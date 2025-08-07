Maha Kumbabhishekam Fund

Sponsorship during the 2 main days of Maha Kumbhabhishekam





This sponsorship shall cover the expenses of the main days of the Maha Kumbabhishekam.





As a token of gratitude the temple shall perform special Abhishekam and Archana once a year for all the temple deities, on behalf of the sponsoring family. Also, the family will be revered as “Satkārya Sahabhāgī” during the Mahā-Kumbhābhiṣekam and on each annual anniversary.



