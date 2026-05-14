MCCSS' Silent Auction For Federated Health Charities

Casey Palmer is a 19-year veteran of the Ontario Public Service who’s leveraging the network he’s built, the knowledge he’s gained and experiences he’s had to try to make the OPS the best place it can be in his own way. It’s not a perspective he’s developed overnight, but rather the culmination of work done across eight different ministries, five different I&IT clusters and a couple of central agencies for good measure, taking what he’s learned from the work approaches, leadership styles and the relationships he built along the way to mould the way he operates as a leader today.

As the Director of the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services’ Social Assistance Service Delivery Branch’s Central, East and North regions, Casey’s responsible for leading 29 offices with over 700 staff, ensuring that they can provide consistent and quality services to hundreds of thousands of clients who rely on the Ontario Disability Support Program each year. Just before this role, he served as the Executive Advisor to the Assistant Deputy Minister of the Social Assistance Programs Division, helping coordinate the 2500-person division responsible for managing Ontario’s social assistance sector, and serving as the primary liaison between the division and the MCCSS Deputy Minister’s Office and running the ADM’s small but mighty support team. His leadership roles have been investing in developing cultures that consistently see others knocking at the door to find out how they can become part of it, too.

How? By caring. By recognising their value not only as a team, but individually in achieving our goals, and that we wouldn’t be the same without each and every one of them. As their leader, Casey saw it as his responsibility to not only understand the work his team does, but learn for each person what was needed to make the work experience the best that he could for them. As he often says, he’s a different director to every person on his team, and only wants to help them continue the great work that they do, using less of their time, energy and sanity to do so.



