MCCSS' Silent Auction For Federated Health Charities

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One whole week for you! Restricted to MCCSS Employees.
Starting bid
One whole week for you! Restricted to MCCSS Employees.
Starting bid
One day for you! Restricted to MCCSS Employees.
Starting bid
One day for you! Restricted to MCCSS Employees.
Starting bid
Join Jacqueline Cureton, ADM of the Children and Community Supports Division, for a 30-minute in-person coffee chat. Do you want to discuss your career, a tricky challenge at work, or lessons learned as an OPS leader? It's up to you! Jacquie is a regular presence at 101 Bloor Street West and 315 Front Street West in Toronto, if one of those locations works for you.
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If you are seeking career guidance from an experienced OPS leadership professional then why not pull up a chair for an hour with George Karlos, Assistant Deputy Minister of the MCCSS Family Responsibility Office. George began his career in the OPS in 1995 as a transportation engineering project manager with the MTO, contributing to the early design and implementation of Ontario’s COMPASS Advanced Traffic Control System. He then specialized in emergency management planning and became a certified PMI Project Management Professional. George was pivotal in establishing a project management office for the Ministry of the Environment to implement the 2002 Walkerton Enquiry findings. He later joined the Ministry of Government Services to support all ministries through its Project Management Centre of Excellence. George's leadership roles included Assistant Director in environmental compliance at MOE, Director at Ontario Shared Services for payroll and compensation, and finally, Director of the Strategy and Operational Effectiveness Branch and then Assistant Deputy Minister at the MCCSS Family Responsibility Office in 2023. George is a recognized as an approachable, organizational culture builder that always seeks to find the balance between client service excellence, program efficiency and employee empowerment. He is a learning leader that develops other leaders with a focus on relationship management, effective communications and authenticity. Song that best describes his career journey: Frank Sinatra – My Way.
Starting bid
If you are seeking career guidance from an experienced OPS leadership professional then why not pull up a chair for an hour with George Karlos, Assistant Deputy Minister of the MCCSS Family Responsibility Office. George began his career in the OPS in 1995 as a transportation engineering project manager with the MTO, contributing to the early design and implementation of Ontario’s COMPASS Advanced Traffic Control System. He then specialized in emergency management planning and became a certified PMI Project Management Professional. George was pivotal in establishing a project management office for the Ministry of the Environment to implement the 2002 Walkerton Enquiry findings. He later joined the Ministry of Government Services to support all ministries through its Project Management Centre of Excellence. George's leadership roles included Assistant Director in environmental compliance at MOE, Director at Ontario Shared Services for payroll and compensation, and finally, Director of the Strategy and Operational Effectiveness Branch and then Assistant Deputy Minister at the MCCSS Family Responsibility Office in 2023. George is a recognized as an approachable, organizational culture builder that always seeks to find the balance between client service excellence, program efficiency and employee empowerment. He is a learning leader that develops other leaders with a focus on relationship management, effective communications and authenticity. Song that best describes his career journey: Frank Sinatra – My Way.
Starting bid
If you are seeking career guidance from an experienced OPS leadership professional then why not pull up a chair for an hour with George Karlos, Assistant Deputy Minister of the MCCSS Family Responsibility Office. George began his career in the OPS in 1995 as a transportation engineering project manager with the MTO, contributing to the early design and implementation of Ontario’s COMPASS Advanced Traffic Control System. He then specialized in emergency management planning and became a certified PMI Project Management Professional. George was pivotal in establishing a project management office for the Ministry of the Environment to implement the 2002 Walkerton Enquiry findings. He later joined the Ministry of Government Services to support all ministries through its Project Management Centre of Excellence. George's leadership roles included Assistant Director in environmental compliance at MOE, Director at Ontario Shared Services for payroll and compensation, and finally, Director of the Strategy and Operational Effectiveness Branch and then Assistant Deputy Minister at the MCCSS Family Responsibility Office in 2023. George is a recognized as an approachable, organizational culture builder that always seeks to find the balance between client service excellence, program efficiency and employee empowerment. He is a learning leader that develops other leaders with a focus on relationship management, effective communications and authenticity. Song that best describes his career journey: Frank Sinatra – My Way.
Starting bid
Taunya is an experienced and passionate executive leader and Anishinaabe-Kwe, who has successfully led multi-disciplinary teams to advance and implement government policy, programs and services since 2015. Prior to 2015, she held executive roles for over 20 years in child welfare and reform, social programs, and education and was part-time faculty at community colleges. As an executive leader in the Ontario Public Service, she has championed inclusive transformation across the Ministry of Colleges and Universities, Ministry of Education, and Treasury Board Secretariat. Since May 2025, she has been serving as Assistant Deputy Minister of the Gender Equity Division, Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services.
