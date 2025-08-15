Asian Night Market at ROYALMOUNT

5050 Chem. de la Côte-de-Liesse

Montréal, QC H4P 0C9, Canada

General Admission - $5
CA$5
  • 🎟️ Included with your ticket: 5 food coupons (5 x $1) valid at selected kiosks. 4 kiosks already announced + 1 different mystery kiosk each day.
  • Entry into the draw for 550 prizes offered by the event's 20 sponsors (a scratch card per entry, 1 in 50 chance of winning)
  • Ticket valid for a specific day
VIP Ticket – $20 – AUGUST 29
CA$20
  • Everything included with general admission
  • Priority access to enter the site and busy booths
  • VIP lounge to refresh and relax
VIP Ticket – $20 – AUGUST 30
CA$20
  • Everything included with general admission
  • Priority access to enter the site and busy booths
  • VIP lounge to refresh and relax
VIP Ticket – $20 – AUGUST 31
CA$20
  • Everything included with general admission
  • Priority access to enter the site and busy booths
  • VIP lounge to refresh and relax
VIP Ticket – $20 – SEPT 1ER
CA$20
  • Everything included with general admission
  • Priority access to enter the site and busy booths
  • VIP lounge to refresh and relax
Tasting Ticket - Bluefin Tuna by Antonio Park - $50
CA$50
  • Akami + Toro + Chutoro + 4 makis
  • Saturday, August 30, 2025 at 7:30 PM (pick-up)
This ticket does not include any entry ticket, to buy separately.
VIP Experience with Antonio Park - Bluefin Tuna Cutting - $170
CA$170
  • Includes VIP entry and general admission
  • Very limited spaces (60 in total)
  • Be front row and taste directly from the carcass
  • A unique sensory, culinary, and cultural experience
  • Saturday, August 30, 2025 at 6:00 PM
