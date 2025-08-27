Islamic Society of New Brunswick Inc.

Maktab Classes 2025-26

910 Fairville Blvd

Saint John, NB E2M 5T5, Canada

$40

Regular Class (Mon–Thu, 6:00–7:00 pm, Age 6+)

$15

2-Day Special (Mon&Tue, 07:00–8:00 pm, Age 4–6, Parents must stay)

$50

Classes: Every Sunday 6:00-7:00 PM

Instructor: Abdel Aziz Ahmed


This course will help you:

  • Learn frequently used Qur'anic vocabulary and verbs.
  • Explore the eloquent style and flow of Qur'anic Arabic.
  • Engage in interactive lessons with native Arabic guidance.

After the course, you'll be able to:

  • Understand over half of the Qur'an by recognizing recurring words, patterns, and speech styles.
  • Grasp common Qur'anic words, verbs, sentence structures, and the rhythm of the Qur'an directly, without needing translation.
$50

Classes: Every Friday 6:00-7:00 PM

Instructor: Sister Jawharah Noor


This course will help you:

  • Learn frequently used Qur'anic vocabulary and verbs.
  • Explore the eloquent style and flow of Qur'anic Arabic.
  • Engage in interactive lessons with native Arabic guidance.

After the course, you'll be able to:

  • Understand over half of the Qur'an by recognizing recurring words, patterns, and speech styles.
  • Grasp common Qur'anic words, verbs, sentence structures, and the rhythm of the Qur'an directly, without needing translation.
