Margins of Sound 2026

About this event
Around for the weekend? Save $35 compared to purchasing individual event tickets. Available until end of day June 25, 2026.
Includes:
Presale $35 until June 1, $40 after.
Friday night A/V showcase at the OV Arts Centre.
Featuring a diverse lineup of performances with live visual projections.
Lineup:
Live sets: Ora Cogan (solo), Tsimka and Michael Red, i+eo, Prince Shima, PhaseBloom; DJ set: Bronwyn
Doors 7:00 PM
All ages welcome. Bar service available (19+ with valid ID).
Presale $35 until June 1, $40 after.
Saturday night A/V showcase at the OV Arts Centre.
A longer program of live A/V performances and DJ sets, extending later into the evening.
Lineup:
Live sets: Hannah Epperson, Ruby Singh's kraKIN, Schema Drift, Ida Diana Maidstone; DJ sets: Michael Red, i+eo
Doors 7:00 PM
All ages welcome. Bar service available (19+ with valid ID).
Saturday, June 27
A special field trip with Modern Biology in Bowen Park. Kids under 16 free. Nobody turned away for lack of funds. Attendance limited to available headsets.
Sunday, June 28
A field recording workshop with Ruby Singh.
Sunday, June 28
Join Alyssa Haas (cy.matic) and Greg Borreson for a 3-hour introduction to TouchDesigner — the powerful real-time visual programming platform used for immersive projection, interactive media, live visuals, and experimental audiovisual performance.
Limited availability.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!