Front Line Outreach

Hosted by

Front Line Outreach

About this event

Sales closed

Fundraising Dinner for Camp Dakota

5501 Trafalgar Rd

Milton, ON L9E 0Z5, Canada

Add a donation for Front Line Outreach

$

Dinner Ticket
$175

Optional Zeffy contribution at checkout (choose “Other” to enter $0).


Enjoy the full dinner program with access to all main activities - silent auction, raffles, live auction and short presentation about Camp Dakota.


A tax receipt will be issued for the eligible amount of the dinner portion.




TABLE
$1,400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Optional Zeffy contribution at checkout (choose “Other” to enter $0).

Host a Table - Gather your friends, family, or colleagues for an unforgettable evening — all while making a real impact in our community.

Enjoy a full dinner experience, including access to our silent auction, raffles, live auction, and a meaningful presentation about Camp Dakota.


Your table directly helps send children to camp.


$1,400 per table (8 guests)
A full charitable tax receipt will be issued to the purchaser.

Golfer Ticket
$350

Optional Zeffy contribution at checkout (choose “Other” to enter $0).


Tee times begin at 11:30 AM (no shotgun start this year).
Limited to 8 foursomes — first come, first served.


This is a Single or pair Golfer Option:
If you are registering individually—or as a pair or partial group—we will gladly group you with others to complete a foursome.

GOLF FOURSOME
$1,400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Optional Zeffy contribution at checkout (choose “Other” to enter $0).


Tee times starting at 11:30am (no shotgun start this year).

Limited to 8 foursomes — first come, first served.

Lead Sponsor of the event
$2,500

Optional Zeffy contribution at checkout (choose “Other” to enter $0).


Includes:

  • Reserved table for 8 guests ($1,400 value)
  • Prominent logo placement on event materials
  • Recognition during the event program
  • Featured in post-event thank-you (email/social)
  • Opportunity to be highlighted as a key partner
Supporting Sponsor of the Event
$1,500

Optional Zeffy contribution at checkout (choose “Other” to enter $0).


Includes:

  • Recognition on event materials
  • Name/logo displayed at the event
  • Mention in post-event communications


Community Sponsor of the Event
$500

Optional Zeffy contribution at checkout (choose “Other” to enter $0).


Includes:

  • Name listed on sponsor signage
  • Recognition in thank-you communications

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!