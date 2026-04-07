May Bird Walk with Sam MacTavish

About this event
These walks operate on a sliding scale - you choose what you pay on a first come, first served basis!
Walks and workshop fees are considered donations that go towards habitat restoration and public education for our community.
Reduced price for those with financial barriers. WBT Members are also welcome to choose this option.
Fee covers basic program delivery costs.
Fee covers event costs and contributes to future programming.
Fee covers event costs for you and a reduced ticket.
If you need binoculars, reserve a pair here and we will have them ready for you.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!