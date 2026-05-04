Margins of Sound Society

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Margins of Sound Society

About this event

Margins of Sound 2026

25 Victoria Rd

Nanaimo, BC V9R 4N9, Canada

MOS26: Festival Pass
$70

Around for the weekend? Save $35 compared to purchasing individual event tickets. Available until end of day June 25, 2026.


Includes:

  • Entry to 2 evening AV showcases (Friday + Saturday)
  • Modern Biology FIELD TRIP workshop
  • Ruby Singh Polyphonic Garden field recording workshop
MOS26: Fri, 6/26 AV Showcase
$35

Presale $35 until June 1, $40 after.

Friday night A/V showcase at the OV Arts Centre.


Featuring a diverse lineup of performances with live visual projections.

Lineup:
Live sets: Ora Cogan (solo), Tsimka and Michael Red, i+eo, Prince Shima, PhaseBloom; DJ set: Bronwyn


Doors 7:00 PM
All ages welcome. Bar service available (19+ with valid ID).

MOS26: Sat, 6/27 AV Showcase
$35

Presale $35 until June 1, $40 after.

Saturday night A/V showcase at the OV Arts Centre.


A longer program of live A/V performances and DJ sets, extending later into the evening.

Lineup:
Live sets: Hannah Epperson, Ruby Singh's kraKIN, Schema Drift, Ida Diana Maidstone; DJ sets: Michael Red, i+eo


Doors 7:00 PM
All ages welcome. Bar service available (19+ with valid ID).

MOS26 WORKSHOP: Field Trip with Modern Biology (KIDS FREE)
$15

Saturday, June 27


A special field trip with Modern Biology in Bowen Park. Kids under 16 free. Nobody turned away for lack of funds. Attendance limited to available headsets.

MOS26 WORKSHOP: Polyphonic Garden with Ruby Singh
$20

Sunday, June 28


A field recording workshop with Ruby Singh.

MOS26 WORKSHOP: Intro to TouchDesigner
$30

Sunday, June 28


Join Alyssa Haas (cy.matic) and Greg Borreson for a 3-hour introduction to TouchDesigner — the powerful real-time visual programming platform used for immersive projection, interactive media, live visuals, and experimental audiovisual performance.

Limited availability.

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