Join us for a relaxing and creative afternoon as we explore the art of mandala rock painting. Whether you're a beginner or have painted before, this workshop offers a welcoming space to unwind, connect, and create something beautiful.

All supplies are provided, and you’ll be guided through simple techniques to design your own mandala masterpiece on stone.

Take a moment to slow down, enjoy the process, and leave with a one-of-a-kind piece of art.