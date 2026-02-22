March Hobo Haven Rescue Auction

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Starting bid
Retail value $60
Be One Breed Bamboo Dog Bowls are super stylish food and drink dishes that will look great in any household. This food and water bowl combo also comes with a sleek bamboo tray with an anti-slip bottom to help keep food and water where it’s supposed to be, in the bowl!
Be One Breed Bamboo Dog Bowls are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning and will not peel off.
Food and water dish combo capacity 500ml/17oz
Comes with a sleek bamboo tray
Anti-slip bottom
Dishwasher safe feeder set
Starting bid
Retail value $60
Be One Breed Bamboo Dog Bowls are super stylish food and drink dishes that will look great in any household. This food and water bowl combo also comes with a sleek bamboo tray with an anti-slip bottom to help keep food and water where it’s supposed to be, in the bowl!
Be One Breed Bamboo Dog Bowls are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning and will not peel off.
Food and water dish combo capacity 500ml/17oz
Comes with a sleek bamboo tray
Anti-slip bottom
Dishwasher safe feeder set
Starting bid
Lang "Field Guide" 2026 calendar with wooden calendar holder
This calendar features many of nature's beautiful creatures and has many whimsical months left to uncover.
With such stunning artwork, these calendar pages have no time limit and are perfect for framing, crafting, or other creative ventures when the year comes to a close.
Starting bid
Boost your comfort and productivity with the Perixx PERIBOARD-612, a wireless dual-mode keyboard designed for long-term ergonomic support. This high-performance keyboard features a split-key layout and an integrated palm rest to promote a more natural typing position.
Item Highlights:
Ergonomic Design: The split-key layout and 3D curved frame help reduce forearm tension and wrist pressure.
Wireless Dual Mode: Offers flexibility with both Bluetooth 4.0 and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity options.
Integrated Palm Rest: Features a built-in, cushioned palm rest for enhanced comfort during extended typing sessions.
Dedicated Hot Keys: Includes 7 multimedia hotkeys for quick access to essential functions.
Precision Engineering: Designed in Germany by Perixx, known for quality "Value Creator" peripherals.
Starting bid
Elevate your everyday style with this stunning 9-piece jewelry bundle. This set features a mix sparkling accents, and modern textures, perfect for layering or wearing as delicate statement pieces.
What’s Included:
1. "Luck Is Always On Your Side" Bracelet Trio
Tennis Bracelet: Classic row of shimmering clear crystals for a touch of elegance.
Paperclip/Bar Link Chain: A trendy, modern gold-tone chain that adds texture.
Beaded Charm Bracelet: Featuring a dainty horseshoe charm
2. Etéreo 6-Pair Earring Set
Studs: Includes geometric diamond shapes, classic rounds, and petite sparkling crystals.
Small Hoops & Huggies: Features polished gold-tone bars, celestial star dangles, and unique triple-hoop designs with crystal drops.
Starting bid
Add a touch of warmth and charm to your look with this 6-piece jewelry set. Featuring a sentimental "Love Always Surrounds Me" theme, this collection blends soft pink accents with polished gold-tone finishes.
Set Includes:
1. "Love Always Surrounds Me" Bracelet Trio
Pink Tennis Bracelet: A delicate row of soft pink stones for a pop of color.
Gold Bar Link Bracelet: A sleek, modern chain with polished gold-tone segments.
Beaded Heart Charm Bracelet: Features mixed metallic beads and a dainty heart dangle.
2. ETĒREO 3-Pair Earring Set
Wide Huggie Hoops: Bold, polished gold-tone hoops for a classic look.
Textured Dangle Hoops: Petite hoops featuring intricate, leaf-like charm drops.
Mini Chubby Hoops: Small, thick gold-tone hoops perfect for everyday wear.
Starting bid
Brighten up your accessories with this charming 6-piece jewelry set. Featuring the uplifting "You Were Made To Bloom" theme, this collection pairs playful fruit accents with sophisticated gold-tone designs.
Set Includes:
1. "You Were Made To Bloom" Bracelet Trio
Iridescent Tennis Bracelet: A shimmering row of "AB" crystals that catch the light with a rainbow effect.
Gold Bar Link Bracelet: A sleek, modern chain with polished gold-tone bar segments.
Beaded Flower Charm Bracelet: Dark metallic beads featuring a dainty pink floral dangle.
