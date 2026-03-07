CISV Toronto

Hosted by

CISV Toronto

About this event

JB March 27-28 Event Tickets

159 Roxborough Dr

Toronto, ON M4W 1X7, Canada

Junior Branch Overnight Event
$35

Please pay here


Indicate the youth this ticket is for below.


Note - CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. Simply select “Other” and change the amount to 0.00 before completing your payment

Adult Leader or Chaperone
Free

Please register here


Indicate the youth this ticket is for below.


Note - CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. Simply select “Other” and change the amount to 0.00 before completing your payment

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!