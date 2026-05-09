Maple Grove Home and School Association's 5th Annual Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Our amazing Subway supplier has donated a gift card worth $50.00.
Starting bid
Our amazing Subway supplier has donated a gift card worth $50.00.
Starting bid
A beautiful Kenzie had in black
Starting bid
10oz Millennium Stemless Glasses - Set of 4
This set is Elegant, ergonomic and diswasher safe.
New in box. Colored Glass set
Starting bid
Nightlight, digital alarm clock - new in box
Starting bid
A beautiful coaster set, set of 4, handmade with cork backing
Starting bid
Retail value: $210.00
LOOSENDS is a Montreal-based crochet and yarn business that believes in sustainable fashion. All their designs are unique and hand-crocheted using t-shirt yarn that is made from reclaimed textile waste, saving tons of fabric from ending up in landfills. The yarn is imported from Turkey; it is a high-quality material that produces strong, slow fashion accessory pieces.
The Dusk Shoulder Bag is only one of the statement pieces that was designed by the founder of LOOSENDS, Bennett Tracz. All his pieces are available on his website in various colors. If you are a crocheter, you can also find his patterns for sale and make them yourself in the color of your choice.
LOOSENDS can be found online at https://loosendscrochet.com/ and on your usual social media platforms.
Starting bid
Beautiful, soft handmade crochet blanket. 45x55"
Starting bid
beautiful and soft blue crochet blanket
Starting bid
Wonderful donation by the Maison du Sport Canadien: (https://canadiensboutique.com/)
1) Adidas 2026 FIFA World Cup Mini Trionda Soccer Ball (https://canadiensboutique.com/products/adidas-2026-fifa-world-cup-mini-trionda-soccer-ball)
2) Canada Soccer FIFA Nike Youth Red 2026 Home Stadium Replica Jersey- Size Youth XL
(https://canadiensboutique.com/products/canada-soccer-fifa-nike-youth-red-2026-home-stadium-replica-jersey?variant=54007197925686)
Value before taxes: $137.00
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!