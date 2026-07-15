A smiling woman in a black hoodie stands with her arms crossed in front of a rack of bright green safety harnesses.
MAP Strategic Workforce Services

Offered by

MAP Strategic Workforce Services

About this shop

MAP Strategic Workforce Services Merch

Pick-up location

895 Ashburn Road,

New Boots Carhartt Hoodie item
New Boots Carhartt Hoodie
$80

Stay warm, rep the brand, and show your New Boots pride in Legendary Carhartt comfort!

New Boots T-Shirt item
New Boots T-Shirt item
New Boots T-Shirt
$10

Show your New Boots pride with our branded Gildan T-Shirts.


Please note: for shipping of this item please choose 'pickup' option so you are not charged shipping. We will reach out to you to coordinate free shipping within New Brunswick

New Boots Snapback Cap item
New Boots Snapback Cap
$15
0
New Boots Toque item
New Boots Toque
$10

Please note: for shipping of this item please choose 'pickup' option so you are not charged shipping. We will reach out to you to coordinate free shipping within New Brunswick

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Tradeswomen of New Brunswick Colouring Book 1st Edition item
Tradeswomen of New Brunswick Colouring Book 1st Edition
$5

Please note: for shipping of this item please choose 'pickup' option so you are not charged shipping. We will reach out to you to coordinate free shipping within New Brunswick

0
Tradeswomen of New Brunswick Colouring Book 2nd Edition item
Tradeswomen of New Brunswick Colouring Book 2nd Edition
$5

Please note: for shipping of this item please choose 'pickup' option so you are not charged shipping. We will reach out to you to coordinate free shipping within New Brunswick

0
Tradeswomen of New Brunswick Colouring Book 3rd Edition item
Tradeswomen of New Brunswick Colouring Book 3rd Edition
$5

Please note: for shipping of this item please choose 'pickup' option so you are not charged shipping. We will reach out to you to coordinate free shipping within New Brunswick

0
CLEARANCE - Limited STOCK - Country Liberty New Boots Hoodie item
CLEARANCE - Limited STOCK - Country Liberty New Boots Hoodie
$20

While supplies last. Very limited stock

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!