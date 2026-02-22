Hobo Haven Rescue
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Hobo Haven Rescue

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Hobo Haven Rescue

About this event

Sales closed

March Hobo Haven Rescue Auction

Pick-up location

1553 King St N, St. Jacobs, ON N0B 2N0, Canada

BOB Ceramic feeder set with green placemat item
BOB Ceramic feeder set with green placemat
$15

Starting bid

Retail value $60
Be One Breed Bamboo Dog Bowls are super stylish food and drink dishes that will look great in any household. This food and water bowl combo also comes with a sleek bamboo tray with an anti-slip bottom to help keep food and water where it’s supposed to be, in the bowl!


Be One Breed Bamboo Dog Bowls are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning and will not peel off.


Food and water dish combo capacity 500ml/17oz

Comes with a sleek bamboo tray

Anti-slip bottom

Dishwasher safe feeder set

BOB Ceramic feeder set with tan placemat item
BOB Ceramic feeder set with tan placemat
$15

Starting bid

Retail value $60

Be One Breed Bamboo Dog Bowls are super stylish food and drink dishes that will look great in any household. This food and water bowl combo also comes with a sleek bamboo tray with an anti-slip bottom to help keep food and water where it’s supposed to be, in the bowl!


Be One Breed Bamboo Dog Bowls are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning and will not peel off.


Food and water dish combo capacity 500ml/17oz

Comes with a sleek bamboo tray

Anti-slip bottom

Dishwasher safe feeder set

Lang Field Guide 2026 Calendar with wood frame item
Lang Field Guide 2026 Calendar with wood frame
$10

Starting bid

Lang "Field Guide" 2026 calendar with wooden calendar holder

This calendar features many of nature's beautiful creatures and has many whimsical months left to uncover.

With such stunning artwork, these calendar pages have no time limit and are perfect for framing, crafting, or other creative ventures when the year comes to a close.

Perixx wireless dual-mode ergonomic keyboard item
Perixx wireless dual-mode ergonomic keyboard
$20

Starting bid

Boost your comfort and productivity with the Perixx PERIBOARD-612, a wireless dual-mode keyboard designed for long-term ergonomic support. This high-performance keyboard features a split-key layout and an integrated palm rest to promote a more natural typing position.

Item Highlights:
Ergonomic Design: The split-key layout and 3D curved frame help reduce forearm tension and wrist pressure.

Wireless Dual Mode: Offers flexibility with both Bluetooth 4.0 and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity options.

Integrated Palm Rest: Features a built-in, cushioned palm rest for enhanced comfort during extended typing sessions.

Dedicated Hot Keys: Includes 7 multimedia hotkeys for quick access to essential functions.

Precision Engineering: Designed in Germany by Perixx, known for quality "Value Creator" peripherals.

Luck on your side 9pce jewelry bundle item
Luck on your side 9pce jewelry bundle
$9

Starting bid

Elevate your everyday style with this stunning 9-piece jewelry bundle. This set features a mix sparkling accents, and modern textures, perfect for layering or wearing as delicate statement pieces.


What’s Included:

1. "Luck Is Always On Your Side" Bracelet Trio


Tennis Bracelet: Classic row of shimmering clear crystals for a touch of elegance.


Paperclip/Bar Link Chain: A trendy, modern gold-tone chain that adds texture.


Beaded Charm Bracelet: Featuring a dainty horseshoe charm


2. Etéreo 6-Pair Earring Set


Studs: Includes geometric diamond shapes, classic rounds, and petite sparkling crystals.


Small Hoops & Huggies: Features polished gold-tone bars, celestial star dangles, and unique triple-hoop designs with crystal drops.

Love surrounds 6 pce jewelry bundle item
Love surrounds 6 pce jewelry bundle
$5

Starting bid

Add a touch of warmth and charm to your look with this 6-piece jewelry set. Featuring a sentimental "Love Always Surrounds Me" theme, this collection blends soft pink accents with polished gold-tone finishes.

Set Includes:
1. "Love Always Surrounds Me" Bracelet Trio

Pink Tennis Bracelet: A delicate row of soft pink stones for a pop of color.

Gold Bar Link Bracelet: A sleek, modern chain with polished gold-tone segments.

Beaded Heart Charm Bracelet: Features mixed metallic beads and a dainty heart dangle.

2. ETĒREO 3-Pair Earring Set

Wide Huggie Hoops: Bold, polished gold-tone hoops for a classic look.

Textured Dangle Hoops: Petite hoops featuring intricate, leaf-like charm drops.

Mini Chubby Hoops: Small, thick gold-tone hoops perfect for everyday wear.

Bloom 6 pce jewelry bundle item
Bloom 6 pce jewelry bundle
$5

Starting bid

Brighten up your accessories with this charming 6-piece jewelry set. Featuring the uplifting "You Were Made To Bloom" theme, this collection pairs playful fruit accents with sophisticated gold-tone designs.

Set Includes:
1. "You Were Made To Bloom" Bracelet Trio

Iridescent Tennis Bracelet: A shimmering row of "AB" crystals that catch the light with a rainbow effect.

Gold Bar Link Bracelet: A sleek, modern chain with polished gold-tone bar segments.

Beaded Flower Charm Bracelet: Dark metallic beads featuring a dainty pink floral dangle.

2. ETĒREO 3-Pair Earring Set

Cherry Dangle Earrings: Fun and vibrant red cherry charms on gold-tone hooks.

