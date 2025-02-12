Mar 2025 Lunch & Learn: Relaxed Productivity

Select this ticket if you would like to purchase lunch (sandwich + beverage) from Taste of Syria. Ticket price includes service + taxes.
Option 1: Chicken Shawarma Wrap: Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, parsley, onion, cucumbers, pickles, garlic sauce, and tahini sauce wrapped in pita bread
Option 2: Beef Donair Wrap: Beef, lettuce, tomato, parsley, onion, cucumber, pickle, and tahini sauce wrapped in pita bread
Select this ticket if you would like to purchase lunch (sandwich + beverage) from Taste of Syria. Ticket price includes service + taxes.
Option 1: Chicken Shawarma Wrap: Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, parsley, onion, cucumbers, pickles, garlic sauce, and tahini sauce wrapped in pita bread
Option 2: Beef Donair Wrap: Beef, lettuce, tomato, parsley, onion, cucumber, pickle, and tahini sauce wrapped in pita bread
Lunch Ticket - Falafel
CA$14.65
Select this ticket if you would like to purchase lunch (sandwich + beverage) from Taste of Syria. Ticket price includes service + taxes.
Option 3: Falafel Wrap: Freshly made falafel, tomato, cucumber, lettuce, parsley, and tahini sauce, wrapped in a pita
Select this ticket if you would like to purchase lunch (sandwich + beverage) from Taste of Syria. Ticket price includes service + taxes.
Option 3: Falafel Wrap: Freshly made falafel, tomato, cucumber, lettuce, parsley, and tahini sauce, wrapped in a pita