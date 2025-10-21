Maid Cafe VIP - Ākēdo Festival November 1st 2025

Reynolds Walk

Guelph, ON N1G 1Y4, Canada

12 PM - 1 PM (VIP Admission)
CA$15

What’s Included:

  • 1 guaranteed serving of Omurice (VIP-ONLY menu item — limited servings!)
  • 1 exclusive Ākēdo Festival Maid Cafe sticker
  • 3 random photocards (gacha-style pull!)
1 PM - 2 PM (VIP Admission)
CA$15

What’s Included:

  • 1 guaranteed serving of Omurice (VIP-ONLY menu item — limited servings!)
  • 1 exclusive Ākēdo Festival Maid Cafe sticker
  • 3 random photocards (gacha-style pull!)
5 - 6 PM (VIP Admission)
CA$15

What’s Included:

  • 1 guaranteed serving of Omurice (VIP-ONLY menu item — limited servings!)
  • 1 exclusive Ākēdo Festival Maid Cafe sticker
  • 3 random photocards (gacha-style pull!)
6 - 7 PM (VIP Admission)
CA$15

What’s Included:

  • 1 guaranteed serving of Omurice (VIP-ONLY menu item — limited servings!)
  • 1 exclusive Ākēdo Festival Maid Cafe sticker
  • 3 random photocards (gacha-style pull!)

