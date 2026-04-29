Many Voices Together Film Fest & Impact Trade Show

About this event
To help make this process as smooth as possible for you and your organization, this event won't require a tradeshow booth set up. Instead, we will be creating an impact sign for you that tells attendees a little bit about your organization and the vision for impact - all guided by you, of course.
The cost of the signage and table space is included in the $100 registration fee.
Each member of your team is invited and there is no cost to their ticket, however please have each person get a ticket below.
Your ticket to attend the Film Festival and Impact Trade Show is free, please get a ticket for each member of your team.
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