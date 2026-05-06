SHUSWAP CHILDREN'S ASSOCIATION

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SHUSWAP CHILDREN'S ASSOCIATION

About this event

May 6th, 2026 - McHappy Day Sign Up

Uptown McDonalds - 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Free

Uptown - 3010 11 Ave NE, Salmon Arm

NEW McDonalds - 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Free

New Location by Walmart - 2991 9th Avenue SW, Salmon Arm

Uptown McDonalds - 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Free

Uptown - 3010 11 Ave NE, Salmon Arm

NEW McDonalds - 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Free

New Location by Walmart - 2991 9th Avenue SW, Salmon Arm

Uptown McDonalds - 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Free

Uptown - 3010 11 Ave NE, Salmon Arm

NEW McDonalds - 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Free

Uptown - 3010 11 Ave NE, Salmon Arm

Uptown McDonalds - 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Free

Uptown - 3010 11 Ave NE, Salmon Arm


This is the last shift of the day. SCA Flag, Table, and other signage need to be packed up and returned to the office. If you do not have office keys, then drop off of these items will need to happen on May 7th.

NEW McDonalds - 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Free

New Location by Walmart - 2991 9th Avenue SW, Salmon Arm


This is the last shift of the day. SCA Flag, Table, and other signage need to be packed up and returned to the office. If you do not have office keys, then drop off of these items will need to happen on May 7th.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!