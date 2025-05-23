Association for Well-Being, Peace, and Enlightenment (AWPE)
May 24th Peace Palace Auction
Rare Photo of Maharishi in his later years
Many of us have photos of Maharishi, ranging even from his earliest years in the late 50s through photos taken in the 80s and 90's. But few of us have a photo of our dear Maharishi in his later years. This is a precious photo (5"3/4 x 9" 3/8) used as part of the Guru Purnima 2008 celebrations. What a delight to add this one to your collection, as it so aptly illustrates Maharshi's continuous activity of bringing out the Vedic knowledge to end suffering everywhere, even well into his later time with us. What a blessing Maharishi has been to all of us and to the world! What a treasure this photo would be to add to your collection!
BOOK REVIEW ONLY-Le Ramayana dans physiologie humaine
For Our French Family
This is a BOOK REVIEW ONLY, but provides, notwithstanding, an excellent, condensed yet comprehensive 9-page review of RajaRaam's book...en francais!
Le Ramayana dans la physiologie humaine".
Decouverte de la reality eternelle du Ramayana dans la structure et functionnement de la physiologie humaine.
S'amuser bien!
Movement Collector's Item
This much sought-after edition of World Government News, describes Maharishi's unprecedented global initiative to restore peace in the five most troubled areas of the world: Central America, Southern Africa, the Middle East, Iran, and South East Asia. In each of these five areas, Governors of the Age of Enlightenment, through their daily practice of the Transcendental Meditation and the TM-Sidhis program, enliven the ground state of Natural Law and create a positive evolutionary influence throughout the environment.
Enjoy reading about the "Pioneers of World Peace" and their effect of calming down violence in these most troubled areas of the globe.
Add this precious copy to your library of Movement publications and collectables. There are no more of these in print! Perhaps you might recognize some of the TM teacher "Pioneers" whose photos are included.
Celebrating the Dawn
This 220-page gem is a close-up account of author Bob Oates' time with Maharishi as he toured the world inaugurating "The Dawn of the Age of Enlightenment" (1975). This is a brand-new copy filled with precious photos and accounts of this historic event.
Creating an Ideal Society-A Global Undertaking
This copy is in very good condition, and is also a precious item to add to your library and, of course, to enjoy reading!
Based on the scientific findings that the practice of the Transcendental Meditation technique reduces negative trends in society, Maharishi proclaims, "Through the window of science we see the dawn of the age of enlightenment", and embarks on a global tour to inaugurate "The Dawn" on five continents; firstly for the entire world
on Jan. 12th, 1975, on Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, and on five continents over the following months. For North America, Maharishi inaugurated "The Dawn" on March 21st, 1975 at the Chateau Laurier in Ottawa...Some of you were there!!
"Creating an Ideal Society" provides a wonderful historical record of this campaign.
There are many hours of enjoyable reading from cover to cover in this 168-page "Movement Masterpiece"!
For our French Family
This is a beautiful 150-page historical review of Maharishi's creation of the TM Movement. A wonderful read!!
For our French Family
How wonderful to be able to read the Gita "en francais"! Here it is... a rare find.
