Atlantic Canada Paletinian society of Saint John

Offered by

Atlantic Canada Paletinian society of Saint John

About this shop

Make an Impact: Give, Support, Inspire

Saint John Palestinian Film Festival – Special Support Pin item
Saint John Palestinian Film Festival – Special Support Pin item
Saint John Palestinian Film Festival – Special Support Pin
$15

This special pin was created for the Saint John Palestinian Film Festival as a symbol of pride, solidarity, and cultural celebration. Wearing it helps spread awareness about the first-ever Palestinian film festival in Atlantic Canada and shows your visible support for Palestinian stories, voices, and art.


By putting on the pin, you help spark conversations, encourage others to learn about the festival, and stand with our community as we highlight Palestinian culture through film. Wear it proudly—every pin helps amplify the message.

Saint John Palestinian Film Festival – Special Edition Hoodi item
Saint John Palestinian Film Festival – Special Edition Hoodi item
Saint John Palestinian Film Festival – Special Edition Hoodi
$60

We are excited to offer special edition hoodies created exclusively for the Saint John Palestinian Film Festival. Each hoodie features unique designs made specifically for SJPFF to celebrate Palestinian culture and mark this historic first festival in Atlantic Canada.

These hoodies are available by preorder only, so make sure to reserve yours in advance. Wear it with pride, support the festival, and help spread the word wherever you go.

Palestinian Kufiyah - Kefeye - PLS read description item
Palestinian Kufiyah - Kefeye - PLS read description
$40

More than a scarf, the Kufiyah is a symbol of Palestinian identity, existence and resilience. Wear it to give and show your support for the people of Palestine.

Proceeds help the Atlantic Canada Palestinian Society of Saint John promote our culture and support our community independently.

Delivery:

  • Saint John: Free
  • Other cities: +$5 CAD mailing fee for other cities across Canada. We kindly ask that you add the shipping cost in the donation section at the end of your purchase. Thank you so much for your support!

Your support keeps our culture alive and visible.

Palestinian Heritage Pin – Watermelon Map - See description item
Palestinian Heritage Pin – Watermelon Map - See description
$15

Palestinian Heritage Pin – Watermelon Map

A bold symbol of identity and resistance, this pin features the map of Palestine in the colors of the watermelon—an emblem of Palestinian heritage and pride. Wear it on your clothes, bag, or hat to keep the cause visible wherever you go.

Delivery:

  • Saint John: Free
  • Other cities: $2 mailing fee for other cities across Canada. We kindly ask that you add the shipping cost in the donation section at the end of your purchase. Thank you so much for your support!

Show your support. Keep the heritage alive.

Palestinian Heritage Ribbon Pin – Kufiyah Style item
Palestinian Heritage Ribbon Pin – Kufiyah Style
$15

Palestinian Heritage Ribbon Pin – Kufiyah Style

This ribbon pin features the iconic Palestinian kufiyah pattern, symbolizing solidarity, resilience, and pride. Wear it to honor Palestinian heritage and keep the cause visible in your everyday life. Perfect for jackets, bags, or hats.

Delivery:

  • Saint John: Free
  • Other cities: $2 mailing fee for other cities across Canada. We kindly ask that you add the shipping cost in the donation section at the end of your purchase. Thank you so much for your support!

A small pin with a powerful message.

Palestinian Heritage Pin – Handala Design - See description item
Palestinian Heritage Pin – Handala Design - See description
$15

This pin features the iconic Handala figure, a symbol of Palestinian resistance, resilience, and hope. Wear it to honour Palestinian children, heritage, and keep the spirit alive in your everyday life. Perfect for jackets, bags, or hats.

Delivery:
Saint John: Free
Other cities: $2 mailing fee for other cities across Canada. We kindly ask that you add the shipping cost in the donation section at the end of your purchase. Thank you so much for your support!

A small pin with a powerful message.

The Return Key Pin – Symbol of Home and Hope item
The Return Key Pin – Symbol of Home and Hope
$15

This pin features the iconic return key, symbolizing the enduring hope and right of return for Palestinians. Wear it to honor the longing for home and justice, and to keep the cause visible every day. Perfect for jackets, bags, or hats.

Delivery:
Saint John: Free
Other cities: $2 mailing fee for other cities across Canada. We kindly ask that you add the shipping cost in the donation section at the end of your purchase. Thank you so much for your support!

A small pin with a powerful message.

Kuffiyah Pattern Scrunchies – Style with Purpose item
Kuffiyah Pattern Scrunchies – Style with Purpose item
Kuffiyah Pattern Scrunchies – Style with Purpose
$5

These handmade scrunchies feature the iconic Palestinian Kuffiyah pattern—a symbol of resistance, resilience, and cultural pride. Perfect for tying your hair or wearing on your wrist as a subtle statement of solidarity.

Soft, durable, and stylish
Carries the spirit of Palestine wherever you go

Free delivery within Saint John
+3 CAD mailing fee for other cities across Canada. We kindly ask that you add the shipping cost in the donation section at the end of your purchase. Thank you so much for your support!

Wear your support. Share the story.

Carry History with You - Keychain - See description item
Carry History with You - Keychain - See description
$10

Historical Map of Palestine Keychain – Free Delivery in Saint John, +$2 mailing fee for other cities across Canada. We kindly ask that you add the shipping cost in the donation section at the end of your purchase. Thank you so much for your support!

Prayer Beads with Pan-Arab Flag Colors - See description item
Prayer Beads with Pan-Arab Flag Colors - See description
$20

Prayer Beads with Pan-Arab Flag Colors – Show Your Heritage & Solidarity.

Free Delivery in Saint John, +$5 mailing fee for other cities across Canada. We kindly ask that you add the shipping cost in the donation section at the end of your purchase. Thank you so much for your support!

Palestine Peace Button: Dove & Olive Branch item
Palestine Peace Button: Dove & Olive Branch
$2

Palestine Peace Button: Dove & Olive Branch

Wear this symbol of peace and solidarity proudly. Featuring the Palestinian flag with a dove and olive branch, it’s a powerful way to show your support wherever you go.

Delivery:

  • Saint John: Free
  • Other cities: $2 mailing fee for other cities across Canada. We kindly ask that you add the shipping cost in the donation section at the end of your purchase. Thank you so much for your support!
Add a donation for Atlantic Canada Paletinian society of Saint John

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!