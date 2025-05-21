Main Stage 2025/26 Payment Confirmation

32860 Cherry Ave

Mission 1, BC V2V 2T9, Canada

Regular Registration item
Regular Registration
CA$400
For the first student registering from each family.
Sibling Registration item
Sibling Registration
CA$300
For siblings of the first student registering.
Add On - Student Leader Program item
Add On - Student Leader Program
CA$25
Choose this in addition to your registration option if one of the registrants is in grade 10-12 and wants to be a Student Leader. This is to cover food costs during the monthly training and hang out sessions.
Deposit Only item
Deposit Only
CA$25
If opting to pay registration fees in person on the first day of Main Stage, or you are requesting a payment plan, or are requesting financial assistance, choose this option for each student you are registering. This will be deducted from any remaining fee.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing