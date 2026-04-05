Manage the Moment, Modify the Future

Runs on Thursdays from 6:15-7pm for 4 weeks starting June 4th.





For Dogs 6 Months and Under



Set your puppy up for success with the foundations they need to grow into a confident, well-adjusted dog.



This class focuses on:

• Socialization and positive exposure

• Marker training (clear communication)

• Building engagement and focus

• Understanding fulfillment and appropriate outlets

• Identifying motivators for your individual puppy