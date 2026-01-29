2026 Gala Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
$100 Handmade Wooden Ornaments DONATED BY Randy Visser
Starting bid
$85 Gold Everlasting Candle DONATED BY Lynn Furgason
Starting bid
Blackstone Griddle + Accessories value $800 Model 230NA DONATED BY Agrimotive Repair Service
Starting bid
$600 gift certificate including delivery and pickup DONATED BY Reach Rentals
Starting bid
Carwash Bundle for 1 year! $312 Value DONATED BY Best Boyz
Starting bid
Frankie's Italian Restaurant $150 Gift Card
Starting bid
$300 Photo Session DONATED BY DK Photography
Starting bid
$300 Gift Card DONATED BY Payton & Buckle
Starting bid
$500 DONATED BY Kerkhoff Engineering
Starting bid
$95 Lego Airport Fire Truck DONATED BY Target Box
Starting bid
$60 Horse Riding Lessons DONATED BY Sophia Klaassen
Starting bid
$300 Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner DONATED BY Klyn Kitchens. Bestselling multipurpose steam cleaner with all the tools to clean, detail, sanitize*, deodorize floors, grout, bathrooms, kitchens and more. www.dupray.com
Starting bid
$150 Medium Gouda Cheese Wheel
Starting bid
$110 Oh Canada Basket DONATED BY Hofstede's
Starting bid
$150 Meal for 6 DONATED BY The Rosemary Table
Starting bid
24x36 Floral Fetus Anatomy Print
Starting bid
24x36 Framed Floral Twin Pregnancy Art
Starting bid
Tote bag, lux throw, green stem, toss pillow, surface wipes, and lux candle. $300 basket - DONATED BY Creekside Decor
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!