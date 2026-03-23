Amir Marbling Session (pay what you can)

Our Mission First: As the Amir Social Connection & Healthy Aging Society, our primary goal is to combat senior isolation across BC. We believe that budget constraints should never be a barrier to mental health and social connection.

Our Pay-What-You-Can model starts at $1.00.

Capacity: Up to 12 participants

Duration: 1.5 hours

Experience: featuring a different 4-pigment palette and brush each time

*A link to schedule a date and time for the session will be emailed OR you can email us to book at [email protected]