Siva Vishnu Temple of Ottawa

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Siva Vishnu Temple of Ottawa

About this event

Mahalakshmi Laksha Archana - Akshaya Trithiya Special

6179 Perth St

Richmond, ON K0A 2Z0, Canada

All sessions sankalpam
$100

Sankalpam for you and your family for all sessions regardless of your presence, collect $5 bills from the mala adorned on Goddess Mahalakshmi together with lunch boxes

One session Sankalpam
$25

Sankalpam for you and your family when you are present. Collect archana plate prasadam together with $1 coin from special archana done for Goddess Mahalakshmi

Additional donation for Annadhanam
Pay what you can

Any amount that you donate will be used towards Annadhanam for all devotees that day

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