes a 30 minute break for lunch.
Who it’s for
Core skills taught
Rentals are not included in the price. Rentals can be purchased separately below. To avoid lineups we suggest purchasing a full day rental and picking it up at the Arlington the night before.
There are no refunds. Tickets are transferrable if you send notice to [email protected].
Clinic sites will be confirmed the week of the festival based on ice conditions.
Buy your delicious lunch chili in advance. It's a great way to warm up! Chili will be served between 12:00-1:30 PM on Diamond Lake by the base of Guardian Angel. Vegan and gluten free options will be available.
It will also be possible to purchase chili the day of via Zeffy or with exact change.
This guided intermediate top-rope ice climbing clinic focuses on refining movement, footwork, and tool placement so steeper ice feels more controlled and sustainable. Ideal for climbers ready to progress beyond the basics. Expand your knowledge through various drills and expert pointers. This clinic is a great next step as you progress along your ice climbing journey and for those just looking to brush up on efficient climbing.
Includes a 30 minute break for lunch.
Who it’s for
Core skills taught
Rentals are not included in the price. Rentals can be purchased separately below. To avoid lineups we suggest purchasing a full day rental and picking it up at the Arlington the night before.
There are no refunds. Tickets are transferrable if you send notice to [email protected].
Clinic sites will be confirmed the week of the festival based on ice conditions.
This guided clinic is for those looking to lead & leaders looking to expand their knowledge. Learn about various tactics for climbing steep ice, placing screws, building anchors, and more.
Who it’s for
Core skills taught
Rentals are not included in the price. Rentals can be purchased separately below. To avoid lineups we suggest purchasing a full day rental and picking it up at the Arlington the night before.
There are no refunds. Tickets are transferrable if you send notice to [email protected].
Clinic sites will be confirmed the week of the festival based on ice conditions.
A safe, guided introduction to Ice Climbing. Try ice climbing in a safe, supportive environment — no experience needed. We will show you all the basics of getting geared up, how to climb frozen waterfalls, and have fun whilst doing so. With kind and supportive instruction from highly experienced guides you'll be in for a real frosty treat.
Who it’s for:
What participants will learn
Rentals are included in the price! Rentals provided by Muskoka Mountainworks.
IMPORTANT: You must fill out the rental survey if you require rentals. Rental survey link: https://forms.gle/g6KHVRnCJ2dws2gQ8
Rental Pick up: Saturday at the Diamond Lake trailhead at 12:15 AM.
Drop off option 1: Diamond Lake trailhead 15 minutes after your clinic.
Drop off option 2: Between 7:00-9:30 PM on Saturday at The Arlington
There are no refunds. Tickets are transferrable if you send notice to [email protected].
Clinic sites will be confirmed the week of the festival based on ice conditions.
Join us at The Arlington Gasthaus & Speakeasy on Saturday, February 6th at 7:00 PM for dinner and a night of games, prizes and community!
Dinner and T-Shirt included in price of admission.
Schedule:
6:30PM - Doors open + check in
7:00PM - Welcoming remarks
7:05PM - Buffet style dinner ready
7:35PM - Announcements
8:05PM - Feature Presentation
8:45PM - Games and prizes
There are no refunds. Tickets are transferrable if you send notice to [email protected].
A safe, guided introduction to Ice Climbing. Try ice climbing in a safe, supportive environment — no experience needed. We will show you all the basics of getting geared up, how to climb frozen waterfalls, and have fun whilst doing so. With kind and supportive instruction from highly experienced guides you'll be in for a real frosty treat.
Who it’s for:
What participants will learn
Rentals are included in the price! Rentals provided in partnership with LIV Outside and Climb Smart Shop. This session is priced differently because the gear cost is different.
IMPORTANT: You must fill out the rental survey if you require rentals. Rental survey link: https://forms.gle/g6KHVRnCJ2dws2gQ8
Rental Pick up option 1 (preferred): Saturday evening between 7:00-9:30 PM at the Arlington
Rental Pick up option 2: Sunday morning at the Diamond Lake trailhead at 8:15 AM.
Rental Drop off: Diamond Lake trailhead 15 minutes after your clinic.
There are no refunds. Tickets are transferrable if you send notice to [email protected].
Clinic sites will be confirmed the week of the festival based on ice conditions.
This guided intermediate top-rope ice climbing clinic focuses on refining movement, footwork, and tool placement so steeper ice feels more controlled and sustainable. Ideal for climbers ready to progress beyond the basics. Expand your knowledge through various drills and expert pointers. This clinic is a great next step as you progress along your ice climbing journey and for those just looking to brush up on efficient climbing.
Who it’s for
Core skills taught
Rentals are not included in the price. Rentals can be purchased separately below. To avoid lineups we suggest purchasing a full day rental and picking it up at the Arlington the night before.
There are no refunds. Tickets are transferrable if you send notice to [email protected].
Clinic sites will be confirmed the week of the festival based on ice conditions.
A safe, guided introduction to Ice Climbing. Try ice climbing in a safe, supportive environment — no experience needed. We will show you all the basics of getting geared up, how to climb frozen waterfalls, and have fun whilst doing so. With kind and supportive instruction from highly experienced guides you'll be in for a real frosty treat.
