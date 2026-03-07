JB March 27-28 Event Tickets

Hosted by
About this event
Please pay here
Indicate the youth this ticket is for below.
Note - CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. Simply select “Other” and change the amount to 0.00 before completing your payment
Please register here
Indicate the youth this ticket is for below.
Note - CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. Simply select “Other” and change the amount to 0.00 before completing your payment
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!