Hosted by

Maple Grove Home and School Association

About this event

Maple Grove Home and School Association's 5th Annual Silent Auction

Pick-up location

740 52e Avenue, Montréal, QC H8T 1J1, Canada

Subway Gift Card $50.00 (1st card) item
Subway Gift Card $50.00 (1st card)
$25

Starting bid

Our amazing Subway supplier has donated a gift card worth $50.00.

Subway Gift Card $50.00 (2nd card) item
Subway Gift Card $50.00 (2nd card)
$25

Starting bid

Our amazing Subway supplier has donated a gift card worth $50.00.

Kenzie hat item
Kenzie hat
$5

Starting bid

A beautiful Kenzie had in black

10oz Millennium Stemless Glasses - Set of 4 item
10oz Millennium Stemless Glasses - Set of 4
$15

Starting bid

10oz Millennium Stemless Glasses - Set of 4

This set is Elegant, ergonomic and diswasher safe.

New in box. Colored Glass set

Harry Potter Alarm Clock item
Harry Potter Alarm Clock
$15

Starting bid

Nightlight, digital alarm clock - new in box

Diamond art Geode Coasters - Completed item
Diamond art Geode Coasters - Completed
$5

Starting bid

A beautiful coaster set, set of 4, handmade with cork backing

Dusk Shoulder Bag: exclusively from LOOSENDS item
Dusk Shoulder Bag: exclusively from LOOSENDS
$15

Starting bid

Retail value: $210.00 

LOOSENDS is a Montreal-based crochet and yarn business that believes in sustainable fashion. All their designs are unique and hand-crocheted using t-shirt yarn that is made from reclaimed textile waste, saving tons of fabric from ending up in landfills. The yarn is imported from Turkey; it is a high-quality material that produces strong, slow fashion accessory pieces. 

The Dusk Shoulder Bag is only one of the statement pieces that was designed by the founder of LOOSENDS, Bennett Tracz. All his pieces are available on his website in various colors. If you are a crocheter, you can also find his patterns for sale and make them yourself in the color of your choice. 

LOOSENDS can be found online at https://loosendscrochet.com/ and on your usual social media platforms. 

Crochet Blanket - reds, pink, purple item
Crochet Blanket - reds, pink, purple
$10

Starting bid

Beautiful, soft handmade crochet blanket. 45x55"

Handmade crochet blanket - blue item
Handmade crochet blanket - blue
$15

Starting bid

beautiful and soft blue crochet blanket

Fifa Sports Bundle item
Fifa Sports Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Wonderful donation by the Maison du Sport Canadien: (https://canadiensboutique.com/)


1) Adidas 2026 FIFA World Cup Mini Trionda Soccer Ball (https://canadiensboutique.com/products/adidas-2026-fifa-world-cup-mini-trionda-soccer-ball)


2) Canada Soccer FIFA Nike Youth Red 2026 Home Stadium Replica Jersey- Size Youth XL

 (https://canadiensboutique.com/products/canada-soccer-fifa-nike-youth-red-2026-home-stadium-replica-jersey?variant=54007197925686)


Value before taxes: $137.00

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!