eventClosed

Majcin Dan 2025

addExtraDonation

$

General Admission - Adult (16+)
CA$35
Grants entry to the event that includes lunch, a program performed by the kids and tombola.
General Admission - Kid (<16)
free
Grants entry to the event that includes lunch, a program performed by the kids and tombola.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing