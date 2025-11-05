MCCSS's United Way Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Set of 10 hand knit acorn ornaments. Acorns come in 5 colours. The acorns are stuffed with a polyester fibre fill. The yarn to hang the acorns can be removed if you wish. Size: 5 cm x 3 cm.
Starting bid
Hand knit green acorn ornament. The acorn is stuffed with a polyester fibre fill. The yarn to hang the acorn can be removed if you wish. Size: 10 cm x 6 cm.
Starting bid
Hand knit pumpkin. The pumpkin is stuffed with a polyester fibre fill. Size: 10 cm x 7 cm.
Starting bid
An artful 11x17 inch 2026 wall calendar titled “In Conversation” by MCCSS' own Lauren Zweerink, designed to inspire reflection and connection throughout the year. Each month showcases unique illustrations and thoughtful text, printed on high-quality paper and ready to hang.
Starting bid
A vibrant collection of illustrated greeting cards and gift tags perfect for any occasion. This bundle features a variety of playful and heartfelt designs, each illustrated by MCCSS' own Lauren Zweerink to bring joy and personality to your messages. Includes multiple sizes and styles for year-round use.
Starting bid
Celebrate the season with this festive set of hand-illustrated holiday cards and bottle gift tags. Featuring whimsical winter scenes and cheerful motifs, these cards are perfect for spreading holiday cheer to friends and family. Includes multiple sizes and styles.
Starting bid
The winner will win an extra large cookie box – 24 large, all-butter sugar cookies in an assortment of Christmas shapes, 12 Royal icing tubes in red, green, yellow and white, and a generous assortment of candies and sprinkles for adding bling to your cookie creations – all shipped in a sturdy, keepsake box. Cookies are heat-sealed to ensure freshness.
Starting bid
COOKIE BOX: Includes 8 types of homemade cookies, 3 of each type (total 24 cookies).
- Lime Glazed Coconut
- Confetti Sprinkles
- Almond Linzer & Strawberry Jam
- Lemon Raspberry Thumbprints
- Earl Grey Shortbread
- Chewy Ginger
- Chocolate Crinkle
- Coconut Macaroons
Cookie box to be made in January.
Starting bid
BISCOTTI BOX: Includes 3 types of homemade biscotti, 8 of each type (total 24 pieces of biscotti).
- Orange Walnut
- Cranberry Pistachio
- Lemon Poppyseed
Cookie box to be made in January.
Starting bid
This hand knit blanket is a labour of love (made by yours truly) and is made from an easy to care for acrylic yarn. Made with two different strands of yarn throughout, it gives it a plush feel and will keep you cozy.
Size: ~ 45 inches or 115 cm square
Wash and care: use the garment bag provided to wash in the machine. Delicate cycle preferred. Dry on a low heat setting or air dry on a rack.
Yarn instructions: Machine washable and dryable. Do not bleach, iron, or dry clean.
Starting bid
handmade crocheted blanket. Snowflake pattern. It is approximately 52” x 65”
Starting bid
The winner will receive a custom crocheted hat. You can collaborate on all the details – pattern, size, colour(s), pompoms, etc. The cozy hat will keep you warm all winter.
Starting bid
Orange patchwork tote bag, 100% cotton, size 15” x 15” x 3.5”. Same panel on front and back. It will be lined and the raw edges at the top encased in the lining.
Starting bid
Pink patchwork tote bag, 100% cotton and lined, size 12” x 12” x 4”. Same panel on front and back. It can be picked up at 101 Bloor Street or mailed.
Starting bid
Wheel-thrown mug. Dishwasher safe. Holds 7oz. Size: 7 inches tall, 15 inches wide. Retail value $40-$60.
Starting bid
This enchanting 13.75” by 25.5” (without frame) piece is crafted from hundreds of tiny, glossy resin gems, each carefully placed on a pre-glued canvas to bring the festive design to life. The result is a sparkling mosaic that captures the magic of the holiday season. Perfect as a charming wall display, it makes a delightful addition to any seasonal décor or a thoughtful gift for someone who loves the holidays.
Starting bid
Approximately 12 inches x 17 inches
Starting bid
Approximately 12 inches x 17 inches
Starting bid
Approximately 12 inches x 17 inches
Starting bid
This piece is a high-quality art print of a piece originally hand cut by Huma Durrani. It uses the patterns that are often found in Mughal architecture and leverages the beautiful designs of Japanese silk screen paper to add additional dimension to the already intricate design. The piece is designed to resemble a window screen (jalee), a design feature that is commonly found on mosques and mausoleums in South Asia.
