McGill SRI +The Princeton Review MCAT Course Auction 2026

What’s included in the course:



Extensive Practice Materials

4,900+ additional practice questions



17 full-length practice tests



All official AAMC materials including practice tests



500+ hours of expert-led video lessons



12 subject-specific practice tests



35 diagnostic exams



8 MCAT books, including 2 exclusive titles



Expert Live Instruction

90+ hours of topic-specific instruction by MCAT experts



Unlimited Q&A Sessions with our expert instructors



Access lasts for 6 months and the course must be redeemed by May 1st, 2027



Winning students will be contacted by TPR to receive access