Taunya brings a thoughtful and inclusive approach to leadership, along with her experience in navigating complex policy environments and fostering team development. In this career coaching session, she will share practical insights on career progression and leadership readiness, offering tailored guidance to help participants advance into management, strengthen their leadership skills, and build confidence navigating the public service.
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Jeff Butler is the Assistant Deputy Minister of the Social Assistance Programs Division at the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services. He brings over 20 years of experience in the Ontario Public Service, with senior leadership roles spanning social assistance, long-term care, education, and postsecondary sectors.
Jeff has led complex transformation initiatives, including pandemic response in long-term care and modernization efforts across major program areas. He is known for his collaborative leadership style and commitment to delivering strong outcomes for individuals, families, and communities across Ontario.
Starting bid
Casey Palmer is a 19-year veteran of the Ontario Public Service who’s leveraging the network he’s built, the knowledge he’s gained and experiences he’s had to try to make the OPS the best place it can be in his own way. It’s not a perspective he’s developed overnight, but rather the culmination of work done across eight different ministries, five different I&IT clusters and a couple of central agencies for good measure, taking what he’s learned from the work approaches, leadership styles and the relationships he built along the way to mould the way he operates as a leader today.
As the Director of the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services’ Social Assistance Service Delivery Branch’s Central, East and North regions, Casey’s responsible for leading 29 offices with over 700 staff, ensuring that they can provide consistent and quality services to hundreds of thousands of clients who rely on the Ontario Disability Support Program each year. Just before this role, he served as the Executive Advisor to the Assistant Deputy Minister of the Social Assistance Programs Division, helping coordinate the 2500-person division responsible for managing Ontario’s social assistance sector, and serving as the primary liaison between the division and the MCCSS Deputy Minister’s Office and running the ADM’s small but mighty support team. His leadership roles have been investing in developing cultures that consistently see others knocking at the door to find out how they can become part of it, too.
How? By caring. By recognising their value not only as a team, but individually in achieving our goals, and that we wouldn’t be the same without each and every one of them. As their leader, Casey saw it as his responsibility to not only understand the work his team does, but learn for each person what was needed to make the work experience the best that he could for them. As he often says, he’s a different director to every person on his team, and only wants to help them continue the great work that they do, using less of their time, energy and sanity to do so.
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Andres is the Director of the Social Assistance Central Services Branch with the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services. A recent graduate of the Public Sector Executive Leadership Institute at Queen’s Smith School and the Leadership Development Program with the Ivey School, he’s a lifelong learner and passionate about developing his teams.
Andres is a strong inclusive leader in Human Services with expertise in strategic program development, policy, and delivery. He’s passionate about diversity, equity and inclusion and harnesses talent to develop strong organizational culture and high performing teams. A proud servant leader, he finds every opportunity to support and empower team members to realize their full potential. Leading diverse, client-centered, collaborative teams to innovate and deliver meaningful large-scale projects that help vulnerable people in Ontario — this is what keeps him excited about coming to work every morning.
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Indulge your senses with this brand new Nespresso coffee machine. Be your own barista with quality espresso at home!
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Pair of Collector's Edition Toonies to commemorate the CN Tower's 50th Year Anniversary along with a Sheet Model Metal Replica
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Pair of Collector's Edition Toonies to commemorate the CN Tower's 50th Year Anniversary
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Calling all parents and Pokémon fans alike! This gift basket is everything you need to start or expand your collection. Included is:
-1 Prismatic Evolutions Surprise Box
—> Comes with 4 packs, a promotional card, and more goodies!
-3 jumbo cards featuring Zapdos, Regidrago, and Pikachu!
-A brand new binder equipped with 14 cards to get you started!
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A one-month pass (a $170 value) to the Pink Studio at Danforth and Woodbine in Toronto. Fitness and dance classes include yoga, barre, pilates, jazz, tap, contemporary and more. The Pink Studio believes fitness should be inclusive and fun! Their mission is to create a space in the community that is welcoming and empowering for you, no matter what size you are and no matter what level you’re at.
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Shake up your next evening at home with this beautifully curated cocktail-themed gift basket valued at $150! Presented on a stylish beverage tray, this set includes a vibrant cocktail glass, a cocktail rimmer for the perfect finishing touch, and an assortment of gourmet treats. Enjoy delicious cookies, crackers, rich fudge, and more—everything needed for a cozy night of sipping and snacking. Perfect for entertaining or gifting, this basket brings a little celebration to any occasion!
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Indulge in a Assorted mix of Wines and Spirits!
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Bath and Body Works Champagne Toast Gift set - Treat yourself or a Friend / Family to this one of a kind Gift Basket!
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