2. ETĒREO 3-Pair Earring Set
Cherry Dangle Earrings: Fun and vibrant red cherry charms on gold-tone hooks.
Textured Charm Hoops: Small hoops featuring intricate, leaf-like dangle accents.
Mini Chubby Hoops: Classic, thick gold-tone hoops for a versatile, everyday look.
Starting bid
Add a sophisticated touch of sparkle to your look with this 6-piece accessory collection. This set features elegant silver tones and a classic monochrome palette, perfect for elevating any hairstyle or outfit.
Set Includes:
1. Time and Tru Crystal Hair Coils
Sparkling Duo: One black and one clear spiral hair coil, both accented with a continuous row of shimmering crystals for a high-end look.
2. ETĒREO Silver-Tone Accents
Crystal-Lined Hoops: Polished silver-tone hoop earrings featuring a dainty row of crystals along the inner and outer curves.
Floral Bobby Pin Set: Three decorative silver-tone hair pins, including a delicate open-work flower design and shimmering crystal accents.
Starting bid
Enhance your jewelry collection with this chic, minimalist accessory duo from ETĒREO. Featuring a layered necklace and a versatile earring set, this combination is perfect for adding effortless elegance to any outfit.
Set Includes:
1. ETĒREO Layered Circle Necklace
Double-Strand Design: Features two delicate gold-tone chains of varying lengths for an instantly layered look.
Textured Accents: Each chain is finished with a petite, textured open-circle pendant that adds a modern, geometric touch.
2. ETĒREO 3-Pair Hoop Earring Set
Textured Gold Hoops: Two pairs of classic gold-tone hoops featuring a twisted/braided texture for added dimension.
Pink Beaded Accents: One pair of dainty hoops accented with soft pink beads, adding a subtle touch of color to the set.
Starting bid
Add a premium touch of brilliance to your collection with this 9-piece Cubic Zirconia (CZ) jewelry and hair accessory set. This collection features high-quality sparkle and timeless designs, perfect for weddings, formal events, or everyday luxury.
Set Includes:
1. Cubic Zirconia Fine Silver Plated Stud Trio
Three Sizes: Includes three pairs of classic round-cut CZ studs in graduated sizes for a perfect "ear stack".
Quality Finish: Fine silver plated for a bright, high-shine look.
2. ETĒREO CZ Decorative Bobby Pins
Dazzling Detail: A set of three silver-tone hair pins encrusted with shimmering Cubic Zirconia stones in various shapes, including a statement heart-cut crystal.
3. ETĒREO Rose Gold-Tone CZ Earring Set
Bow Dangles: Intricate rose gold-tone bows fully pavé-set with sparkling crystals.
Classic Studs: A pair of petite round CZ studs.
Sparkling Huggies: Delicate rose gold-tone hoops lined with brilliant-cut crystals.
Starting bid
Bring a sense of calm and protection to your everyday look with this beautiful 5-piece turquoise-themed jewelry set. This collection combines genuine stone accents with gold-tone hardware for a timeless, boho-inspired aesthetic.
Set Includes:
1. "I Am Always Protected" Bracelet Trio
Blue Crystal Tennis Bracelet: A delicate row of light blue shimmering stones.
Gold Bar Link Bracelet: A polished, modern chain featuring sleek gold-tone segments.
Evil Eye Beaded Charm Bracelet: Mixed metallic and turquoise-colored beads featuring a protective "Evil Eye" dangle charm.
2. Genuine Turquoise Layered Necklace Set
Pendant Necklace: Features a striking rectangular genuine turquoise stone set in a gold-tone frame.
Accented Chain: A delicate gold-tone chain punctuated with petite turquoise-colored beads for an effortless layered look.
Starting bid
Show your gratitude or add a playful touch to your wardrobe with this unique two-piece bundle. This set combines a trendy, streetwear-inspired accessory with a heartfelt tribute to a special mentor.
1. Checkerboard Smiley Face Baseball Cap
2. "A Great Coach" Decorative Box Sign
Starting bid
Keep your pup entertained with this essential dog care bundle. This set pairs oral hygiene with a fun mental challenge, perfect for large-breed dogs.
1. Purina Dentalife Daily Oral Care Treats
2. Interactive Slow Feeder / Treat Puzzle
Starting bid
Perfect for a cozy evening in or a thoughtful gift, this set combines a timeless game with a sweet indulgence. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a beginner, this bundle has everything you need for a fun-filled night.
