MANB Dukaan

Stainless Steel Water Bottle [MANB-Palestine] item
Stainless Steel Water Bottle [MANB-Palestine]
$15

Stainless Steel Water Bottle | Hot & Cold | Assorted Colors 550 ml Flask, Double Walled Water Bottle with Strap

Colors: Black, Blue, Red, Silver, Golden
Note: Silver and Golden bottles are UV Imprinted

Engraved w/Palestine Message


Stainless Steel Water Bottle [MANB Islamic School] item
Stainless Steel Water Bottle [MANB Islamic School]
$15

Stainless Steel Water Bottle | Hot & Cold | Assorted Colors 550 ml Flask, Double Walled Water Bottle with Strap

Colors: Black, Blue, Red, Silver, Golden
Note: Silver and Golden bottles are UV Imprinted


Engraved : MANB Islamic School


Stainless Steel Water Bottle [Tahfeez-ul-Quran School] item
Stainless Steel Water Bottle [Tahfeez-ul-Quran School]
$15

Stainless Steel Water Bottle | Hot & Cold | Assorted Colors 550 ml Flask, Double Walled Water Bottle with Strap

Colors: Black, Blue, Red, Silver, Golden
Note: Silver and Golden bottles are UV Imprinted


Engraved : Tahfeez-ul-Quran School


Hijab for Girls [White] - 3 Sizes item
Hijab for Girls [White] - 3 Sizes
$5

Hijab for Girls - Apple Cut Scarf [White]
Sizes:
12 x 22
15 x 26
18 x 28

Abaya for Girls [Black] item
Abaya for Girls [Black]
$20

Abaya for Girls - [Black]
Sizes: 6, 8, 10

Prayer Cap for Boys [White] item
Prayer Cap for Boys [White]
$5

Prayer Cap for Boys -Kufi/Topi [White]

Thobe for Boys [White] item
Thobe for Boys [White]
$20

Thobe for Boys - [White]
Sizes: 38, 40, 42, 44, 46, 48, 50

The Clear Quran item
The Clear Quran
$7

A thematic English Translation of the Message of the Final Revelation

Ramadan Signs - Ramadan Mubarak Saint John item
Ramadan Signs - Ramadan Mubarak Saint John
Free

Celebrate Ramadan this year with your very own Sign that you can place in your Lawn or in the Apartment window.


Ramadan signs are FREE 

Order yours by completing the Registeration.


LIMITED QUANTITIES AVAILABLE –
First Come First Served Basis!

NOTE: ONE SIGN PER PERSON!

