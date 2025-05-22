May 22 2025 "Grandelicious by the Lake"

Please note the drop menu on the following page under the Summary section. We appreciate that the Canadian ticket platform Zeffy, relies on contributions made at the time of ticket purchase, and we encourage users to adjust the drop-down menu to choose their preferred level of support ranging from $0.00 to 20% of their ticket cost. Your generosity helps sustain Zeffy and ensures continued access to its services.

Please note the drop menu on the following page under the Summary section. We appreciate that the Canadian ticket platform Zeffy, relies on contributions made at the time of ticket purchase, and we encourage users to adjust the drop-down menu to choose their preferred level of support ranging from $0.00 to 20% of their ticket cost. Your generosity helps sustain Zeffy and ensures continued access to its services.

More details...