Hosted by

Paws Crossed Animal Shelter & Adoption Centre Inc

About this event

Manage the Moment, Modify the Future

Puppy Basics
$199

Runs on Thursdays from 6:15-7pm for 4 weeks starting June 4th.


For Dogs 6 Months and Under


Set your puppy up for success with the foundations they need to grow into a confident, well-adjusted dog.


This class focuses on:
• Socialization and positive exposure
• Marker training (clear communication)
• Building engagement and focus
• Understanding fulfillment and appropriate outlets
• Identifying motivators for your individual puppy

Add a donation for Paws Crossed Animal Shelter & Adoption Centre Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!