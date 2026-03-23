AMIR SOCIAL CONNECTION & HEALTHY AGING SOCIETY

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AMIR SOCIAL CONNECTION & HEALTHY AGING SOCIETY

About this event

Amir Marbling Session (pay what you can)

Marbling Session
Pay what you can
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Our Mission First: As the Amir Social Connection & Healthy Aging Society, our primary goal is to combat senior isolation across BC. We believe that budget constraints should never be a barrier to mental health and social connection.

Our Pay-What-You-Can model starts at $1.00.

  • Capacity: Up to 12 participants
  • Duration: 1.5 hours
  • Experience: featuring a different 4-pigment palette and brush each time

*A link to schedule a date and time for the session will be emailed OR you can email us to book at [email protected]

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!