Includes a 30 minute break for lunch.
Who it’s for:
What participants will learn
Rentals are included in the price! Rentals provided by Muskoka Mountainworks.
IMPORTANT: You must fill out the rental survey if you require rentals. Rental survey link: https://forms.gle/g6KHVRnCJ2dws2gQ8
Rental Pick up option 1 (preferred): Saturday evening between 8:00-9:30 PM at The Arlington
Rental Pick up option 2: Sunday morning at the Diamond Lake trailhead at 8:45 AM.
Rental Drop off: Diamond Lake trailhead 15 minutes after your clinic.
There are no refunds. Tickets are transferrable if you send notice to [email protected].
Clinic sites will be confirmed the week of the festival based on ice conditions.
Buy your delicious lunch chili in advance. It's a great way to warm up! Chili will be served between 12:00-1:30 PM on Diamond Lake by the base of Guardian Angel. Vegan and gluten free options will be available.
It will also be possible to purchase chili the day of via Zeffy or with exact change.
There are no refunds. Tickets are transferrable if you send notice to [email protected].
This guided intermediate top-rope ice climbing clinic focuses on refining movement, footwork, and tool placement so steeper ice feels more controlled and sustainable. Ideal for climbers ready to progress beyond the basics. Expand your knowledge through various drills and expert pointers. This clinic is a great next step as you progress along your ice climbing journey and for those just looking to brush up on efficient climbing.
Who it’s for
Core skills taught
Rentals are not included in the price. Rentals can be purchased separately below. To avoid lineups we suggest purchasing a full day rental and picking it up at the Arlington the night before.
There are no refunds. Tickets are transferrable if you send notice to [email protected].
Clinic sites will be confirmed the week of the festival based on ice conditions.
A safe, guided introduction to Ice Climbing. Try ice climbing in a safe, supportive environment — no experience needed. We will show you all the basics of getting geared up, how to climb frozen waterfalls, and have fun whilst doing so. With kind and supportive instruction from highly experienced guides you'll be in for a real frosty treat.
Includes a 30 minute break for lunch.
Who it’s for:
What participants will learn
Rentals are included in the price! Rentals provided by Muskoka Mountainworks.
IMPORTANT: You must fill out the rental survey if you require rentals. Rental survey link: https://forms.gle/g6KHVRnCJ2dws2gQ8
Rental Pick up: Sunday at the Diamond Lake trailhead at 12:00 PM.
Rental Drop off: Diamond Lake trailhead 15 minutes after your clinic.
There are no refunds. Tickets are transferrable if you send notice to [email protected].
Clinic sites will be confirmed the week of the festival based on ice conditions.
A safe, guided introduction to Ice Climbing. Try ice climbing in a safe, supportive environment — no experience needed. We will show you all the basics of getting geared up, how to climb frozen waterfalls, and have fun whilst doing so. With kind and supportive instruction from highly experienced guides you'll be in for a real frosty treat.
Who it’s for:
What participants will learn
Rentals are included in the price! Rentals provided in partnership with LIV Outside and Climb Smart Shop. This session is priced differently because the gear cost is different.
IMPORTANT: You must fill out the rental survey if you require rentals. Rental survey link: https://forms.gle/g6KHVRnCJ2dws2gQ8
Rental Pick up: Sunday at the Diamond Lake trailhead at 12:15 PM.
Rental Drop off: Diamond Lake trailhead 15 minutes after your clinic.
There are no refunds. Tickets are transferrable if you send notice to [email protected].
Clinic sites will be confirmed the week of the festival based on ice conditions.
Rent ice climbing boots and crampons for the weekend (harnesses and helmets also available at no additional cost). Does not include ice axes, but you will likely be able to borrow these at any of the crags that are part of the ice fest.
Pick up option 1 (preferred): Friday evening at the Diamond Lake trailhead between 7:00-9:30 PM
Pick up option 2: Saturday morning at the Diamond Lake trailhead after 9:30 AM (after 8:15 AM if you have a morning clinic).
Drop off: Before 4:00 PM on Sunday at the Diamond Lake trailhead
IMPORTANT: You must fill out the rental survey. Rental survey link: https://forms.gle/g6KHVRnCJ2dws2gQ8
Rentals provided in partnership with LIV Outside & Climb Smart Shop
Rental Terms: https://drive.google.com/file/d/19D0s4ezJ9bk8B1W3PleoG3B5wU5YT3a-/
If purchasing after Jan 31: Do not purchase until you fill out the rental survey AND receive a confirmation from [email protected].
There are no refunds. Tickets are transferrable if you send notice to [email protected].
Rent ice climbing boots and crampons for Saturday (harnesses and helmets also available at no additional cost). Does not include ice axes, but you will likely be able to borrow these at any of the crags that are part of the ice fest.
Pick up option 1 (preferred): Friday evening at the Diamond Lake trailhead between 7:00-9:30 PM
Pick up option 2: Saturday morning at the Diamond Lake trailhead after 9:30 AM (after 8:15 AM if you have a morning clinic).
