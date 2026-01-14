Hosted by

McGill Student Research Initiative

McGill SRI +The Princeton Review MCAT Course Auction 2026

The Princeton Review MCAT® Self-Paced Course (6-month)
What’s included in the course:

Extensive Practice Materials
4,900+ additional practice questions

17 full-length practice tests

All official AAMC materials including practice tests

500+ hours of expert-led video lessons

12 subject-specific practice tests

35 diagnostic exams

8 MCAT books, including 2 exclusive titles

Expert Live Instruction
90+ hours of topic-specific instruction by MCAT experts

Unlimited Q&A Sessions with our expert instructors

Access lasts for 6 months and the course must be redeemed by May 1st, 2027

Winning students will be contacted by TPR to receive access

