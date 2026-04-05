Manage the Moment, Modify the Future

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About this event
Runs on Thursdays from 6:15-7pm for 4 weeks starting June 4th.
For Dogs 6 Months and Under
Set your puppy up for success with the foundations they need to grow into a confident, well-adjusted dog.
This class focuses on:
• Socialization and positive exposure
• Marker training (clear communication)
• Building engagement and focus
• Understanding fulfillment and appropriate outlets
• Identifying motivators for your individual puppy
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!