This one-time registration fee covers program materials, supplies, and admin setup for your child’s participation in MCC Gen Alpha Youth Club.
This fee is paid only once at the time of joining.
Monthly Fee
CA$25
This monthly fee covers your child’s participation in all Saturday sessions during the month. It helps us provide engaging weekly activities, snacks, and program materials in a fun and faith-based environment.
Monthly fees are due at the start of each month.