Textured Charm Hoops: Small hoops featuring intricate, leaf-like dangle accents.

Mini Chubby Hoops: Classic, thick gold-tone hoops for a versatile, everyday look.

Sophisticate 6pce accessory collection item
Sophisticate 6pce accessory collection
$6

Starting bid

Add a sophisticated touch of sparkle to your look with this 6-piece accessory collection. This set features elegant silver tones and a classic monochrome palette, perfect for elevating any hairstyle or outfit.

Set Includes:
1. Time and Tru Crystal Hair Coils

Sparkling Duo: One black and one clear spiral hair coil, both accented with a continuous row of shimmering crystals for a high-end look.

2. ETĒREO Silver-Tone Accents

Crystal-Lined Hoops: Polished silver-tone hoop earrings featuring a dainty row of crystals along the inner and outer curves.

Floral Bobby Pin Set: Three decorative silver-tone hair pins, including a delicate open-work flower design and shimmering crystal accents.

Chic accessory bundle item
Chic accessory bundle
$6

Starting bid

Enhance your jewelry collection with this chic, minimalist accessory duo from ETĒREO. Featuring a layered necklace and a versatile earring set, this combination is perfect for adding effortless elegance to any outfit.

Set Includes:
1. ETĒREO Layered Circle Necklace

Double-Strand Design: Features two delicate gold-tone chains of varying lengths for an instantly layered look.

Textured Accents: Each chain is finished with a petite, textured open-circle pendant that adds a modern, geometric touch.

2. ETĒREO 3-Pair Hoop Earring Set

Textured Gold Hoops: Two pairs of classic gold-tone hoops featuring a twisted/braided texture for added dimension.

Pink Beaded Accents: One pair of dainty hoops accented with soft pink beads, adding a subtle touch of color to the set.

9 pce Cubic Zirconia accessory bundle item
9 pce Cubic Zirconia accessory bundle
$5

Starting bid

Add a premium touch of brilliance to your collection with this 9-piece Cubic Zirconia (CZ) jewelry and hair accessory set. This collection features high-quality sparkle and timeless designs, perfect for weddings, formal events, or everyday luxury.

Set Includes:
1. Cubic Zirconia Fine Silver Plated Stud Trio

Three Sizes: Includes three pairs of classic round-cut CZ studs in graduated sizes for a perfect "ear stack".

Quality Finish: Fine silver plated for a bright, high-shine look.

2. ETĒREO CZ Decorative Bobby Pins

Dazzling Detail: A set of three silver-tone hair pins encrusted with shimmering Cubic Zirconia stones in various shapes, including a statement heart-cut crystal.

3. ETĒREO Rose Gold-Tone CZ Earring Set

Bow Dangles: Intricate rose gold-tone bows fully pavé-set with sparkling crystals.

Classic Studs: A pair of petite round CZ studs.

Sparkling Huggies: Delicate rose gold-tone hoops lined with brilliant-cut crystals.

5-piece turquoise-themed jewelry set item
5-piece turquoise-themed jewelry set
$8

Starting bid

Bring a sense of calm and protection to your everyday look with this beautiful 5-piece turquoise-themed jewelry set. This collection combines genuine stone accents with gold-tone hardware for a timeless, boho-inspired aesthetic.

Set Includes:
1. "I Am Always Protected" Bracelet Trio

Blue Crystal Tennis Bracelet: A delicate row of light blue shimmering stones.

Gold Bar Link Bracelet: A polished, modern chain featuring sleek gold-tone segments.

Evil Eye Beaded Charm Bracelet: Mixed metallic and turquoise-colored beads featuring a protective "Evil Eye" dangle charm.

2. Genuine Turquoise Layered Necklace Set

Pendant Necklace: Features a striking rectangular genuine turquoise stone set in a gold-tone frame.

Accented Chain: A delicate gold-tone chain punctuated with petite turquoise-colored beads for an effortless layered look.

Great Coach Set item
Great Coach Set
$5

Starting bid

Show your gratitude or add a playful touch to your wardrobe with this unique two-piece bundle. This set combines a trendy, streetwear-inspired accessory with a heartfelt tribute to a special mentor.

Set Includes:

1. Checkerboard Smiley Face Baseball Cap

  • Design: Features a classic black-and-white checkerboard pattern overlaid with cheerful smiley faces.
  • Style: A versatile, adjustable cap perfect for adding a pop of personality to casual outfits.

2. "A Great Coach" Decorative Box Sign

  • Message: Features the inspiring quote: "A Great COACH is Hard to Find and Impossible to Forget".
  • Design: A sturdy blue block sign with bold white lettering, perfect for a desk, shelf, or locker room.
Enrichment bundle item
Enrichment bundle
$10

Starting bid

Keep your pup entertained with this essential dog care bundle. This set pairs oral hygiene with a fun mental challenge, perfect for large-breed dogs.

Set Includes:

1. Purina Dentalife Daily Oral Care Treats

  • Size: Designed for large dogs 18+ kg (40+ lb)
  • Quantity: Includes an 18-count resealable bag.

2. Interactive Slow Feeder / Treat Puzzle

  • Design: A durable blue tray featuring 12 interactive compartments with red and white bone-themed "flip and slide" lids.
  • Function: Stimulates your dog's mind and slows down fast eaters by making them work for their treats.
Game Night Bundle item
Game Night Bundle
$15

Starting bid

Perfect for a cozy evening in or a thoughtful gift, this set combines a timeless game with a sweet indulgence. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a beginner, this bundle has everything you need for a fun-filled night.

