Fundraising Dinner for Camp Dakota

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About this event
$
Optional Zeffy contribution at checkout (choose “Other” to enter $0).
Enjoy the full dinner program with access to all main activities - silent auction, raffles, live auction and short presentation about Camp Dakota.
A tax receipt will be issued for the eligible amount of the dinner portion.
Optional Zeffy contribution at checkout (choose “Other” to enter $0).
Enjoy a full dinner experience, including access to our silent auction, raffles, live auction, and a meaningful presentation about Camp Dakota.
Your table directly helps send children to camp.
$1,400 per table (8 guests)
A full charitable tax receipt will be issued to the purchaser.
Optional Zeffy contribution at checkout (choose “Other” to enter $0).
Tee times begin at 11:30 AM (no shotgun start this year).
Limited to 8 foursomes — first come, first served.
This is a Single or pair Golfer Option:
If you are registering individually—or as a pair or partial group—we will gladly group you with others to complete a foursome.
Optional Zeffy contribution at checkout (choose “Other” to enter $0).
Tee times starting at 11:30am (no shotgun start this year).
Limited to 8 foursomes — first come, first served.
Optional Zeffy contribution at checkout (choose “Other” to enter $0).
Includes:
Optional Zeffy contribution at checkout (choose “Other” to enter $0).
Includes:
Optional Zeffy contribution at checkout (choose “Other” to enter $0).
Includes:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!