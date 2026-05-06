May 6th, 2026 - McHappy Day Sign Up

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Uptown - 3010 11 Ave NE, Salmon Arm
New Location by Walmart - 2991 9th Avenue SW, Salmon Arm
Uptown - 3010 11 Ave NE, Salmon Arm
New Location by Walmart - 2991 9th Avenue SW, Salmon Arm
Uptown - 3010 11 Ave NE, Salmon Arm
Uptown - 3010 11 Ave NE, Salmon Arm
Uptown - 3010 11 Ave NE, Salmon Arm
This is the last shift of the day. SCA Flag, Table, and other signage need to be packed up and returned to the office. If you do not have office keys, then drop off of these items will need to happen on May 7th.
New Location by Walmart - 2991 9th Avenue SW, Salmon Arm
This is the last shift of the day. SCA Flag, Table, and other signage need to be packed up and returned to the office. If you do not have office keys, then drop off of these items will need to happen on May 7th.
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