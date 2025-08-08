MAHAJANANS' NIGHT -2025

1199 Kennedy Rd

Scarborough, ON M1P 2L2, Canada

General Admission
$65

Single entry, this ticket gives you full access to the event. Enjoy a night of great food, entertainment, and company!

Family Ticket(2 Adults + 1 Child)
$150

Perfect for a family! This ticket provides entry for two adults and one child ( 5-11 years). Enjoy the full event with your loved ones.

Additional Child: $50 per child (for extra children)

Group Ticket (10)
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Bring your friends or colleagues! This group ticket provides entry for 10 people at a discounted rate. A great way to enjoy the night as a group, while saving on ticket costs.

Child Ticket
$50

For children aged 5 to 11, this ticket provides full access to all activities during Mahajana Night 2025. Enjoy a fun-filled evening with family-friendly entertainment, games, and delicious food.
Note: This ticket must be purchased with at least one General Admission ticket.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!