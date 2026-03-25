Masonville PS Bingo Night

About this event
Includes:
• Entry to Bingo Night
• 1 drink
• 1 treat
• 10 bingo games (10 sheets)
• 1 bingo dauber
All players require a ticket.
Large cheese pizza from Gino’s.
Pre-order for Bingo Night.
This is an add-on item and is not included with admission.
Large Pepperoni pizza from Gino’s.
Pre-order for Bingo Night.
This is an add-on item and is not included with admission.
Gluten-free cheese pizza from Gino’s.
Pre-order for Bingo Night.
Limited quantity available.
This is an add-on item and is not included with admission.
Gluten-free pepperoni pizza from Gino’s.
Pre-order for Bingo Night.
Limited quantity available.
This is an add-on item and is not included with admission.
$
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