Manitoba Horse Trials

Offered by

Manitoba Horse Trials

About the memberships

Manitoba Horse Trials Memberships 2026

Available until Apr 1
Junior Membership - Early Bird
$25

Valid until February 24, 2027

$150 volunteer bond due upon registration, will be reimbursed upon the successful completion of 10 volunteer hours


Membership is valid until December 31, 2026


Please note, any tip added goes directly to Zeffy and is not affiliated with Manitoba Horse Trials. This can be manually set to $0 at your discretion.

Available until Apr 1
Senior Membership - Early Bird
$45

Valid until February 24, 2027

$150 volunteer bond due upon registration, will be reimbursed upon the successful completion of 10 volunteer hours.


Membership is valid until December 31, 2026


Available until Apr 1
Family Membership - Early Bird
$135

Valid until February 24, 2027

$200 volunteer bond due upon registration, will be reimbursed upon the successful completion of 15 volunteer hours


Membership is valid until December 31, 2026


New to MHT Junior Membership
$20

Valid until February 24, 2027

$150 volunteer bond due upon registration, will be reimbursed upon the successful completion of 10 volunteer hours


New members or members returning after a 5 year hiatus.


Membership is valid until December 31, 2026


New to MHT Senior Membership
$30

Valid until February 24, 2027

$150 volunteer bond due upon registration, will be reimbursed upon the successful completion of 10 volunteer hours


New members or members returning after a 5 year hiatus.


Membership is valid until December 31, 2026


Junior Membership
$45

Valid until February 24, 2027

$150 volunteer bond due upon registration, will be reimbursed upon the successful completion of 10 volunteer hours


Membership is valid until December 31, 2026


Senior Membership
$60

Valid until February 24, 2027

$150 volunteer bond due upon registration, will be reimbursed upon the successful completion of 10 volunteer hours.


Membership is valid until December 31, 2026


Family Membership
$150

Valid until February 24, 2027

$200 volunteer bond due upon registration, will be reimbursed upon the successful completion of 15 volunteer hours


Membership is valid until December 31, 2026


Friends of MHT
$25

Valid until February 24, 2027

Non-competition Membership for supporters of MHT


Membership is valid until December 31, 2026


E-transfer only
Free

Valid until February 24, 2027

Only to be used if e-transfer only needed. Please e-transfer your membership fee to [email protected] and include in the memo the level of membership you are purchasing.


Membership is valid until December 31, 2026


