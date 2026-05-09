Maple Grove Home and School Association's 5th Annual Silent Auction

Retail value: $210.00

LOOSENDS is a Montreal-based crochet and yarn business that believes in sustainable fashion. All their designs are unique and hand-crocheted using t-shirt yarn that is made from reclaimed textile waste, saving tons of fabric from ending up in landfills. The yarn is imported from Turkey; it is a high-quality material that produces strong, slow fashion accessory pieces.

The Dusk Shoulder Bag is only one of the statement pieces that was designed by the founder of LOOSENDS, Bennett Tracz. All his pieces are available on his website in various colors. If you are a crocheter, you can also find his patterns for sale and make them yourself in the color of your choice.

LOOSENDS can be found online at https://loosendscrochet.com/ and on your usual social media platforms.