Dimensions are 11x14 inches, with the frame 16x20 inches.
Starting bid
✅ Description
· Botanical Name: Scindapsus pictus
· Common Names: Silver Philodendron, Satin Pothos, Silver Pothos, Silver Vine.
· Family: Araceae (same family as Philodendrons and Pothos).
· Origin: Southeast Asia and Pacific Islands.
· Growth Habit: Vining plant, often grown in hanging baskets or trained on moss poles.
🌿 Key Features
· Heart-shaped leaves with silvery variegation on a green background.
· Varieties include:
o ‘Argyraeus’ – smaller leaves with delicate silver spots.
o ‘Exotica’ – larger leaves with bold silver patches.
o ‘Silvery Ann’ – leaves with heavy silver coverage.
o ‘Silver Satin’ – minty green with silver tones. [petalsandhedges.com], [gardeningc...ective.com], [plantamerica.com]
🪴 Care Tips
· Light: Bright, indirect light. Avoid harsh direct sun (can scorch leaves).
· Water: Let the top inch of soil dry before watering. Overwatering is the biggest risk.
· Humidity: Prefers moderate to high humidity.
· Soil: Well-draining aroid mix.
· Temperature: Average indoor temps (18–24°C).
· Propagation: Stem cuttings in water or soil.
· Toxicity: Mildly toxic to pets if ingested.
Starting bid
Ficus Ruby Red
✅ Description
· Botanical Name: Ficus elastica ‘Ruby’
· Family: Moraceae
· Origin: India and Malaysia
· Appearance: Large, glossy oval leaves with green, pink, and cream variegation; new growth often has a pinkish-red hue.
· Size: Indoors up to 6–10 ft, outdoors up to 40–50 ft.
· Other Names: Ruby Rubber Plant, Red Ruby Rubber Tree. [thespruce.com], [easyplant.com], [mygreenscape.ca]
🌿 Care Guide
Light
· Prefers bright, indirect light for best color.
· Avoid harsh direct sun (can scorch leaves).
· East or north-facing windows are ideal; south-facing needs sheer curtains. [thespruce.com], [cafeplanta.com], [plantophiles.com]
Water
· Keep soil evenly moist but not soggy.
· Water when the top 1–2 inches of soil dry out.
· Avoid standing water to prevent root rot.
· Use distilled or rainwater if possible (tap water chemicals can cause leaf browning). [thespruce.com], [easyplant.com], [cafeplanta.com]
Soil
· Rich, well-draining mix (peat or coconut coir + perlite or coarse sand).
· Slightly acidic to neutral pH (5.0–7.0). [thespruce.com], [plantophiles.com]
Temperature & Humidity
· Ideal: 60–80°F, humidity 40–60%.
· Keep away from drafts and cold spots. [thespruce.com]
Fertilizer
· Feed monthly during spring and summer with balanced liquid fertilizer (diluted). [ficusplant.org]
Toxicity
· Toxic to cats and dogs if ingested. [thespruce.com]
Starting bid
Ctenanthe Lubbersiana
✅ Description
· Botanical Name: Ctenanthe spp.
· Family: Marantaceae (Prayer Plant family)
· Origin: Tropical rainforests of Brazil
· Appearance: Striking foliage with patterns like stripes, spots, or fishbone designs; colors range from green, silver, cream, and sometimes purple undersides.
· Size: Typically 2–3 ft tall, 3–4 ft wide indoors.
· Behavior: Leaves fold up at night (nyctinasty), similar to other prayer plants. [bloomscape.com], [thespruce.com], [gardenbetty.com]
🌿 Care Guide
Light
· Prefers medium to bright indirect light.
· Avoid direct sunlight (can scorch leaves).
· Ideal near north or east-facing windows. [bloomscape.com], [thespruce.com]
Water
· Keep soil consistently moist but not soggy.
· Water when the top inch of soil is dry.
· Use distilled or let tap water sit overnight to reduce fluoride/chlorine. [bloomscape.com], [smartgardenguide.com]
Humidity
· High humidity is essential (50–60%+).
· Mist regularly or use a pebble tray/humidifier.