Set Includes:

1. Bicycle Cribbage Board & Playing Cards

  • Wooden Cribbage Board: A high-quality, 3-track wooden board featuring classic red, white, and blue scoring zones.
  • Bicycle Playing Cards: Includes two decks of world-famous Bicycle brand cards, known for their durability and "Air-Cushion" finish.
  • Complete Set: Everything needed to play this beloved strategic card game.

2. Pot of Gold Milk Chocolate Collection

  • Assorted Flavors: A 245g box containing 24 pieces of premium milk chocolates.
  • Variety: Features a curated selection of soft centers, caramels, and nut-filled chocolates.
  • Gift-Ready: Sealed in its classic dark blue packaging, perfect for sharing.
Kitty Hat & Accessories Set item
Kitty Hat & Accessories Set
$5

Starting bid

Keep your little one cozy and stylish with this adorable coordinated purple accessory bundle by George. This set features a playful animal print and charming kitty-themed details that are perfect for any cat lover.

Set Includes:

  • George Knit Beanie: A soft, purple and white leopard-print knit hat featuring a cute character face on the cuff and dainty ear accents.
  • George Hair Accessory Set: Includes two glittery purple "snap" hair clips adorned with smiling pink kitty faces and a matching purple hair elastic.
  • Beaded Necklace: A delicate, colorful strand of pink, purple, and iridescent beads finished with a sweet kitty charm.
Hamro 'Nepal Beehive' Cat Cave item
Hamro 'Nepal Beehive' Cat Cave
$20

Starting bid

Give your pet a cozy, eco-friendly retreat with this charming beehive-style pet cave. Hand-crafted by Hamro Village, this artisanal piece combines whimsical design with high-quality, sustainable materials.

Item Highlights:

  • Artisanal Quality: Beautifully hand-felted with intricate bee accents and classic "honeycomb" stripes.
  • Sustainable & Ethical: Made by Hamro Village, a brand dedicated to ethical production and handcrafted goods.
  • Cozy Sanctuary: The enclosed "pod" design provides a warm, secure space for cats or small dogs to curl up and rest.
  • Eye-Catching Decor: The vibrant yellow beehive shape adds a playful, decorative touch to any room.

    Retails for $98.00
Whispering Winds "Live for Today" Memorial Tealite Stone item
Whispering Winds "Live for Today" Memorial Tealite Stone
$10

Starting bid

Find peace and inspiration with this beautiful Whispering Winds decorative memorial tealite stone. This thoughtfully designed piece serves as a gentle reminder to stay present while honoring cherished memories.

Item Highlights:

  • Inspirational Message: The stone is elegantly engraved with the script: "Learn from yesterday, live for today, dream of tomorrow."
  • Unique Design: Features a natural stone-like texture with swirling patterns and is topped with a polished copper-tone "Whispering Winds" metal accent lid.
  • Sentiment Box: Comes in a beautifully lined gift box featuring a calming river stone motif, making it ready for gifting or safe keeping.
  • Versatile Decor: The compact size is perfect for a bedside table, desk, or memorial shelf.
Lug Quilted Crossbody Bag item
Lug Quilted Crossbody Bag
$10

Starting bid

Stay organized on the go with this stylish and functional Lug crossbody bag. Featuring a vibrant blue hue and the brand's signature quilted design, this compact bag is perfect for daily essentials or travel.

Item Highlights:

  • Signature Design: Features classic square quilting on the flap and lower panel for a textured, high-end look.
  • Smart Organization: Includes a curved front zip pocket for quick-access items and a spacious interior with built-in organizational slots.
  • Comfortable Carry: Equipped with a durable, adjustable matching blue strap for the perfect crossbody or shoulder fit.
  • Vibrant Contrast: The interior features a bright teal lining, making it easy to find your belongings inside.


Lug Floral RFID Wallet Crossbody Bag item
Lug Floral RFID Wallet Crossbody Bag
$7

Starting bid

Stay secure in style with this versatile Lug wallet crossbody. Featuring a vibrant, moody floral print in pink, purple, and slate, this bag is designed for the modern multitasker who values both fashion and function.

Item Highlights:

  • Built-in Organization: This bag doubles as a full wallet with multiple card slots, a clear ID window, and a dedicated zippered coin pouch.
  • RFID Protection: Includes RFID-shielded card slots to keep your personal information safe from electronic theft while you're on the move.
  • Multiple Compartments: Features a spacious, pink-lined main interior with accordion-style dividers to keep your essentials neatly separated.
  • Signature Quilted Style: Crafted with Lug's famous chevron quilting on the front flap and durable, high-quality fabric.
  • Convertible Design: Comes with an adjustable, matching floral strap, allowing you to wear it as a crossbody, a shoulder bag, or carry it as a clutch.
Thirty - One Chevron Zig-Zag Travel Pouch Set item
Thirty - One Chevron Zig-Zag Travel Pouch Set
$10

Starting bid

A versatile two-piece pouch set. Featuring a bold black-and-white chevron pattern, these bags are perfect for travel, cosmetics, or everyday storage.

