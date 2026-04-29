Many Voices Together Film Fest & Impact Trade Show

To help make this process as smooth as possible for you and your organization, this event won't require a tradeshow booth set up. Instead, we will be creating an impact sign for you that tells attendees a little bit about your organization and the vision for impact - all guided by you, of course.

The cost of the signage and table space is included in the $100 registration fee.





Each member of your team is invited and there is no cost to their ticket, however please have each person get a ticket below.