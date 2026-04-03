Mattie Big Box Fundraiser

About this shop
All cards in this box: Standard Size
Our stunning All Occasions Cards box contains 35 handcrafted cards that are designed to provide a card for almost any occasion.
There are Thank you cards, Congratulations cards, Get Well Soon cards, New Baby Cards and many more to just name a few.
Couple this with the fact that the box also contains around 20 beautiful Birthday cards and you really are ready for almost anything.
For all pictures: https://www.bigboxfundraising.com/collections/frontpage/products/big-box-of-all-occasions-2025
All cards in this box: Standard Size
Our beautiful Big Box of Birthday Cards contains 35 handcrafted cards that will meet all of your Birthday giving needs.
We have Cards for ladies, men and children of course. Couple this with the convenience of having such a great variety of quality Birthday Cards on hand you cannot go wrong.
For all pictures, please see: https://www.bigboxfundraising.com/collections/frontpage/products/big-box-of-birthday-cards-2024
8 premium 3.5oz soy candles with beautifully crafted scents:
🎥 Watch the Candle Box Video Here!
🍏 Apple Cinnamon | 🌿 Eucalyptus | 🍋 Bergamot | 💜 Lavender | 🌼 Chamomile | 🌱 Gardenia | 🍦 Vanilla | 🍓 Strawberry
For all pictures, please see: https://www.bigboxfundraising.com/collections/frontpage/products/the-big-box-of-candles-limited-edition-fundraiser
The NEW Holiday Box is a beautifully designed keepsake box filled with 35 individually wrapped holiday cards, each paired with a colour-coordinated envelope.
Every card features a unique handcrafted design, offering families a premium collection of greeting cards for the holiday season.
With this all-in-one box, you’ll always have a card ready to share with friends, family, and loved ones.
For all pictures, please see: https://www.bigboxfundraising.com/collections/frontpage/products/big-box-of-holidays-2025
All cards in this box: Standard Size
Our beautiful Big Box of All Occasionscontains 35 handcrafted cards, covering all your birthday-giving needs.
We have cards for ladies, men, and children, ensuring a great variety of high-quality all occasions cards always at your fingertips.
📢 This box contains All Occasions cards in French!
For all pictures, please see: https://www.bigboxfundraising.com/collections/frontpage/products/big-box-of-birthdays-french-version
All cards in this Box: Standard Size
Discover the joy of birthdays with our Big Box of Kids Birthday Cards! This collection includes 35 handcrafted cards, specially designed to delight children on their special day.
From whimsical designs for the little ones to cool themes for the older kids, each card is a celebration in itself. Plus, the convenience of having a diverse range of top-quality Birthday Cards at your fingertips makes every birthday extra special!
For all pictures: https://www.bigboxfundraising.com/collections/frontpage/products/big-box-of-kids-birthdays
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!