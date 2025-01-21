March Break Workshops

Join us for a fun and engaging acrylic painting workshop designed to provide kids with a low-stakes, hands-on introduction to the world of painting! Inspired by the iconic Bob Ross landscape painting tutorials, this class offers a relaxed and encouraging environment where young artists can explore their creativity and build confidence in their artistic abilities.
Throughout the workshop, kids will be guided step-by-step as they learn fundamental painting techniques, including:
Layering Acrylic Paint: Discover how to build depth and dimension by applying multiple layers of color to create stunning landscapes.
Controlled Brush Strokes: Practice techniques to achieve smooth, intentional strokes that bring their artwork to life.
Choosing the Right Brushes: Understand which brush sizes and shapes work best for different elements of a painting, from delicate details to bold strokes.
Mixing Colors: Experiment with blending paints to achieve a wide range of hues and tones, perfect for creating beautiful skies, trees, and mountains.
No need to worry about supplies—all materials will be provided, ensuring a hassle-free experience for both kids and parents. Whether your child is a budding artist or just looking to try something new, this workshop offers a fun and stress-free way to explore painting while following along with Bob Ross’s signature style of happy little trees and tranquil landscapes.
Come ready to paint, have fun, and leave with your very own masterpiece!
Wednesday, March 5 - Linocut Printing
$25
Explore the exciting world of printmaking in our fun and interactive Linocut Printing Workshop for Kids! This hands-on session introduces young artists to the fundamentals of linocut printing, allowing them to experiment with texture, pattern, and color in a supportive and creative environment. Using pre-cut linoleum block prints, kids will have the opportunity to design and create their own unique work of art—no carving required!
Throughout the workshop, participants will develop important artistic skills, including:
Ink Application Techniques: Learn how to apply ink evenly to the linoleum blocks using brayers, achieving crisp and vibrant prints.
Pressing and Printing: Explore the process of creating consistent impressions by applying the right amount of pressure for a perfect print every time.
Layering and Composition: Experiment with arranging prints in different ways to create visually exciting and balanced compositions.
Color Exploration: Discover how to mix and combine colors to add depth, contrast, and personality to their prints.
Creative Expression: Encourage imaginative thinking as they choose from a variety of pre-carved designs to craft a one-of-a-kind piece of art.
Once they've mastered the basics, kids will have the chance to create their own artistic masterpiece by combining different prints, colors, and layouts. Whether they follow a template or invent their own designs, they'll walk away with a unique, hand-printed artwork to proudly display.
All materials will be provided, including inks, paper, brayers, and a variety of fun pre-cut linoleum designs to choose from. This workshop is a great opportunity for kids to build confidence, develop fine motor skills, and explore a classic printmaking technique in an engaging and stress-free setting.
Join us for a creative adventure that will introduce your child to the joy of linocut printing—where every print is a chance to make something special!
Thursday, March 6 - Watercolour Painting
$25
Get ready to dive into the wonderful world of watercolor painting with this exciting and educational workshop designed just for kids! This hands-on session introduces young artists to the fundamental techniques and styles of watercolor painting in a fun, supportive, and creative environment. Whether your child is new to painting or looking to expand their artistic skills, this workshop offers the perfect opportunity to explore the magic of watercolors.
Throughout the workshop, kids will have the chance to develop essential painting techniques, including:
Brush Control: Learn how to maneuver brushes with precision to create a variety of strokes, from delicate details to broad washes, helping them gain confidence in their artistic expression.
Water-to-Paint Ratio: Master the delicate balance of water and pigment to achieve the perfect consistency, ensuring vibrant colors and smooth gradients without over-saturation.
Following Instructions: Develop listening and comprehension skills as they follow step-by-step guidance to bring their vision to life while also allowing room for personal creativity.
Wet-on-Wet Technique: Explore the fascinating effect of applying wet paint onto wet surfaces, resulting in soft, dreamy blends and beautiful organic textures.
Color Mixing: Experiment with blending colors to discover new shades and tones, fostering a deeper understanding of color theory and artistic decision-making.
With these foundational skills in place, participants will have the creative freedom to either design a unique painting of their choice or follow a provided template for guidance. Whether they want to paint a serene landscape, a colorful abstract design, or their favorite animal, the possibilities are endless!
All materials will be provided, so kids can simply show up, explore, and enjoy the process of creating their very own watercolor masterpiece. This workshop encourages creativity, patience, and self-expression, making it a perfect opportunity for kids to learn while having fun.
Come join us for an inspiring experience where young artists can discover the joy of watercolor painting and leave with a beautiful work of art to proudly display!
Friday, March 7 - Ceramics for Kids
$25
Join us for an exciting Ceramics for Kids workshop, where young artists will get their hands dirty and their creativity flowing! In this fun-filled session, kids will learn the basics of working with clay slabs to design and create their very own decorative ornaments and trinkets. From whimsical shapes to personalized keepsakes, the possibilities are endless!
Throughout the workshop, participants will explore a variety of clay techniques to bring their artistic visions to life, including:
Clay Slab Building: Learn how to roll, cut, and shape clay slabs into unique forms, from fun ornaments to functional little treasures.
Sgraffito Technique: Discover how to carve intricate patterns and designs into the surface of their clay pieces, creating eye-catching textures and details.
Painting with Underglazes: Experiment with vibrant underglaze colors to decorate their creations, adding bold patterns, playful designs, and a splash of personality.
Texturing & Stamping: Explore different tools and techniques to add texture and depth to their clay pieces, making each one truly one-of-a-kind.
Creative Expression: Encourage kids to mix and match techniques as they personalize their creations and bring their ideas to life.
Once their masterpieces are complete, the pieces will be fired a few days later, and ready to take home, making for a wonderful handmade keepsake or gift for someone special. We will call you when your pieces are ready to be picked up!
All materials will be provided, including clay, tools, and a rainbow of underglazes, so kids can focus on having fun and exploring their creativity in a hands-on, stress-free environment.
This workshop is the perfect introduction to ceramics, offering an engaging and rewarding experience where kids can discover the joy of clay and self-expression.
Sign up today and watch your little artist create something amazing—one slab at a time!
