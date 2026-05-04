Margins of Sound 2026

Presale $35 until June 1, $40 after.



Saturday night A/V showcase at the OV Arts Centre.





A longer program of live A/V performances and DJ sets, extending later into the evening.



Lineup:

Live sets: Hannah Epperson, Ruby Singh's kraKIN, Schema Drift, Ida Diana Maidstone; DJ sets: Michael Red, i+eo





Doors 7:00 PM

All ages welcome. Bar service available (19+ with valid ID).