Maha Kumbabhishekam Fund

Sponsorship during the 2 main days of Maha Kumbhabhishekam
This sponsorship shall cover the expenses of the main days of the Maha Kumbabhishekam.
As a token of gratitude the temple shall perform special Abhishekam and Archana once a year for all the temple deities, on behalf of the sponsoring family. Also, the family will be revered as “Satkārya Sahabhāgī” during the Mahā-Kumbhābhiṣekam and on each annual anniversary.
Sponsorship of the preparatory days of Maha Kumbhabhishekam
This sponsorship is for meeting the expenses of one day of any of the first two days of the Kumbabhishekam. As a token of gratitude the temple shall perform 1 Special Abhishekam and Archana/year for all deities (on behalf of the family) during the year.
Sponsorship of the preparatory days of Maha Kumbhabhishekam
This sponsorship is for meeting the expenses of one half day of any of the first two days of the Kumbabhishekam. As a token of gratitude the temple shall perform one Special Abhishekam and Archana for one Ishtadevatha (on behalf of the family) during the year.
This sponsorship is towards meeting the expenses of Mandala Puja to be conducted for 48 days of the Kumbabhishekam.
This sponsorship is for meeting any of the miscellaneous expenses during the Kumbabhishekam.
This sponsorship is for meeting any of the miscellaneous expenses during the Kumbabhishekam.