Set Includes:

  • Large Flat Pouch: A spacious, zippered bag ideal for toiletries, electronics, or document organization.
  • Insulated Pouch: A unique, structured bag with a silver insulated lining and a wide-opening base, perfect for keeping items temperature-controlled or protected.
OMOTON Ultra-Slim Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Set item
OMOTON Ultra-Slim Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Set
$15

Starting bid

Upgrade your workspace with this sleek, minimalist OMOTON wireless peripherals set. Featuring a modern silver finish and low-profile design, this duo is perfect for maximizing productivity on your desk or on the go.

Item Highlights:

  • Ultra-Slim Keyboard: A compact, lightweight keyboard with responsive, whisper-quiet keys for a comfortable typing experience.
  • Sleek Wireless Mouse: A matching silver, contoured mouse designed for smooth tracking and precision.
  • Cable-Free Convenience: Uses wireless technology to declutter your desk and provide a reliable connection.
  • Mac-Friendly Layout: Includes dedicated Mac-style function keys such as Brightness, Mission Control, and Media controls.
Anna Krajewski "Country Home" Framed Art item
Anna Krajewski "Country Home" Framed Art
$5

Starting bid

Add a touch of vintage charm to your space with this beautiful framed art piece by renowned Canadian artist Anna Krajewski. Known for her "homespun" country aesthetic, this picture perfectly capture the cozy, nostalgic feel of traditional still life and rustic interiors.

16inx14in

Star Wars™ Mobile Accessory & Fashion Pouch Set item
Star Wars™ Mobile Accessory & Fashion Pouch Set
$5

Starting bid

May the Force be with your daily essentials! This unique 2-piece Star Wars bundle features officially licensed Disney gear that combines galactic style with clever functionality.

Set Includes:

1. Star Wars™ 3-in-1 Universal Mobile Wallet

  • Triple Threat: Functions as a card-holder wallet, a cord keeper for your headphones, and a pop-out phone stand.
  • Iconic Design: Features the bold Rebel Alliance "Starbird" crest in classic orange and yellow.
  • Universal Fit: Adheres easily to the back of most smartphones or cases.

2. R2-D2 "Fashion Pouch" (Polo Shirt Type)

  • Unique Design: A quirky, miniature blue polo shirt pouch featuring the galaxy's favorite astromech, R2-D2.
  • Functional Detail: Includes a small top opening and a clip/hook for attaching to bags, keys, or belts.
  • Collectors Item: Part of a specialized Disney "Fashion Pouch" series.
Wellson Adjustable Smartphone Holder item
Wellson Adjustable Smartphone Holder
$6

Starting bid

Take your content creation and video calls to the next level with this sleek, professional Wellson Adjustable Smartphone Holder. Designed for stability and versatility, it’s the perfect desktop companion for hands-free phone use.

Item Highlights:

  • Versatile Use: Perfect for recording and creating online videos, hands-free video chatting, or watching your favorite content.
  • 90° Rotation: Features an adjustable grip that rotates up to 90 degrees, allowing you to easily switch between portrait and landscape modes.
  • Adjustable Height: The telescopic neck allows you to customize the height for the perfect eye-level angle.
  • Sturdy Base: Features a weighted, non-slip circular base to keep your device secure and wobble-free while in use.
CEENWES Professional Hair Clipper Set item
CEENWES Professional Hair Clipper Set
$10

Starting bid

Gemini said

✂️ CEENWES Professional Hair Clipper Set

Achieve salon-quality results at home with the CEENWES CWS-019 Professional Hair Clipper. This high-performance trimmer is designed for precision, durability, and ease of use, making it an essential addition to your grooming kit.



Item Highlights:

  • Tempered Steel Blades: Features industrial-strength, self-sharpening blades that are heat-tempered for maximum durability and rust resistance.
  • Customizable Lengths: Equipped with a grooved wheel adjustment for precise control over your cutting lengths.
  • Cordless Convenience: Powered by a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery that provides up to 60 minutes of run time on a single charge.
  • Detachable Design: The blade is easily detachable for deep cleaning and maintenance.
Gentle Leader® Ultimate Headcollar - Size Medium item
Gentle Leader® Ultimate Headcollar - Size Medium
$8

Starting bid

Improve your walking experience with the Gentle Leader® Ultimate Headcollar, the #1 headcollar endorsed by canine behaviorists. This tool is designed to provide gentle and effective control, making walks more enjoyable for both you and your dog.

Item Highlights:

  • Behavioral Control: Effectively manages common walking challenges such as pulling, jumping, and barking.
  • Expert Recommended: Recognized as a leading choice by professionals for canine behavior modification.
  • Complete Kit: Includes a comprehensive instruction manual to ensure proper fit and effective use.
  • Quality Construction: Proudly made in Canada.
Ultra-Soft Plush Cat Cave Bed item
Ultra-Soft Plush Cat Cave Bed
$10

Starting bid

Give your feline friend the ultimate cozy retreat! This enclosed pyramid-style bed is designed for cats who love to burrow and feel secure. Featuring a modern charcoal grey exterior and a plush, cushioned interior, it blends perfectly with any home decor while providing maximum comfort.

Product Highlights:

  • Secure & Private: The cave design offers a sense of safety, helping to reduce pet anxiety and stress.
  • Premium Softness: Made with high-quality, fuzzy plush fabric that retains heat to keep your pet warm.
  • Removable Cushion: Includes a thick, matching inner pillow for easy cleaning and extra support.
  • Practical Design: Lightweight for easy moving and a non-slip bottom to keep the bed in place.
Sparkling Pink Glitter Tea Light Holders - Set of 4 item
Sparkling Pink Glitter Tea Light Holders - Set of 4
$3

Starting bid

Add a touch of glamour and a warm glow to any room with this stunning set of pink glitter tea light holders. These elegant glass votives feature a textured, full-coverage glitter finish that beautifully catches and reflects candlelight, making them the perfect accent for festive occasions or everyday decor.

