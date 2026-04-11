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Masters Rugby League Canada

About this event

Sales closed

Masters Rugby League Canada's Silent Auction

Milwaukee Power Tools - M18 FUEL™ 5-Tool Combo Kit item
Milwaukee Power Tools - M18 FUEL™ 5-Tool Combo Kit
$500

Starting bid

Retail Value - $1,298.99 - https://www.milwaukeetool.ca/products/details/m18-fuel-5-tool-combo-kit/3697-25

Goodlife Fitness - 1 year Ultimate Membership item
Goodlife Fitness - 1 year Ultimate Membership
$500

Starting bid

Retail Value - $1,175.00

Raptors 30 Old School LD Leather Duffle Bag item
Raptors 30 Old School LD Leather Duffle Bag
$75

Starting bid

Retail Value - $300.00

Loredana Wellness - 1 year online Yoga/Pilates Classes item
Loredana Wellness - 1 year online Yoga/Pilates Classes
$100

Starting bid

Retail Value $300.00

Chilly Moose Combo - Bucket Cooler, Dockside Set, Tumbler item
Chilly Moose Combo - Bucket Cooler, Dockside Set, Tumbler
$150

Starting bid

Retail Value $295.00 (Bucket cooler 12 litre)

Toja - Any Size Pergola Kit 6x6 item
Toja - Any Size Pergola Kit 6x6
$350

Starting bid

Retail Value $1,180.00 - https://tojaliving.ca/products/any-size-pergola-kit?variant=43984349462585


Whats included - 4x SOLO base/wall brackets, 4x TRIO corner brackets, 1-1/2” Pan Rob/Phil combo drive 304 S.S wood screws with black plastic head caps


Just add lumber for an awesome backyard pergola!


CRL Wolverines (Mens) Heritage Jersey - NEW item
CRL Wolverines (Mens) Heritage Jersey - NEW
$30

Starting bid

Retail Value $75 - Size L

CRL Wolverines (Mens) Heritage Training T-Shirt - NEW item
CRL Wolverines (Mens) Heritage Training T-Shirt - NEW
$30

Starting bid

Retail Value $45 - Size XL

7 foot Landshark Lager Patio Umbrella item
7 foot Landshark Lager Patio Umbrella
$75

Starting bid

Retail Value $450

Milwaukee Mini Cooler and Warmer and 24oz Insulated Bottle item
Milwaukee Mini Cooler and Warmer and 24oz Insulated Bottle
$75

Starting bid

Retail Value $140


Milwaukee Auto/Travelling Mini Cooler and Warmer (AC or 12V Car Lighter Adaptor) - 6 Can 355ml max. capacity, combined with Milwaukee Packout 24oz Insulated Bottle.

True North Climbing - 2 Introductory Climbing Lessons item
True North Climbing - 2 Introductory Climbing Lessons
$30

Starting bid

Retail Value $110 - located @ Downsview Park Sport Centre, 75 Carl Hall Road, Unit 14, North York, ON, M3K 2B9


Two Introductory Climbing Lessons. Each Lesson includes the rental gear (climbing shoes & harness), plus unlimited climbing on the day of the lesson. Lessons should be booked in advance by calling True North Climbing at (416) 398-7625. Lessons are for those 13 and older. For younger children we can substitute a session on our auto belays supervised by a parent (10-minute orientation for the parent included).

www.truenorthclimbing.com

Doug Gilmour Autographed Maple Leafs Jersey item
Doug Gilmour Autographed Maple Leafs Jersey
$200

Starting bid

Value $500 - Size 54 - NHL Fanatics Jersey

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!