Hosted by

Chilliwack Pro-life Society

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Gala Auction

Pick-up location

9325 Main St, Chilliwack, BC V2P 4M3, Canada

Handmade Wooden Ornaments item
Handmade Wooden Ornaments
$10

Starting bid

$100 Handmade Wooden Ornaments DONATED BY Randy Visser

Gold Everlasting Candle item
Gold Everlasting Candle
$63.75

Starting bid

$85 Gold Everlasting Candle DONATED BY Lynn Furgason

Blackstone Griddle + Accessories item
Blackstone Griddle + Accessories
$400

Starting bid

Blackstone Griddle + Accessories value $800 Model 230NA DONATED BY Agrimotive Repair Service

1 Day Rental Including Delivery and Pickup item
1 Day Rental Including Delivery and Pickup
$250

Starting bid

$600 gift certificate including delivery and pickup DONATED BY Reach Rentals

Bundle of 12 Car Washes item
Bundle of 12 Car Washes
$232

Starting bid

Carwash Bundle for 1 year! $312 Value DONATED BY Best Boyz

Frankie's Italian Restaurant item
Frankie's Italian Restaurant
$75

Starting bid

Frankie's Italian Restaurant $150 Gift Card

DK Photography item
DK Photography
$224

Starting bid

$300 Photo Session DONATED BY DK Photography

Payton & Buckle item
Payton & Buckle
$225

Starting bid

$300 Gift Card DONATED BY Payton & Buckle

Fraser River Lodge item
Fraser River Lodge
$375

Starting bid

$500 DONATED BY Kerkhoff Engineering

Lego Airport Fire Truck item
Lego Airport Fire Truck
$71.25

Starting bid

$95 Lego Airport Fire Truck DONATED BY Target Box

Horse Riding Lessons item
Horse Riding Lessons
$45

Starting bid

$60 Horse Riding Lessons DONATED BY Sophia Klaassen

Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner item
Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner
$225

Starting bid

$300 Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner DONATED BY Klyn Kitchens. Bestselling multipurpose steam cleaner with all the tools to clean, detail, sanitize*, deodorize floors, grout, bathrooms, kitchens and more. www.dupray.com

Medium Gouda Cheese Wheel
$112.50

Starting bid

$150 Medium Gouda Cheese Wheel

Oh Canada Basket from Hofstede's item
Oh Canada Basket from Hofstede's
$82.50

Starting bid

$110 Oh Canada Basket DONATED BY Hofstede's

Meal for 6 at The Rosemary Table item
Meal for 6 at The Rosemary Table
$112.50

Starting bid

$150 Meal for 6 DONATED BY The Rosemary Table

24x36 Floral Baby Anatomy Print item
24x36 Floral Baby Anatomy Print
$50

Starting bid

24x36 Floral Fetus Anatomy Print

24x36 Framed Floral Twin Pregnancy Art item
24x36 Framed Floral Twin Pregnancy Art
$50

Starting bid

24x36 Framed Floral Twin Pregnancy Art

Creekside Decor Basket item
Creekside Decor Basket
$224

Starting bid

Tote bag, lux throw, green stem, toss pillow, surface wipes, and lux candle. $300 basket - DONATED BY Creekside Decor

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!