Product Highlights:

  • Dazzling Aesthetic: A vibrant pink and silver glitter exterior provides a high-shine, celebratory look.
  • Set of Four: Includes four matching tapered holders, ideal for creating a coordinated centerpiece or scattering throughout a room.
  • Versatile Decor: Perfect for weddings, holiday parties, romantic dinners, or simply adding some sparkle to your mantle.
  • Durable Design: Sturdy glass construction with a wide opening to easily accommodate standard tea light candles.
Rainbow Lava Rock Essential Oil Bracelet item
Rainbow Lava Rock Essential Oil Bracelet
$3

Starting bid

Elevate your accessory game and your mood with this vibrant George™ Rainbow Lava Rock Bracelet. Designed to blend style with wellness, this stretch bracelet features a beautiful spectrum of colorful beads paired with porous lava rocks, specifically made to hold your favorite essential oils for all-day aromatherapy.

Product Highlights:

  • Aromatherapy on the Go: The natural, porous lava rocks are designed to absorb and slowly diffuse essential oils.
  • Vibrant Rainbow Palette: Features a stunning array of multicolored beads in shades of red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple.
  • Comfortable Fit: Constructed on a flexible stretch band to easily fit most wrist sizes.
  • Versatile Style: The perfect "boho-chic" addition to a casual outfit or a thoughtful gift for someone focused on mindfulness and wellness.
Light Blue Lava Rock Essential Oil Bracelet item
Light Blue Lava Rock Essential Oil Bracelet
$3

Starting bid

Experience personalized aromatherapy on the go with this serene George™ Light Blue Lava Rock Bracelet. This stylish piece combines the calming aesthetic of smooth sky-blue beads with the natural, functional beauty of porous lava rocks.

Product Highlights:

  • Wearable Wellness: Specifically designed to absorb and diffuse your favorite essential oils throughout the day using natural lava stones.
  • Soothing Color Palette: Features a combination of polished light blue beads and matching textured lava rocks for a cohesive, tranquil look.
  • Adjustable Comfort: Features a durable, grey woven pull-cord closure with silver-tone accents, allowing for a custom and secure fit on most wrist sizes.
  • Quality Branding: An authentic piece from the George™ collection, known for blending modern trends with practical design.
Ceramic Pet Bowl & Placemat Set item
Ceramic Pet Bowl & Placemat Set
$5

Starting bid

Upgrade your pet's dining area with this stylish and functional 3-piece feeding set. Combining durable ceramic bowls with a protective floor mat, this set is designed to keep mealtime organized and your floors clean.

Product Highlights:

  • Premium Ceramic Bowls: Includes two high-quality white ceramic bowls. One features a teal rim with "YUM" printed inside, and the other features "FOOD" embossed on the exterior.
  • Absorbent Feeding Mat: The set comes with a large, oval-shaped grey woven mat to catch splashes and spills.
  • Decorative Border: The mat is finished with a cute paw-print patterned trim, adding a touch of charm to your home decor.
  • Easy to Clean: Ceramic bowls provide a hygienic, non-porous surface that is simple to wash after every meal.

Ideal for: Small dogs or cats. The sturdy weight of the ceramic helps prevent the bowls from sliding while your pet eats.

Kitchen Essentials Bundle - 3-Piece Set item
Kitchen Essentials Bundle - 3-Piece Set
$4

Starting bid

Brighten up your kitchen with this eclectic and practical 3-piece kitchen essentials set. This bundle combines functional tools with vibrant patterns, making it a great starter kit or a quick refresh for your cooking space.

Product Highlights:

  • Set of 2 Oven Mitts: Features a charming "Saveurs du Marché" market-themed print with avocado and beet illustrations to keep your hands protected in style.
  • Egg Holder: A clear plastic tray designed to hold 10 eggs. A nice simple design to keep things accessible.
  • Decorative Ceramic Dish: A small rectangular tray featuring a bold orange and white geometric pattern with a yellow rim, ideal for use as a spoon rest, trinket dish, or for serving small appetizers.
Chic Accessories Bundle - 8-Piece Set item
Chic Accessories Bundle - 8-Piece Set
$3

Starting bid

Elevate your daily look with this versatile 8-piece accessory collection. Featuring a mix of hair essentials and stylish jewelry, this curated bundle offers everything you need to add a touch of sparkle and polish to any outfit.

Product Highlights:

  • Time and Tru Scrunchie Trio: A 3-pack of high-shine scrunchies in sophisticated neutral tones, including metallic champagne, classic black, and a textured gold foil.
  • Time and Tru Headband Set: Two slim-profile headbands designed for comfort and style—one in a classic solid black and the other in a trendy tortoise-shell pattern.
  • ETEREO Earring Set: A 3-pair collection of gold-toned hoop earrings featuring various textures, including a sleek classic hoop, a twisted rope design, and a modern black-accented chain style.
  • Versatile & Giftable: Perfect for updating your own accessory drawer or as a thoughtful gift set for birthdays and holidays.
Emerald & Gold-Tone Jewelry Set item
Emerald & Gold-Tone Jewelry Set
$5

Starting bid

Add a touch of regal elegance to your next evening look with this stunning ETEREO jewelry set. Featuring brilliant emerald-green stones and textured gold-tone metal, this coordinated set offers a sophisticated sparkle that’s perfect for special occasions or holiday gifting.

