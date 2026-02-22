March Hobo Haven Rescue Auction

Retail value $60

Be One Breed Bamboo Dog Bowls are super stylish food and drink dishes that will look great in any household. This food and water bowl combo also comes with a sleek bamboo tray with an anti-slip bottom to help keep food and water where it’s supposed to be, in the bowl!





Be One Breed Bamboo Dog Bowls are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning and will not peel off.





Food and water dish combo capacity 500ml/17oz

Comes with a sleek bamboo tray

Anti-slip bottom

Dishwasher safe feeder set