Drop off option 1: Before 4:15 PM on Saturday at the Diamond Lake trailhead.
Drop off option 2: Between 7:00-9:30 PM on Saturday at The Arlington.
IMPORTANT: You must fill out the rental survey. Rental survey link: https://forms.gle/g6KHVRnCJ2dws2gQ8
Rentals provided in partnership with LIV Outside & Climb Smart Shop
Rental Terms: https://drive.google.com/file/d/19D0s4ezJ9bk8B1W3PleoG3B5wU5YT3a-/
If purchasing after Jan 31: Do not purchase until you fill out the rental survey AND receive a confirmation from [email protected].
There are no refunds. Tickets are transferrable if you send notice to [email protected].
Rent ice climbing boots and crampons for Sunday (harnesses and helmets also available at no additional cost). Does not include ice axes, but you will likely be able to borrow these at any of the crags that are part of the ice fest.
Pick up option 1 (preferred): Saturday evening between 7:00-9:30 PM at The Arlington
Pick up option 2: Sunday morning at the Diamond Lake trailhead after 9:30 AM (after 8:15 AM if you have a morning clinic).
Drop off: Before 4:00 PM on Sunday at the Diamond Lake trailhead
IMPORTANT: You must fill out the rental survey. Rental survey link: https://forms.gle/g6KHVRnCJ2dws2gQ8
Rentals provided in partnership with LIV Outside & Climb Smart Shop
Rental Terms: https://drive.google.com/file/d/19D0s4ezJ9bk8B1W3PleoG3B5wU5YT3a-/
If purchasing after Jan 31: Do not purchase until you fill out the rental survey AND receive a confirmation from [email protected].
There are no refunds. Tickets are transferrable if you send notice to [email protected].
Rent a pair of ice climbing axes for the full weekend.
IMPORTANT: Ice Axes will be provided at clinics, and you will likely be able to borrow ice axes if climbing at an open crag.
Pick up option 1 (preferred): Friday evening at the Diamond Lake trailhead between 7:00-9:30 PM
Pick up option 2: Saturday morning at the Diamond Lake trailhead after 9:30 AM (after 8:15 AM if you have a morning clinic).
Drop off: Before 4:00 PM on Sunday at the Diamond Lake trailhead
Rentals provided in partnership with LIV Outside & Climb Smart Shop
Rental Terms: https://drive.google.com/file/d/19D0s4ezJ9bk8B1W3PleoG3B5wU5YT3a-/
If purchasing after Jan 31: Email [email protected] to confirm there is still availability.
There are no refunds. Tickets are transferrable if you send notice to [email protected].
Rent a pair of ice climbing axes for Saturday.
IMPORTANT: Ice Axes will be provided at clinics, and you will likely be able to borrow ice axes if climbing at an open crag.
Pick up option 1 (preferred): Friday evening at the Diamond Lake trailhead between 7:00-9:30 PM
Pick up option 2: Saturday morning at the Diamond Lake trailhead after 9:30 AM (after 8:15 AM if you have a morning clinic).
Drop off option 1: Before 4:15 PM on Saturday at the Diamond Lake trailhead.
Drop off option 2: Between 7:00-9:30 PM on Saturday at The Arlington.
Rentals provided in partnership with LIV Outside & Climb Smart Shop
Rental Terms: https://drive.google.com/file/d/19D0s4ezJ9bk8B1W3PleoG3B5wU5YT3a-/
If purchasing after Jan 31: Email [email protected] to confirm there is still availability.
There are no refunds. Tickets are transferrable if you send notice to [email protected].
Rent a pair of ice climbing axes for Sunday.
IMPORTANT: Ice Axes will be provided at clinics, and you will likely be able to borrow ice axes if climbing at an open crag.
Pick up option 1 (preferred): Saturday evening between 7:00-9:30 PM at The Arlington
Pick up option 2: Sunday morning at the Diamond Lake trailhead after 9:30 AM (after 8:15 AM if you have a morning clinic).
Drop off: Before 4:00 PM on Sunday at the Diamond Lake trailhead
Rentals provided in partnership with LIV Outside & Climb Smart Shop
Rental Terms: https://drive.google.com/file/d/19D0s4ezJ9bk8B1W3PleoG3B5wU5YT3a-/
If purchasing after Jan 31: Email [email protected] to confirm there is still availability.
There are no refunds. Tickets are transferrable if you send notice to [email protected].
Additional T-shirt including Canada wide flat rate shipping.
Can't make it out to the 2027 Madawaska Icefest? But still want to support the ACC & your local ice climbing scene? We appreciate your support and will see you in 2028!
IMPORTANT: T-shirts are included with the Saturday Night Dinner/Party ticket. Additional T-shirt sales will be available at both Diamond Lake & The Arlington during the event for $25.
There are no refunds. Tickets are transferrable if you send notice to [email protected].
Additional T-shirt including Canada wide flat rate shipping.
Didn't make it out to the 2026 Madawaska Icefest? But still want to support the ACC & your local ice climbing scene? We appreciate your support and will see you in 2027!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!