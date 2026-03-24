Bluenose Coastal Action Foundation

Hosted by

Bluenose Coastal Action Foundation

About this event

Maritime Legends 2026 Summer Day Camp (Ages 9-12)

310 Monk Point Rd

Lunenburg, NS B0J 2C0, Canada

Tier 1 - Regular Hours (9 AM to 4 PM)
$275

True cost of the program for 9 AM to 4 PM each day. *Includes a non-refundable $40 admin fee.


This two-tiered system will allow us to cover the expenses associated with offering our programs while ensuring that our camps continue to be affordable. 


If you would like to pay later (e.g., by cash, cheque, or e-transfer) please enter the discount code PayLater when checking out.

Tier 1 - Extended Hours (8:30 AM to 4:30 PM)
$325

True cost of the program for 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM each day. *Includes a non-refundable $40 admin fee.


This two-tiered system will allow us to cover the expenses associated with offering our programs while ensuring that our camps continue to be affordable. 


If you would like to pay later (e.g., by cash, cheque, or e-transfer) please enter the discount code PayLater when checking out.

Tier 2 - Regular Hours (9 AM to 4 PM)
$225

Subsidized price for those who need support with program costs, 9 AM to 4 PM each day. *Includes a non-refundable $40 admin fee.


If you are unable to pay in full upfront, please let us know and we can work out a payment plan. If you require additional financial support, our camps are eligible to receive funding through ProKids. 


If you would like to pay later (e.g., by cash, cheque, or e-transfer) please enter the discount code PayLater when checking out.

Tier 2 - Extended Hours (8:30 AM to 4:30 PM)
$275

Subsidized price for those who need support with program costs, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM each day. *Includes a non-refundable $40 admin fee.


If you are unable to pay in full upfront, please let us know and we can work out a payment plan. If you require additional financial support, our camps are eligible to receive funding through ProKids. 


If you would like to pay later (e.g., by cash, cheque, or e-transfer) please enter the discount code PayLater when checking out.

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