· Bathrooms or kitchens are great spots. [bloomscape.com], [fullygrows.com]
Soil
· Rich, well-draining mix (peat or coir + perlite).
· Avoid waterlogged conditions to prevent root rot. [thespruce.com], [smartgardenguide.com]
Temperature
· Warm conditions: 65–85°F (18–29°C).
· Avoid cold drafts and sudden temperature changes. [bloomscape.com]
Fertilizer
· Balanced liquid fertilizer at half strength every 4 weeks during spring and summer.
· No feeding in winter. [bloomscape.com], [fullygrows.com]
Pruning & Repotting
· Remove yellow or damaged leaves.
· Repot only when rootbound, ideally in spring. [fullygrows.com]
🌸 Special Notes
· Rarely flowers indoors (small white or yellow blooms).
· Toxicity: Generally considered non-toxic to pets, unlike many tropical plants.
Starting bid
Philo Cebu Blue
✅ Description
· Botanical Name: Epipremnum pinnatum ‘Cebu Blue’
· Family: Araceae
· Origin: Cebu Island, Philippines
· Appearance: Silvery-blue, elongated leaves that shimmer in light. Juvenile leaves are narrow and smooth; mature leaves develop fenestrations (splits), similar to Monstera.
· Growth Habit: Vining plant; can trail or climb on moss poles or trellises.
· Size: Indoors up to 8 ft long, outdoors up to 40 ft.
· Fun Fact: Despite the name, it’s not a true Philodendron—it’s more closely related to Pothos. [greenygardener.com], [thespruce.com], [gardenia.net]
🌿 Care Guide
Light
· Thrives in bright, indirect light.
· Tolerates medium light but avoid prolonged low light (slows growth).
· Some morning sun is okay; avoid harsh direct sun. [ohiotropics.com], [thespruce.com]
Water
· Water thoroughly, then let the top 1–2 inches of soil dry.
· Avoid complete drying (causes wilting and yellow leaves).
· Reduce watering in winter. [ohiotropics.com], [gfloutdoors.com]
Soil
· Well-draining mix (peat or coco coir + perlite).
· Keep slightly moist but not soggy. [gardenia.net], [gfloutdoors.com]
Humidity & Temperature
· Prefers moderate to high humidity (50–60%+).
· Ideal temperature: 65–85°F (18–29°C).
· Mist occasionally or use a humidifier. [gardenia.net], [gfloutdoors.com]
Fertilizer
· Feed monthly during growing season with balanced liquid fertilizer (diluted).
· Cut back in winter. [ohiotropics.com]
Propagation
· Easy via stem cuttings in water or soil.
· Best done in spring or summer. [ohiotropics.com], [knowngarden.com]
Toxicity
· Toxic to cats and dogs if ingested.
Starting bid
Philo Silver Sword
✅ Description
· Botanical Name: Philodendron hastatum
· Appearance: Long, narrow, sword-like leaves with a metallic silver-blue tone.
· Growth Habit: Upright climber; thrives with a moss pole or stake.
· Size: Indoors can reach 3–6 ft tall with support.
· Aesthetic: Sleek and modern—perfect for adding vertical interest.
🌿 Care Tips
· Light: Bright, indirect light for best color.
· Water: Let the top inch of soil dry before watering.
· Humidity: Prefers moderate to high humidity.
· Soil: Well-draining aroid mix.
· Fertilizer: Monthly during growing season.
· Toxicity: Toxic to pets if ingested.
Starting bid
Whale Fin Sanevieria
✅ Description
· Botanical Name: Sansevieria masoniana
· Common Name: Whale Fin, Mason’s Congo
· Appearance: Large, single paddle-shaped leaf (or a few leaves) with dark green color and mottled patterns; can grow up to 3 ft tall.
· Growth Habit: Slow-growing succulent-like plant.
· Origin: Africa.
🌿 Care Tips
· Light: Bright, indirect light preferred; tolerates low light.
· Water: Very drought-tolerant. Water sparingly—let soil dry completely before watering.
· Soil: Well-draining cactus/succulent mix.
· Temperature: 60–85°F (15–29°C).
· Humidity: Average indoor humidity is fine.
· Fertilizer: Monthly during growing season with diluted succulent fertilizer.
· Toxicity: Toxic to pets if ingested.
####
Norfolk Island Pine
✅ Description
· Botanical Name: Araucaria heterophylla
· Common Name: Norfolk Island Pine
· Appearance: Soft, symmetrical branches with needle-like leaves; resembles a miniature Christmas tree.
· Origin: Norfolk Island (Pacific Ocean).
· Size: Indoors usually 3–8 ft, outdoors up to 200 ft in its native habitat.
🌿 Care Tips
· Light: Bright, indirect light; tolerates some direct morning sun.
· Water: Keep soil evenly moist but not soggy; reduce watering in winter.
· Humidity: Prefers higher humidity; mist occasionally.
· Temperature: 60–75°F (15–24°C); avoid cold drafts.
· Soil: Well-draining potting mix.
· Fertilizer: Monthly during spring and summer with balanced fertilizer.
· Toxicity: Mildly toxic to pets if ingested.
Starting bid
Spread holiday joy with this 18-inch wreath, thoughtfully decorated with ornaments and ready to hang.
Starting bid
Enjoy a beautifully curated selection of Ontario-made products & delights, including premium wines and craft beers, an assortment of fine teas, artisan chocolates, homemade cookies, a hand poured candle, skin care products, hand-designed greeting cards, and crocheted soft stuffed animals. Perfect for you or gifting to someone special. This Ontario craft inspired basket includes:
Generously donated by: The DMO
Starting bid
This delicious basket contains two packages of pasta, pasta sauce, panettone, ladyfingers, chocolate and breadsticks.
Retail value: $70
Generously donated by: CSD | Implementation and Reporting Branch
Starting bid
Discover Ontario in Every Bite and Sip! Our Regions of Ontario Gift Basket is a celebration of local flavors and iconic treasures from across the province. Indulge in the rich, velvety decadence of chocolate from the Central Region, then show your Toronto pride with a stylish Blue Jays cap from the vibrant Toronto Region. Savor the elegance of a fine Niagara wine from the West, perfectly paired with the sweet, amber maple syrup harvested in the East. And for a true Northern touch, enjoy the bold, refreshing taste of Manitoulin Brewing Co. craft beer. This basket is more than a gift—it’s a journey through Ontario’s diverse regions, thoughtfully curated for those who appreciate local excellence.
“This image was created using AI for illustrative purposes only. The actual gift basket may differ in appearance and contents.”
Generously donated by: CCD
Starting bid
Indulge your sweet tooth with this delightful basket filled with the essential ingredients and tools you need to create the perfect batch of homemade cookies! Whether you’re baking for friends, family, or just yourself (no judgement!), this basket is your ticket to warm, delicious fun. Warning: may cause spontaneous smiles and irresistible aromas!
Included in the Cookie Monsters, Inc basket:
Generously donated by: Heidi Gordon
Starting bid
Basket contains:
-Puppy care guide
-Poop Bag and poop bag holder
-Dental chews
-Teething toys
-Dog treats
-Coupons
-Toys
-Accessories
-Bells
-Winter boots
-Rain boots
-Doggy baked good
-Clicker for training
-A few pee pads
-Lint roller
Generously donated by: CCSD
Starting bid
Step into calm with the Blissful Moments Pamper Set. This beautifully curated basket includes everything needed for an at-home spa ritual: fizzy bath bombs, refreshing face masks, a scented wallflower plug with fragrance refills, silky lotions, and luxurious soaps. It’s the perfect way to unwind, recharge, and feel pampered from head to toe.
Items:
-2 bath & Body Works Liquid hand Soap
-2 Bar soaps
-Bath Bombs
-Face Masks
-Bath & Body Works Wall plug in
-Bath & Body Works scented plug ins
-Hand lotions
-Mini Hand Sanitizer
-Relaxing Bath Salts
Generously donated by: FRO
Starting bid
A curated collection of wardrobe staples and self-care must-haves. This kit includes comfortable clothing pieces, a Blue Jays shirt, and fresh-scented body care. Whether heading out or winding down, this bundle brings both style and practicality.
Items:
-1 Small short sleeved American Eagle Dress Shirt
-1 Med Short sleeve Wrangler dress shirt
-1 large Blue Jays Division Champs Shirt
-1 Mahogany teakwood Bath & Body Works Candle
-3 Game decks
-1 Dove Body Cream
-1 bag of Kit Kats
-1 Mud Face Mask
Generously donated by: FRO
Starting bid
Basket contents include:
-Dark brown throw blanket (50 in X 70 in)
-Lavender and cedar scented candle
-Cute dog mug with lid
-Box of assorted oolong teas
-Exploding Kittens card game
-4 packages of face sheet masks
-3 packages of eye masks
-4 Hershey’s hot chocolate bombs
-Ghirardelli dark chocolate peppermint bark bar
-$25 Indigo gift card
-$25 Uber Eats gift card
Generously donated by: PDCB
Starting bid
a Ceramic footed bowl assorted Chocolates and Treats:
The Belgian: Milk Chocolate with Salted Caramel (100 g, Belgium)
Canada True: Maple Latte Milk Chocolate (100 g, Canada)
Canada True: Ice Wine Dark Chocolate Truffles (36 g, Canada)
Tradition Ste-Julie: Chocolate Fudge (80 g, Canada)
Mom’s Best: Original Shortbread Cookies (56.7 g, Canada)
The Treat Shoppe: Chocolate Drizzled Caramel Popcorn (57 g, Canada)
Chocomod: Original Cocoa Dusted Truffles (52.5 g)
Guylian Temptations: Original Seahorses (2×42 g, Belgium)
Generously donated by: The PAIRB
Starting bid
"A few of my favourite things - Jody's work edition" value approx $150. Featuring treats, tea and fun.
Generously donated by: Jody Hendry
Starting bid
Savour wine from Ontario’s wine country with this hand-picked collection of 7 bottles from some of the province’s finest vineyards. From the rolling hills of Niagara to the charming cellars of Prince Edward County, each bottle captures the craftsmanship, character, and flavour that make Ontario wines so special.
Whether you’re hosting friends, marking a special occasion, or simply unwinding after a long day, this basket offers a perfect taste of home-grown excellence — beautifully packaged and ready to enjoy.
Includes seven (7) Ontario-made wines, featuring a mix of red, white, and sparkling selections.
Generously donated by: The BPCSD DMC
Starting bid
Everybody deserves some extra “me” time – and now there’s a way to get it. Bid to win one of several vacation days on offer thanks to generous ministry donors and enjoy a little extra time away from the office while supporting a good cause.
Starting bid
Everybody deserves some extra “me” time – and now there’s a way to get it. Bid to win one of several vacation days on offer thanks to generous ministry donors and enjoy a little extra time away from the office while supporting a good cause.
Starting bid
Everybody deserves some extra “me” time – and now there’s a way to get it. Bid to win one of several vacation days on offer thanks to generous ministry donors and enjoy a little extra time away from the office while supporting a good cause.
Starting bid
Everybody deserves some extra “me” time – and now there’s a way to get it. Bid to win one of several vacation days on offer thanks to generous ministry donors and enjoy a little extra time away from the office while supporting a good cause.
Starting bid
Everybody deserves some extra “me” time – and now there’s a way to get it. Bid to win one of several vacation days on offer thanks to generous ministry donors and enjoy a little extra time away from the office while supporting a good cause.
Starting bid
Ready to turn a long weekend into a longer weekend, or to enjoy a couple of very casual Fridays? Then bid to win some extra time away from the office with this three-vacation day bundle, to be used individually or all at once to really get yourself a little extra well deserved me time.
Starting bid
Darkness at 4 pm getting you down? Dreaming of warmer climates? If you need an extra week of vacation but are but still years away from hitting your next top up, then this is the item for you. Whether you’re travelling to far flung locales or just looking for a cozy staycation, there will never be another opportunity like this – so make sure to bid to win on this one and enjoy an extra week away from the office.
Starting bid
A lunch on the Deputy. with max 4 ppl. Deputy picks restaurant - Italian of course. For winning team, patience needed until he gets to that part of province.
Starting bid
Support a Great Cause with an Exclusive Experience!
Bid on a 45-minute espresso chat with the Deputy Minister—a unique opportunity to connect in an informal setting, hear firsthand about what’s happening across the ministry, and share your thoughts.
This isn’t just coffee—it’s your chance to:
- Spend quality time with the Deputy in a relaxed atmosphere
- Gain valuable career insights and advice
- Make a difference by supporting an important cause
Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind experience that combines networking, mentorship, and impact. Place your bid and invest in your future while helping a great initiative!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Series of 3, 1-hour Coaching Sessions with Sherri Rennie, Toronto Regional Director, on Career Development or another topic of purchaser’s choice. In-person (375 University Ave, TO) or online sessions to be arranged at a mutually convenient time, within 6 months of campaign close.
