Siva Vishnu Temple of Ottawa

Siva Vishnu Temple of Ottawa

Maha Kumbabhishekam Fund

6179 Perth St

Richmond, ON K0A 2Z0, Canada

Main Days: Full Day Sponsorship
$5,000

Sponsorship during the 2 main days of Maha Kumbhabhishekam


This sponsorship shall cover the expenses of the main days of the Maha Kumbabhishekam. 


As a token of gratitude the temple shall perform special Abhishekam and Archana once a year for all the temple deities, on behalf of the sponsoring family. Also, the family will be revered as “Satkārya Sahabhāgī” during the Mahā-Kumbhābhiṣekam and on each annual anniversary.


Main Days: Half Day Sponsorship
$2,500

Sponsorship during the 2 main days of Maha Kumbhabhishekam


This sponsorship shall cover the expenses of the main days of the Maha Kumbabhishekam. 


As a token of gratitude the temple shall perform special Abhishekam and Archana once a year for all the temple deities, on behalf of the sponsoring family. Also, the family will be revered as “Satkārya Sahabhāgī” during the Mahā-Kumbhābhiṣekam and on each annual anniversary.


Preparatory Days: Full Day Sponsorship
$1,000

Sponsorship of the preparatory days of Maha Kumbhabhishekam


This sponsorship is for meeting the expenses of one day of any of the first two days of the Kumbabhishekam. As a token of gratitude the temple shall perform 1 Special Abhishekam and Archana/year for all deities (on behalf of the family) during the year.

Preparatory Days: Half Day Sponsorship
$500

Sponsorship of the preparatory days of Maha Kumbhabhishekam


This sponsorship is for meeting the expenses of one half day of any of the first two days of the Kumbabhishekam. As a token of gratitude the temple shall perform one Special Abhishekam and Archana for one Ishtadevatha (on behalf of the family) during the year.


Sponsorship of the Mandala Puja days
$250

This sponsorship is towards meeting the expenses of Mandala Puja to be conducted for 48 days of the Kumbabhishekam. 


Maha Kumbhabhishekam General Sponsorship: $250
$250

This sponsorship is for meeting any of the miscellaneous expenses during the Kumbabhishekam.

Maha Kumbhabhishekam General Sponsorship: $108
$108

This sponsorship is for meeting any of the miscellaneous expenses during the Kumbabhishekam.