1. Bicycle Cribbage Board & Playing Cards
2. Pot of Gold Milk Chocolate Collection
Starting bid
Keep your little one cozy and stylish with this adorable coordinated purple accessory bundle by George. This set features a playful animal print and charming kitty-themed details that are perfect for any cat lover.
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Give your pet a cozy, eco-friendly retreat with this charming beehive-style pet cave. Hand-crafted by Hamro Village, this artisanal piece combines whimsical design with high-quality, sustainable materials.
Starting bid
Find peace and inspiration with this beautiful Whispering Winds decorative memorial tealite stone. This thoughtfully designed piece serves as a gentle reminder to stay present while honoring cherished memories.
Starting bid
Stay organized on the go with this stylish and functional Lug crossbody bag. Featuring a vibrant blue hue and the brand's signature quilted design, this compact bag is perfect for daily essentials or travel.
Starting bid
Stay secure in style with this versatile Lug wallet crossbody. Featuring a vibrant, moody floral print in pink, purple, and slate, this bag is designed for the modern multitasker who values both fashion and function.
Starting bid
A versatile two-piece pouch set. Featuring a bold black-and-white chevron pattern, these bags are perfect for travel, cosmetics, or everyday storage.
Starting bid
Upgrade your workspace with this sleek, minimalist OMOTON wireless peripherals set. Featuring a modern silver finish and low-profile design, this duo is perfect for maximizing productivity on your desk or on the go.
Starting bid
Add a touch of vintage charm to your space with this beautiful framed art piece by renowned Canadian artist Anna Krajewski. Known for her "homespun" country aesthetic, this picture perfectly capture the cozy, nostalgic feel of traditional still life and rustic interiors.
16inx14in
Starting bid
May the Force be with your daily essentials! This unique 2-piece Star Wars bundle features officially licensed Disney gear that combines galactic style with clever functionality.
1. Star Wars™ 3-in-1 Universal Mobile Wallet
2. R2-D2 "Fashion Pouch" (Polo Shirt Type)
Starting bid
Take your content creation and video calls to the next level with this sleek, professional Wellson Adjustable Smartphone Holder. Designed for stability and versatility, it’s the perfect desktop companion for hands-free phone use.
Starting bid
Achieve salon-quality results at home with the CEENWES CWS-019 Professional Hair Clipper. This high-performance trimmer is designed for precision, durability, and ease of use, making it an essential addition to your grooming kit.
Starting bid
Improve your walking experience with the Gentle Leader® Ultimate Headcollar, the #1 headcollar endorsed by canine behaviorists. This tool is designed to provide gentle and effective control, making walks more enjoyable for both you and your dog.
Starting bid
Give your feline friend the ultimate cozy retreat! This enclosed pyramid-style bed is designed for cats who love to burrow and feel secure. Featuring a modern charcoal grey exterior and a plush, cushioned interior, it blends perfectly with any home decor while providing maximum comfort.
Starting bid
Add a touch of glamour and a warm glow to any room with this stunning set of pink glitter tea light holders. These elegant glass votives feature a textured, full-coverage glitter finish that beautifully catches and reflects candlelight, making them the perfect accent for festive occasions or everyday decor.
Starting bid
Elevate your accessory game and your mood with this vibrant George™ Rainbow Lava Rock Bracelet. Designed to blend style with wellness, this stretch bracelet features a beautiful spectrum of colorful beads paired with porous lava rocks, specifically made to hold your favorite essential oils for all-day aromatherapy.
Starting bid
Experience personalized aromatherapy on the go with this serene George™ Light Blue Lava Rock Bracelet. This stylish piece combines the calming aesthetic of smooth sky-blue beads with the natural, functional beauty of porous lava rocks.
Starting bid
Upgrade your pet's dining area with this stylish and functional 3-piece feeding set. Combining durable ceramic bowls with a protective floor mat, this set is designed to keep mealtime organized and your floors clean.
Ideal for: Small dogs or cats. The sturdy weight of the ceramic helps prevent the bowls from sliding while your pet eats.
Starting bid
Brighten up your kitchen with this eclectic and practical 3-piece kitchen essentials set. This bundle combines functional tools with vibrant patterns, making it a great starter kit or a quick refresh for your cooking space.
