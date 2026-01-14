March Break Comic and Cartoon Camp 2026

March Break Comic and Cartoon Camp (9am to 4pm)



Join Hunter Fournier, artist & parent, to learn the art of cartoon and comic creation. Learn how to make your own comics from doodles to zines! Explore character design and comic book layout using traditional techniques with brush, pens, ink and paper.



Please pack a snack and lunch and bring clothes to spend some break time enjoying the winter weather.



Ages: 8 & up



Costs: $300