Product Highlights:

  • Statement Teardrop Necklace: A chunky gold-tone chain adorned with nine vibrant, teardrop-shaped emerald-green crystals, each encircled by a halo of petite clear rhinestones.
  • Coordinating Hoop Earrings: A pair of textured, C-shaped gold-tone hoops designed to perfectly complement the necklace's metalwork and stones.
  • High-Quality Brand: Authentic ETEREO pieces known for delivering trendy, high-fashion looks at an accessible value.
  • Ready to Gift: The set comes securely attached to original retail cards, making it an excellent present for birthdays, anniversaries, or "just because".
St. Patrick's Day Festive Hair Accessory Set item
St. Patrick's Day Festive Hair Accessory Set
$2

Starting bid

Get ready to celebrate in style with this vibrant St. Patrick's Day hair accessory bundle. Featuring plenty of sparkle and classic Irish motifs, this set is perfect for parades, parties, or adding a festive touch to any outfit.

Product Highlights:

  • Sequin Bow Headband: A shimmering green sequin-covered headband topped with an oversized bow and a gold-trimmed shamrock accent.
  • Layered Bow Clips: Includes two coordinating hair clips—one large multi-layered bow featuring a shamrock print, green grosgrain ribbon, and a rhinestone-encrusted center, plus a smaller matching green sequin bow.
  • Vibrant Festive Colors: Rich emerald green and crisp white tones designed to stand out.
  • Versatile Style: Mix and match these pieces for a full festive look or wear them individually for a subtle touch of luck.

Perfect for: St. Paddy's Day celebrations, themed school events, or as a fun gift for anyone who loves to go green!

Essential Pet Care Gift Basket - 3-Piece Set item
Essential Pet Care Gift Basket - 3-Piece Set
$10

Starting bid

Treat your furry friend to a curated mix of fun and function with this 3-piece pet care bundle. This set combines high-quality grooming, feeding, and play essentials that any pet parent will appreciate.

Product Highlights:

  • Petstages Carrot Stuffer: A durable rubber toy designed for chewing and treat-stuffing to keep your pet engaged and mentally stimulated.
  • Slow Feeder Bowl: A bright green maze-style bowl that encourages slower eating habits, helping to prevent bloating and improve digestion.
  • Dexypaws Dry & Wet Grooming Brush: A versatile brush with soft bristles perfect for detangling fur and massaging skin, whether during bath time or daily brushing.
Active Pet Essentials - 3-Piece Bundle item
Active Pet Essentials - 3-Piece Bundle
$8

Starting bid

Keep your pet active and healthy with this functional 3-piece pet accessory set. Combining interactive play, smart feeding, and paw protection, this bundle is perfect for the energetic dog on the go.

Product Highlights:

  • Paws™ Geometric Fetch Ball: A durable, vanilla-scented rubber ball featuring a unique geometric lattice design and an internal squeaker for hours of engaging fetch.
  • Slow Feeder Bowl: A sturdy black maze-style bowl designed to prevent gulping and aid digestion by making mealtime a fun, slow-paced challenge.
  • Breathable Mesh Pet Booties: A set of light blue and white mesh shoes with adjustable straps to protect sensitive paws from hot pavement or rough terrain while ensuring maximum airflow.
  • High-Visibility Colors: The bright teal and light blue accents make it easy to keep track of your pet’s gear during outdoor adventures.

    Suited for small breed dogs *
Vibrant Pet Play & Feeding Set - 3-Piece Bundle item
Vibrant Pet Play & Feeding Set - 3-Piece Bundle
$8

Starting bid

Add a splash of color and a whole lot of fun to your pet's routine with this 3-piece vibrant accessory bundle. Designed with high-energy colors and durable materials, this set focuses on interactive play and healthy eating habits.

Product Highlights:

  • Spiral Slow Feeder Bowl: A bright orange maze-style bowl designed to slow down fast eaters, aiding in better digestion and preventing bloat.
  • Smiley Face Mesh Ball: A lightweight, orange mesh play ball featuring a cool "sunglasses" smiley face, perfect for indoor toss and fetch.
  • Rainbow Braid Tug Toy: A sturdy, multi-textured tug toy with a rainbow-patterned top and a teal base, finished with a knotted rainbow ribbon for extra grip during play.
  • Eye-Catching Design: The bold orange and rainbow color palette makes these items easy to spot and adds a cheerful touch to your pet gear.
Sewciopath Embossed Floral Crossbody & Wristlet Purse item
Sewciopath Embossed Floral Crossbody & Wristlet Purse
$15

Starting bid

Discover the perfect blend of subtle elegance and vibrant personality with this 2-in-1 floral embossed purse. This unique accessory features a sophisticated grey exterior that opens to reveal a stunning, multicolored hidden surprise.