Product Highlights:
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Elevate your daily look with this versatile 8-piece accessory collection. Featuring a mix of hair essentials and stylish jewelry, this curated bundle offers everything you need to add a touch of sparkle and polish to any outfit.
Starting bid
Add a touch of regal elegance to your next evening look with this stunning ETEREO jewelry set. Featuring brilliant emerald-green stones and textured gold-tone metal, this coordinated set offers a sophisticated sparkle that’s perfect for special occasions or holiday gifting.
Starting bid
Get ready to celebrate in style with this vibrant St. Patrick's Day hair accessory bundle. Featuring plenty of sparkle and classic Irish motifs, this set is perfect for parades, parties, or adding a festive touch to any outfit.
Perfect for: St. Paddy's Day celebrations, themed school events, or as a fun gift for anyone who loves to go green!
Starting bid
Treat your furry friend to a curated mix of fun and function with this 3-piece pet care bundle. This set combines high-quality grooming, feeding, and play essentials that any pet parent will appreciate.
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Keep your pet active and healthy with this functional 3-piece pet accessory set. Combining interactive play, smart feeding, and paw protection, this bundle is perfect for the energetic dog on the go.
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Add a splash of color and a whole lot of fun to your pet's routine with this 3-piece vibrant accessory bundle. Designed with high-energy colors and durable materials, this set focuses on interactive play and healthy eating habits.
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Discover the perfect blend of subtle elegance and vibrant personality with this 2-in-1 floral embossed purse. This unique accessory features a sophisticated grey exterior that opens to reveal a stunning, multicolored hidden surprise.
Product Highlights:
Starting bid
Stay organized at home or on the go with this sleek, highly functional Lug® cosmetic / travel pouch. Featuring the brand's signature quilted chevron pattern and a smart, multi-compartment design, this case is built to keep your beauty and travel essentials secure and easy to find.
Product Highlights:
Starting bid
Make a bold statement with this vibrant and practical red faux-leather tote. Designed for both style and space, this classic silhouette is perfect for commuting, running errands, or a weekend getaway.
Product Highlights:
Perfect for: Adding a pop of color to professional attire or as a reliable, chic everyday carry-all.
Starting bid
Keep your pet's meal schedule consistent even when you aren't home with this reliable, easy-to-use automatic feeder. Perfect for cats or small-to-medium dogs, it allows for precise portion control and scheduling.
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Take your furry friend on every adventure! This high-quality, sturdy backpack is designed for comfort, safety, and maximum ventilation. Perfect for hiking, travel, or just a walk around town.
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Elevate your everyday style with this classic and functional black satchel. Designed with a sleek silhouette and gold-tone hardware, it’s the perfect blend of elegance and practicality for work, errands, or a night out.
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Add a touch of farmhouse charm to your kitchen or bar with this adorable 5-piece wooden serving set. Perfect for bacon lovers, BBQ enthusiasts, or as a unique housewarming gift!
Set Includes:
• 4 Pig-Shaped Coasters: Each coaster features a different laser-engraved, punny kitchen phrase:
"You Had Me At Bacon"
"Delicious BBQ"
"Bacon Is Duct Tape For The Kitchen"
"Farm Fresh"
• 1 Mini Paddle Board: A beautiful, striped natural wood grain board with a handle, ideal for small appetizers or as a decorative base for the coasters.
Starting bid
Make a bold statement with this vibrant pink Coach Legacy Haley Satchel. Crafted from premium perforated leather, this bag blends classic craftsmanship with an "edgy downtown vibe," making it a standout accessory for any season.
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Add a warm, sentimental touch to your home with this charming farmhouse-style wooden sign. Featuring a weathered, rustic brown finish and classic white typography, it serves as a beautiful daily reminder of the importance of family and unity.
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Transform your backyard into a splash-filled arena with this unique water knee hockey set! Combining the classic fun of a Slip 'N Slide with the action of hockey, it's the ultimate way for kids to stay cool while staying active.
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Show off your love for your furry best friend with this vibrant and cheerful decorative mat. Whether used as a feeding station mat to catch spills or a small accent rug for an entryway, it adds a pop of color and personality to any room.
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Keep your most cherished memories on display with this high-definition smart photo frame. Using the free Frameo app, you can instantly share photos and short videos with loved ones from anywhere in the world—making it the perfect gift for families and grandparents.
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