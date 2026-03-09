Marbling for Social Connection Events

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About this event
Note: An email will be sent to you explaining how to schedule a workshop date and time.
Note: An email will be sent to you explaining how to schedule a workshop date and time.
Our Mission First: As the Amir Social Connection & Healthy Aging Society, our primary goal is to combat senior isolation across BC. We believe that budget constraints should never be a barrier to mental health and social connection. We have a $150.00 minimum to cover our consumables for the session.
Note: An email will be sent to you explaining how to schedule a workshop date and time.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!