Product Highlights:

  • Versatile 2-in-1 Design: Includes both a long crossbody strap and a convenient wristlet strap, allowing you to switch styles in seconds.
  • Detailed Craftsmanship: The exterior is finished with a beautiful, deeply embossed floral and leaf pattern on a durable grey material.
  • Bold Interior: Features a vibrant, high-contrast floral lining in shades of pink, yellow, teal, and orange—perfect for the fashionista who loves a pop of color.
  • Organized Storage: The interior includes dedicated pockets to keep your phone, cards, and essentials secure and easy to find.
  • Modern Silhouette: Features a unique angular, envelope-style bottom for a contemporary look.
Lug® Quilted Multi-Compartment Cosmetic Case item
Lug® Quilted Multi-Compartment Cosmetic Case
$10

Starting bid

Stay organized at home or on the go with this sleek, highly functional Lug® cosmetic / travel pouch. Featuring the brand's signature quilted chevron pattern and a smart, multi-compartment design, this case is built to keep your beauty and travel essentials secure and easy to find.

Product Highlights:

  • Premium Organization: Features multiple zippered sections, including a specialized interior with loops for brushes or tools and a separate mesh pocket.
  • Signature Design: Designed with a durable, slate quilted exterior that is both stylish and easy to wipe clean.
  • Compact & Spacious: Perfectly sized to fit into a handbag or carry-on while offering surprising depth for full-sized items.
  • Secure Closures: High-quality, smooth-gliding zippers with branded Lug® pulls ensure everything stays in place during travel.
  • Versatile Use: Ideal for makeup, skincare, jewelry, or even electronic chargers and cables.
Elegant Red Faux Leather Thirty-One Tote Bag item
Elegant Red Faux Leather Thirty-One Tote Bag
$10

Starting bid

Make a bold statement with this vibrant and practical red faux-leather tote. Designed for both style and space, this classic silhouette is perfect for commuting, running errands, or a weekend getaway.

Product Highlights:

  • Timeless Aesthetic: Crafted from high-quality, pebble-textured vegan leather in a rich, deep red hue.
  • Spacious Interior: The wide main compartment features a neutral grey lining, perfect for holding your laptop, notebooks, and daily essentials.
  • Smart Organization: Includes an interior zippered security pocket and two open slip pockets to keep your phone, keys, and cards organized and accessible.
  • Secure Closure: Finished with a smooth, full-length top zipper to keep your belongings safe while you're on the move.
  • Comfortable Carry: Features long, sturdy shoulder straps designed to sit comfortably even when the bag is fully loaded.

Perfect for: Adding a pop of color to professional attire or as a reliable, chic everyday carry-all.


Animal Planet Programmable Electronic Pet Feeder item
Animal Planet Programmable Electronic Pet Feeder
$10

Starting bid

Keep your pet's meal schedule consistent even when you aren't home with this reliable, easy-to-use automatic feeder. Perfect for cats or small-to-medium dogs, it allows for precise portion control and scheduling.
Key Features:

  • Customizable Scheduling: Integrated LCD control panel allows you to program up to 3 meals per day.
  • Portion Control: Dispenses dry food in specific amounts to maintain your pet's healthy weight.
  • Large Capacity: Clear hopper holds up to 10 lbs (4.5 kg) of dry kibble, making it easy to see when it's time for a refill.
  • User-Friendly Design: Features a removable bowl for easy cleaning and a secure, twist-lock lid to keep food fresh and paws out.
  • Flexible Power: Designed for cord-free portability (battery compartment) or can be used with an AC power adapter (sold separately).
  • Smart Alerts: Includes a low-battery warning indicator to ensure your pet never misses a meal.
Apollo Walker Pet Carrier Backpack item
Apollo Walker Pet Carrier Backpack
$10

Starting bid

Take your furry friend on every adventure! This high-quality, sturdy backpack is designed for comfort, safety, and maximum ventilation. Perfect for hiking, travel, or just a walk around town.
Key Features:

  • Superior Comfort: Extra-thick padding on the shoulder straps and back, plus chest and waist buckles for added support and weight distribution.
  • Safe & Secure: Features claw-proof mesh and reinforced zippers. Includes an internal leash tether to prevent any "escape artists" from jumping out.
  • Excellent Ventilation: Multiple mesh windows allow for optimal airflow and give your pet a great view of the world.
  • Multi - Entry: Top, front and side zippered openings make it easy for your pet to get in and out.
  • Easy Maintenance: Includes a soft, removable fleece bed for cozy naps that is easy to clean.
  • Compact Storage: Folds down flat when not in use.
Chic Black Vegan Leather Satchel – Multi-Compartment Handbag item
Chic Black Vegan Leather Satchel – Multi-Compartment Handbag
$5

Starting bid

Elevate your everyday style with this classic and functional black satchel. Designed with a sleek silhouette and gold-tone hardware, it’s the perfect blend of elegance and practicality for work, errands, or a night out.
Key Features:

  • Maximum Organization: Features a triple-compartment interior with two large zippered sections and a central open area to keep your essentials separated and easy to find.
  • Elegant Details: Sophisticated gold-tone oval buckle accent on the front and matching hardware on the handle anchors.
  • Versatile Carrying: Sturdy dual rolled top handles for a comfortable hand or elbow carry.
  •  Premium Look: Crafted from high-quality, smooth black vegan leather that is durable and easy to wipe clean.
  • Secure Storage: Deep interior pockets ensure your wallet, phone, and keys stay safe while on the go.
Rustic Wooden Pig Coaster & Mini Charcuterie Board Set item
Rustic Wooden Pig Coaster & Mini Charcuterie Board Set
$5

Starting bid

Add a touch of farmhouse charm to your kitchen or bar with this adorable 5-piece wooden serving set. Perfect for bacon lovers, BBQ enthusiasts, or as a unique housewarming gift!
Set Includes:
4 Pig-Shaped Coasters: Each coaster features a different laser-engraved, punny kitchen phrase:
"You Had Me At Bacon"
"Delicious BBQ"
"Bacon Is Duct Tape For The Kitchen"
"Farm Fresh"
1 Mini Paddle Board: A beautiful, striped natural wood grain board with a handle, ideal for small appetizers or as a decorative base for the coasters.

