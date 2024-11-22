The Matt & Nat Brave Vegan Backpack from the Purity Collection is made from 100% recycled materials, emphasizing sustainability and style. It features a zipper closure, adjustable straps, a front zippered pocket, and interior compartments, including a laptop sleeve. The lining is made from recycled nylon, showcasing Matt & Nat's eco-conscious design ethos. This bag is versatile, functional, and a perfect everyday accessory

