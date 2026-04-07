Wild Bird Trust Of British Columbia

Hosted by

Wild Bird Trust Of British Columbia

About this event

May Bird Walk with Sam MacTavish

2649 Dollarton Hwy

North Vancouver, BC V7H 1B1, Canada

Free for Tsleil-Waututh Participants
Free
Reduced Rate
$10

These walks operate on a sliding scale - you choose what you pay on a first come, first served basis!


Walks and workshop fees are considered donations that go towards habitat restoration and public education for our community.

Reduced price for those with financial barriers. WBT Members are also welcome to choose this option.

Standard Rate
$15

Fee covers basic program delivery costs.

Supportive
$20

Fee covers event costs and contributes to future programming.

Pay-it-forward
$25

Fee covers event costs for you and a reduced ticket.

Binoculars Rental
$5

If you need binoculars, reserve a pair here and we will have them ready for you.

Add a donation for Wild Bird Trust Of British Columbia

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!