Markham Community Connect

Hosted by

Markham Community Connect

About this event

MCC Family & Community Picnic – Registration & Payment

Milliken Park

Toronto, ON L3S 2A9, Canada

Adult Ticket (13+)
$25

For all guests aged 13 years and above. Includes full access to BBQ, all food stations, games, and activities.

Child Ticket (6–12)
$15

For children ages 6 to 12. Includes kids’ food options, bubble tea, desserts, and access to all games, contests, and the kids’ activities.

Child Ticket (Under 6) – Free
Free

For children under 6 years old. Includes free entry, kids’ food, desserts, and all children’s activities. Please select the quantity so we can plan food and fun accordingly!

Add a donation for Markham Community Connect

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!