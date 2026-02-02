Marquee Theatrical Productions Inc.

Hosted by

Marquee Theatrical Productions Inc.

About this event

Golf Registration and breakfast 9:15am, 11am Shotgun start - Best Ball

14012 Leslie St

Aurora, ON L4G 7C2, Canada

EARLY BIRD Foursome
$1,100
Available until Apr 30
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

For a limited time, take advantage of a special discounted price to gather 4 of your friends/associates to play an 18 hole championship golf course in Aurora, Ontario. Regular price is $1300 after Early Bird closes.

Includes green fees, carts, breakfast, snacks, gourmet dinner and 3 drinks, PLUS a BONUS of an extra round of golf to be used any time in the 2026 golf season, including all the same meals, snacks and drinks as mentioned above. So that means, TWO rounds of golf, meals and drinks, (all the perks) for each golfer.

NO REFUNDS.

Bonus golf pass is non-transferable (ID required on day of play).

Day of tournament, Sept. 15, players names ARE transferable with 2 day advance written notification.

Single Golfer
$295
Available until Apr 30

For a limited time, take advantage of a special discounted price to play an 18 hole championship golf course in Aurora, Ontario. Regular price is $350 after Early Bird closes.

Includes green fees, carts, breakfast, snacks, gourmet dinner and 3 drinks, PLUS a BONUS of an extra round of golf to be used any time in the 2026 golf season, including all the same meals, snacks and drinks as mentioned above. So that means, TWO rounds of golf, meals and drinks, (all the perks) for each golfer.

NO REFUNDS.

Bonus golf pass is non-transferable (ID required on day of play).

Day of tournament, Sept. 15, players names ARE transferable with 2 day advance written notification.

Add a donation for Marquee Theatrical Productions Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!