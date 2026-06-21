A hand-drawn circular logo with "RJCC SUMMER MATSURI '26" written around it, featuring three figures in traditional Japanese attire standing before a torii gate and a fan, is set against a dark background adorned with glowing paper lanterns.
Regina Japanese Cultural Club Inc.

Hosted by

Regina Japanese Cultural Club Inc.

About this event

Matsuri Japanese Summer Festival 2026 | 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Admission

1077 Angus St

Regina, SK S4T 1Y4, Canada

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Admission Ticket (Ages 13+) – Regular
$15

Regular Ticket:
This ticket grants admission to the Matsuri Japanese Summer Festival from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Admission Ticket (12 & under)–Regular
Free

Regular Ticket:
This ticket grants admission to the Matsuri Japanese Summer Festival from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Please note: Children 12 and under should be accompanied by an adult.

10 Activity Tokens - Matsuri Japanese Summer Festival 2026
$20

Activity Tokens:
Activity tokens will allow you to participate in traditional Japanese carnival-style games and give you the chance to win prizes! Each token is $2.

20 Activity Tokens - Matsuri Japanese Summer Festival 2026
$40

Activity Tokens:
Activity tokens will allow you to participate in traditional Japanese carnival-style games and give you the chance to win prizes! Each token is $2.

30 Activity Tokens - Matsuri Japanese Summer Festival 2026
$60

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