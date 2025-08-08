MAHAJANANS' NIGHT -2025

Single entry, this ticket gives you full access to the event. Enjoy a night of great food, entertainment, and company!
Perfect for a family! This ticket provides entry for two adults and one child ( 5-11 years). Enjoy the full event with your loved ones.
Additional Child: $50 per child (for extra children)
Bring your friends or colleagues! This group ticket provides entry for 10 people at a discounted rate. A great way to enjoy the night as a group, while saving on ticket costs.
For children aged 5 to 11, this ticket provides full access to all activities during Mahajana Night 2025. Enjoy a fun-filled evening with family-friendly entertainment, games, and delicious food.
Note: This ticket must be purchased with at least one General Admission ticket.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!