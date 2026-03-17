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Secure your spot at the lowest price! Includes full access to the 5-hour MDN hackathon, 1-on-1 mentorship from AI industry leads, and full catering. Join the first-ever edition of the McGill Data Network hackathon and start building!
Join the main cohort of builders! Your ticket includes full access to the 5-hour sprint, 1-on-1 mentorship from industry leads, and full catering. Join the first-ever edition of the McGill Data Network hackathon and start building!
The final deployment! Your ticket includes full entry to the 5-hour sprint, mentorship from AI industry leads, and catering. This is the final call to join the first edition of the McGill Data Network hackathon!
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