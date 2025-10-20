Maison Libella

Maison Libella

Match-bénéfice avec les anciens joueurs des Canadiens de Montréal

65 Rue Saint-Pierre

Rigaud, QC J0P 1P0, Canada

Adult Ticket
$35

For ages 13 and up. Experience an unforgettable game with the Montreal Canadiens Alumni!

VIP Ticket
$100

Only 25 tickets available! Sit behind the Old Canadiens team and enjoy an exclusive experience including: 🍺 1 free beer 🤝 Personalized service during the game—if you need anything, our team will take care of it for you!

Child Ticket
$20

For ages 6 to 12. Come experience all the excitement of the Montreal Canadiens Alumni game!

Free ticket for children aged 0-5
Free

Free admission for toddlers! IMPORTANT! Tickets are required for children aged 5 and under!

