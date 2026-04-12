Mahalakshmi Laksha Archana - Akshaya Trithiya Special

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Sankalpam for you and your family for all sessions regardless of your presence, collect $5 bills from the mala adorned on Goddess Mahalakshmi together with lunch boxes
Sankalpam for you and your family when you are present. Collect archana plate prasadam together with $1 coin from special archana done for Goddess Mahalakshmi
Any amount that you donate will be used towards Annadhanam for all devotees that day
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