Matsuri Japanese Summer Festival 2026 | 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Admission

About this event
Regular Ticket:
This ticket grants admission to the Matsuri Japanese Summer Festival from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Regular Ticket:
This ticket grants admission to the Matsuri Japanese Summer Festival from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Please note: Children 12 and under should be accompanied by an adult.
Activity Tokens:
Activity tokens will allow you to participate in traditional Japanese carnival-style games and give you the chance to win prizes! Each token is $2.
Activity Tokens:
Activity tokens will allow you to participate in traditional Japanese carnival-style games and give you the chance to win prizes! Each token is $2.
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