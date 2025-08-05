Make an Impact: Give, Support, Inspire

This special pin was created for the Saint John Palestinian Film Festival as a symbol of pride, solidarity, and cultural celebration. Wearing it helps spread awareness about the first-ever Palestinian film festival in Atlantic Canada and shows your visible support for Palestinian stories, voices, and art.





By putting on the pin, you help spark conversations, encourage others to learn about the festival, and stand with our community as we highlight Palestinian culture through film. Wear it proudly—every pin helps amplify the message.