Coach Legacy Perforated Leather Haley Satchel (Pink) item
Coach Legacy Perforated Leather Haley Satchel (Pink)
$10

Starting bid

Make a bold statement with this vibrant pink Coach Legacy Haley Satchel. Crafted from premium perforated leather, this bag blends classic craftsmanship with an "edgy downtown vibe," making it a standout accessory for any season.

Key Features:

  • Unique Texture: Features delicate, archive-inspired perforated leather that adds an unexpected tactile element to the classic satchel shape.
  • Spacious Organization: The interior is lined with durable fabric and includes a dedicated zip pocket, cell phone pocket, and multifunction pockets to keep your essentials secure.
  • Exterior Access: Includes a convenient outside slip pocket, perfect for quickly accessing items like your phone or lip balm.
  • Premium Hardware: Finished with high-quality silver-tone hardware and signature archive-inspired tubular handles.
  • Secure Closure: Features a reliable zip-top closure with double zipper tabs to keep your belongings protected.

    Some damage to the back - noted in photo 2
Rustic Wooden "Together" Family Wall Decor item
Rustic Wooden "Together" Family Wall Decor
$5

Starting bid

Add a warm, sentimental touch to your home with this charming farmhouse-style wooden sign. Featuring a weathered, rustic brown finish and classic white typography, it serves as a beautiful daily reminder of the importance of family and unity.
Key Features:

  • Inspirational Message: Boldly displays the heartwarming quote: "We may not have it all together, but together we have it all".
  • Rustic Aesthetic: Crafted with a distressed wood-grain texture and white-washed accents for a vintage, "shabby chic" look.
  • Versatile Decor: The perfect size for an entryway, gallery wall, or living room mantle.
  • Durable Build: Solid wooden construction designed to last for years to come.
  • Dimensions: 16" x 11"
Wham-O Slip 'N Slide Water Knee Hockey item
Wham-O Slip 'N Slide Water Knee Hockey
$5

Starting bid

Transform your backyard into a splash-filled arena with this unique water knee hockey set! Combining the classic fun of a Slip 'N Slide with the action of hockey, it's the ultimate way for kids to stay cool while staying active.
Key Features:

  • Full Game Set: Includes one large inflatable rink, two inflatable goals, two hockey sticks, and a puck.
  • Refreshing Double Waterfall: Features a built-in double waterfall that keeps the surface slippery and players cool under the sun.
  • Easy "Connect-N-Go" Setup: Quickly connects to any standard garden hose for instant water action.
  • Safe & Durable: Designed specifically for knee-level play on a soft, water-cushioned surface.
  • Perfect for Parties: An ideal choice for summer birthdays, family gatherings, or neighborhood BBQ entertainment.
  • Dimensions (Inflated): 108" L x 60" W (approx. 9ft x 5ft).
"Home Is Where My Dog Is" Decorative Pet Mat item
"Home Is Where My Dog Is" Decorative Pet Mat
$5

Starting bid

Show off your love for your furry best friend with this vibrant and cheerful decorative mat. Whether used as a feeding station mat to catch spills or a small accent rug for an entryway, it adds a pop of color and personality to any room.
Key Features:

  • Charming Design: Features a colorful "Home Is Where My Dog Is" message accented with bright paw prints and hearts.
  • Vibrant Colors: A mix of teal, yellow, green, and pink lettering against a dark charcoal background makes the design stand out.
  • Practical & Fun: Perfect for placing under food and water bowls to protect your floors or as a decorative piece for a pet-themed corner.
  • Low-Profile: Slim design makes it easy to place in various areas of the home without being a trip hazard.
  • Dimensions : 20" x 31.5"
Frameo 10.1" Smart WiFi Digital Photo Frame (Model ZN-DP1002 item
Frameo 10.1" Smart WiFi Digital Photo Frame (Model ZN-DP1002
$10

Starting bid

Keep your most cherished memories on display with this high-definition smart photo frame. Using the free Frameo app, you can instantly share photos and short videos with loved ones from anywhere in the world—making it the perfect gift for families and grandparents.
Key Features:

  • High-Definition Display: Features a 10.1-inch IPS LCD touch screen with 1280x800 resolution, providing vibrant colors and sharp details from any viewing angle.
  • Instant Wireless Sharing: Easily send photos and video clips (up to 15 seconds) directly from your smartphone to the frame using the free Frameo app (iOS & Android).
  • Massive Built-in Storage: Equipped with 32GB of internal memory, capable of storing approximately 40,000 to 80,000 photos.
  • Auto-Rotate Function: Automatically adjusts your photos to portrait or landscape orientation, so you can display the frame on a tabletop or mount it on a wall.
  • Expandable Memory: Includes a micro SD card slot (supporting up to 32GB or 128GB depending on usage) to easily import, export, or back up your media.
  • Interactive Features: Add personalized captions to your photos, react with emojis, and view helpful widgets like a clock and weather forecast directly on the slideshow.

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