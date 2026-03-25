Masonville Home & School Association

Hosted by

Masonville Home & School Association

About this event

Masonville PS Bingo Night

School Gym

Bingo Night – One Ticket Required Per Person Attending
$11.50

Includes:
• Entry to Bingo Night
• 1 drink
• 1 treat
• 10 bingo games (10 sheets)
• 1 bingo dauber

All players require a ticket.

Cheese Pizza (Large – Gino’s)
$15

Large cheese pizza from Gino’s.
Pre-order for Bingo Night.
This is an add-on item and is not included with admission.

Pepperoni Pizza (Large – Gino’s)
$15

Large Pepperoni pizza from Gino’s.
Pre-order for Bingo Night.
This is an add-on item and is not included with admission.

Gluten-Free Cheese Pizza (Large – Gino’s)
$17

Gluten-free cheese pizza from Gino’s.
Pre-order for Bingo Night.
Limited quantity available.
This is an add-on item and is not included with admission.

Gluten-Free Pepperoni Pizza (Large – Gino’s)
$17

Gluten-free pepperoni pizza from Gino’s.
Pre-order for Bingo Night.
Limited quantity available.
This is an add-on item and is not included with admission.

Add a donation for Masonville Home & School Association

$

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