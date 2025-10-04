Mathurin Family Foundation X H2C / La Classique Head2Core

Hosted by
Join us at the famous hairpin turn of the iconic F1 Track at Parc Jean-Drapeau (just minutes from Jean-Drapeau Metro Station) for the 1K Kids Race! 🏃♂️🏃♀️
📅 Race Start: 11:15 AM sharp
🎽 Every participant receives: a participant t-shirt & finisher medal 🏅
After the race, enjoy food, drinks, and much more available in the Head2Core Village! 💙
MFF will reimburse fees upon completion of the race.
Take on the 5K challenge at the iconic F1 Track at Parc Jean-Drapeau (just minutes from Jean-Drapeau Metro Station)! 🏃♂️🏃♀️
📅 Race Start: 10:15 AM sharp
🎽 Every participant receives: a participant t-shirt & finisher medal 🏅
After crossing the finish line, enjoy food, drinks, and much more at the Head2Core Village! 💙
MFF will reimburse fees upon completion of the race
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!