March Break Workshops

Get ready to dive into the wonderful world of watercolor painting with this exciting and educational workshop designed just for kids! This hands-on session introduces young artists to the fundamental techniques and styles of watercolor painting in a fun, supportive, and creative environment. Whether your child is new to painting or looking to expand their artistic skills, this workshop offers the perfect opportunity to explore the magic of watercolors. Throughout the workshop, kids will have the chance to develop essential painting techniques, including: Brush Control: Learn how to maneuver brushes with precision to create a variety of strokes, from delicate details to broad washes, helping them gain confidence in their artistic expression. Water-to-Paint Ratio: Master the delicate balance of water and pigment to achieve the perfect consistency, ensuring vibrant colors and smooth gradients without over-saturation. Following Instructions: Develop listening and comprehension skills as they follow step-by-step guidance to bring their vision to life while also allowing room for personal creativity. Wet-on-Wet Technique: Explore the fascinating effect of applying wet paint onto wet surfaces, resulting in soft, dreamy blends and beautiful organic textures. Color Mixing: Experiment with blending colors to discover new shades and tones, fostering a deeper understanding of color theory and artistic decision-making. With these foundational skills in place, participants will have the creative freedom to either design a unique painting of their choice or follow a provided template for guidance. Whether they want to paint a serene landscape, a colorful abstract design, or their favorite animal, the possibilities are endless! All materials will be provided, so kids can simply show up, explore, and enjoy the process of creating their very own watercolor masterpiece. This workshop encourages creativity, patience, and self-expression, making it a perfect opportunity for kids to learn while having fun. Come join us for an inspiring experience where young artists can discover the joy of watercolor painting and leave with a beautiful work of art to proudly display!

