AMIR SOCIAL CONNECTION & HEALTHY AGING SOCIETY

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AMIR SOCIAL CONNECTION & HEALTHY AGING SOCIETY

About this event

Marbling for Social Connection Events

Foundation Session
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • Capacity: Up to 10 participants.
  • Experience: An introduction to the art of Abri, featuring a 3-colour palette and traditional ambient music.
  • Materials: Standard A4 trays provided for each participant.

    Note: An email will be sent to you explaining how to schedule a workshop date and time.
Gallery Session
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets
  • Capacity: Up to 15 participants.
  • Service: Includes professional drying and curing of artwork for attendees
  • Experience: An introduction to the art of Abri, featuring a 5-colour palette and traditional ambient music.
  • Materials: large steel trays provided for each participant.

Note: An email will be sent to you explaining how to schedule a workshop date and time.


Community Celebration Session
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
  • Capacity: Up to 20 participants (Extended Reach).
  • Experience: Our most immersive session, a 5-colour palette
  • Materials: Full use of large professional steel trays for all 20 participants.
  • Premium Service: Includes full professional drying, curing, and curation. Each piece is treated as a work of art and returned to your participants ready for display or gifting. This tier offers the best value for larger groups looking for a high-impact social event.

Note: An email will be sent to you explaining how to schedule a workshop date and time.

Pay what you can
Pay what you can
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Our Mission First: As the Amir Social Connection & Healthy Aging Society, our primary goal is to combat senior isolation across BC. We believe that budget constraints should never be a barrier to mental health and social connection. We have a $150.00 minimum to cover our consumables for the session.

  • Capacity: Up to 10 participants
  • Experience: An introduction to the art of Abri, featuring a 3-colour palette

Note: An email will be sent to you explaining how to schedule a workshop date and time.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!