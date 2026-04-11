Masters Rugby League Canada's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Retail Value - $1,298.99 - https://www.milwaukeetool.ca/products/details/m18-fuel-5-tool-combo-kit/3697-25
Starting bid
Retail Value - $1,175.00
Starting bid
Retail Value - $300.00
Starting bid
Retail Value $300.00
Starting bid
Retail Value $295.00 (Bucket cooler 12 litre)
Starting bid
Starting bid
Retail Value $1,180.00 - https://tojaliving.ca/products/any-size-pergola-kit?variant=43984349462585
Whats included - 4x SOLO base/wall brackets, 4x TRIO corner brackets, 1-1/2” Pan Rob/Phil combo drive 304 S.S wood screws with black plastic head caps
Just add lumber for an awesome backyard pergola!
Starting bid
Retail Value $75 - Size L
Starting bid
Retail Value $45 - Size XL
Starting bid
Retail Value $450
Starting bid
Retail Value $140
Milwaukee Auto/Travelling Mini Cooler and Warmer (AC or 12V Car Lighter Adaptor) - 6 Can 355ml max. capacity, combined with Milwaukee Packout 24oz Insulated Bottle.
Starting bid
Retail Value $110 - located @ Downsview Park Sport Centre, 75 Carl Hall Road, Unit 14, North York, ON, M3K 2B9
Two Introductory Climbing Lessons. Each Lesson includes the rental gear (climbing shoes & harness), plus unlimited climbing on the day of the lesson. Lessons should be booked in advance by calling True North Climbing at (416) 398-7625. Lessons are for those 13 and older. For younger children we can substitute a session on our auto belays supervised by a parent (10-minute orientation for the parent included).
Starting bid
Value $500 - Size 54 - NHL Fanatics Jersey
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!