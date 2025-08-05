Make an Impact: Give, Support, Inspire

Offered by
This special pin was created for the Saint John Palestinian Film Festival as a symbol of pride, solidarity, and cultural celebration. Wearing it helps spread awareness about the first-ever Palestinian film festival in Atlantic Canada and shows your visible support for Palestinian stories, voices, and art.
By putting on the pin, you help spark conversations, encourage others to learn about the festival, and stand with our community as we highlight Palestinian culture through film. Wear it proudly—every pin helps amplify the message.
We are excited to offer special edition hoodies created exclusively for the Saint John Palestinian Film Festival. Each hoodie features unique designs made specifically for SJPFF to celebrate Palestinian culture and mark this historic first festival in Atlantic Canada.
These hoodies are available by preorder only, so make sure to reserve yours in advance. Wear it with pride, support the festival, and help spread the word wherever you go.
More than a scarf, the Kufiyah is a symbol of Palestinian identity, existence and resilience. Wear it to give and show your support for the people of Palestine.
Proceeds help the Atlantic Canada Palestinian Society of Saint John promote our culture and support our community independently.
Delivery:
Your support keeps our culture alive and visible.
Palestinian Heritage Pin – Watermelon Map
A bold symbol of identity and resistance, this pin features the map of Palestine in the colors of the watermelon—an emblem of Palestinian heritage and pride. Wear it on your clothes, bag, or hat to keep the cause visible wherever you go.
Delivery:
Show your support. Keep the heritage alive.
Palestinian Heritage Ribbon Pin – Kufiyah Style
This ribbon pin features the iconic Palestinian kufiyah pattern, symbolizing solidarity, resilience, and pride. Wear it to honor Palestinian heritage and keep the cause visible in your everyday life. Perfect for jackets, bags, or hats.
Delivery:
A small pin with a powerful message.
This pin features the iconic Handala figure, a symbol of Palestinian resistance, resilience, and hope. Wear it to honour Palestinian children, heritage, and keep the spirit alive in your everyday life. Perfect for jackets, bags, or hats.
Delivery:
Saint John: Free
Other cities: $2 mailing fee for other cities across Canada. We kindly ask that you add the shipping cost in the donation section at the end of your purchase. Thank you so much for your support!
A small pin with a powerful message.
This pin features the iconic return key, symbolizing the enduring hope and right of return for Palestinians. Wear it to honor the longing for home and justice, and to keep the cause visible every day. Perfect for jackets, bags, or hats.
Delivery:
Saint John: Free
Other cities: $2 mailing fee for other cities across Canada. We kindly ask that you add the shipping cost in the donation section at the end of your purchase. Thank you so much for your support!
A small pin with a powerful message.
These handmade scrunchies feature the iconic Palestinian Kuffiyah pattern—a symbol of resistance, resilience, and cultural pride. Perfect for tying your hair or wearing on your wrist as a subtle statement of solidarity.
Soft, durable, and stylish
Carries the spirit of Palestine wherever you go
Free delivery within Saint John
+3 CAD mailing fee for other cities across Canada. We kindly ask that you add the shipping cost in the donation section at the end of your purchase. Thank you so much for your support!
Wear your support. Share the story.
Historical Map of Palestine Keychain – Free Delivery in Saint John, +$2 mailing fee for other cities across Canada. We kindly ask that you add the shipping cost in the donation section at the end of your purchase. Thank you so much for your support!
Prayer Beads with Pan-Arab Flag Colors – Show Your Heritage & Solidarity.
Free Delivery in Saint John, +$5 mailing fee for other cities across Canada. We kindly ask that you add the shipping cost in the donation section at the end of your purchase. Thank you so much for your support!
Palestine Peace Button: Dove & Olive Branch
Wear this symbol of peace and solidarity proudly. Featuring the Palestinian flag with a dove and olive branch, it’s a powerful way to show your support wherever you go.
Delivery:
