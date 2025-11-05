MCCSS's United Way Silent Auction

Ctenanthe Lubbersiana

✅ Description

· Botanical Name: Ctenanthe spp.

· Family: Marantaceae (Prayer Plant family)

· Origin: Tropical rainforests of Brazil

· Appearance: Striking foliage with patterns like stripes, spots, or fishbone designs; colors range from green, silver, cream, and sometimes purple undersides.

· Size: Typically 2–3 ft tall, 3–4 ft wide indoors.

· Behavior: Leaves fold up at night (nyctinasty), similar to other prayer plants. [bloomscape.com], [thespruce.com], [gardenbetty.com]









🌿 Care Guide

Light

· Prefers medium to bright indirect light.

· Avoid direct sunlight (can scorch leaves).

· Ideal near north or east-facing windows. [bloomscape.com], [thespruce.com]

Water

· Keep soil consistently moist but not soggy.

· Water when the top inch of soil is dry.

· Use distilled or let tap water sit overnight to reduce fluoride/chlorine. [bloomscape.com], [smartgardenguide.com]

Humidity

· High humidity is essential (50–60%+).

· Mist regularly or use a pebble tray/humidifier.

· Bathrooms or kitchens are great spots. [bloomscape.com], [fullygrows.com]

Soil

· Rich, well-draining mix (peat or coir + perlite).

· Avoid waterlogged conditions to prevent root rot. [thespruce.com], [smartgardenguide.com]

Temperature

· Warm conditions: 65–85°F (18–29°C).

· Avoid cold drafts and sudden temperature changes. [bloomscape.com]

Fertilizer

· Balanced liquid fertilizer at half strength every 4 weeks during spring and summer.

· No feeding in winter. [bloomscape.com], [fullygrows.com]

Pruning & Repotting

· Remove yellow or damaged leaves.

· Repot only when rootbound, ideally in spring. [fullygrows.com]









🌸 Special Notes

· Rarely flowers indoors (small white or yellow blooms).

· Toxicity: Generally considered non-toxic to pets, unlike many tropical plants.