Glendon Give-Back Labs - Interpreting Workshops, in support of MCI 2025-26

For those who don't need a single thing ... but the knowledge that they are supporting excellent training in the field of interpreting!
This is simply a suggested amount - all contributions, large or small, help us meet our goal!
For those with the means, a donation of any amount can be made, even without purchase, at the very bottom of this page.
For those who don't need a single thing ... but the knowledge that they are supporting excellent training in the field of interpreting!
This is simply a suggested amount - all contributions, large or small, help us meet our goal!
For those with the means, a donation of any amount can be made, even without purchase, at the very bottom of this page.
For those who don't need a single thing ... but the knowledge that they are supporting excellent training in the field of interpreting!
This is simply a suggested amount - all contributions, large or small, help us meet our goal!
For those with the means, a donation of any amount can be made, even without purchase, at the very bottom of this page.
Instructor: Qjinti I. Barrios van der Valk
Date: November 22, 2025
Time: 1:00-3:00 p.m. EST
Workshop/Webinar: A Novel Look at Consecutive Notetaking
Format: Hybrid
Location: MCI Interpreting Lab, Glendon College, York University, Toronto, ON, Canada
Recorded: No
Cost: In-Person Pricing C$130 (or ~US$94)
Description:
A Novel Look at Consecutive Notetaking
Beginners try to pack their notes with words. Teachers tell us to write down ideas. Either way, we're afraid we won't remember it all.
But what if we learn to see the story we're about to tell? Then note taking becomes a matter of drawing what's in our mind's eye, and interpreting is about painting a picture for our clients.
In this workshop, the presenter will begin by outlining the principles of visual note taking. From there, she will walk participants through real-world speeches they might encounter in the profession.
Participants will have an opportunity to share their notes, and to get feedback on their work.
[Note: This is an in-person ticket; online tickets are also available for this event.]
About your instructor(s):
Before she became an interpreter, Qjinti Barrios van der Valk explored many worlds: she studied political science in Paris; worked for UNESCO in La Paz, Bolivia; managed a community centre in the French banlieue; and even had a brief stint in street theater! Over time, she was drawn to interpreting, graduating in 2008 from the conference interpreter training program at the Université de Genève. She then began her career as a free-lance conference interpreter in Paris and at the EU. She also taught at the Université Catholique de l’Ouest, in Angers, and at the Université de Strasbourg, and she undertook undergraduate and graduate studies in Linguistics and Quechua at the INALCO in Paris. Her working languages are French, Spanish, English and Italian. She left it all behind in 2014 to join the Glendon MCI team and to become a Torontonian. She hasn’t looked back since.
Additional donation:
For those with the means, a donation of any amount can be added, even without purchase, at the very bottom of this page or to any other item at check-out.
Note:
Since this workshop is given as part of a fundraiser, we are not able to process any refunds. Thank you for your support!
Instructor: Qjinti I. Barrios van der Valk
Date: November 22, 2025
Time: 1:00-3:00 p.m. EST
Workshop/Webinar: A Novel Look at Consecutive Notetaking
Format: Hybrid
Location: Zoom
Recorded: No
Cost: Online Pricing C$110 (or ~US$80)
Description:
A Novel Look at Consecutive Notetaking
Beginners try to pack their notes with words. Teachers tell us to write down ideas. Either way, we're afraid we won't remember it all.
But what if we learn to see the story we're about to tell? Then note taking becomes a matter of drawing what's in our mind's eye, and interpreting is about painting a picture for our clients.
In this workshop, the presenter will begin by outlining the principles of visual note taking. From there, she will walk participants through real-world speeches they might encounter in the profession.
Participants will have an opportunity to share their notes, and to get feedback on their work.
[Note: This is an online ticket; in-person tickets are also available for this event.]
About your instructor(s):
Before she became an interpreter, Qjinti Barrios van der Valk explored many worlds: she studied political science in Paris; worked for UNESCO in La Paz, Bolivia; managed a community centre in the French banlieue; and even had a brief stint in street theater! Over time, she was drawn to interpreting, graduating in 2008 from the conference interpreter training program at the Université de Genève. She then began her career as a free-lance conference interpreter in Paris and at the EU. She also taught at the Université Catholique de l’Ouest, in Angers, and at the Université de Strasbourg, and she undertook undergraduate and graduate studies in Linguistics and Quechua at the INALCO in Paris. Her working languages are French, Spanish, English and Italian. She left it all behind in 2014 to join the Glendon MCI team and to become a Torontonian. She hasn’t looked back since.
Additional donation:
For those with the means, a donation of any amount can be added, even without purchase, at the very bottom of this page or to any other item at check-out.
Note:
Since this workshop is given as part of a fundraiser, we are not able to process any refunds. Thank you for your support!
Instructor: Corinne McKay
Date: December 13, 2025
Time: 1:00-3:00 p.m. EST
Workshop/Webinar: The business side of interpreting: How to build a successful freelance career.
Format: Online
Location: Zoom
Recorded: No
Cost: Online Pricing C$110 (or ~US$80)
Includes a link to the recording!
Description:
The business side of interpreting: How to build a successful freelance career.
In this session, we'll discuss practical strategies for launching and running a successful freelance interpreting business, including marketing to agencies, marketing to direct clients, pursuing certification, and deciding how much to charge.
Based on the presenter’s experience starting a freelance business from scratch – twice! – she will talk about the differences between being a "price taker" and a "price maker," how to balance lucrative work with meaningful work, and how to effectively market your services to higher paying clients.
About your instructor(s):
Corinne McKay, a 2021 graduate of the Glendon MCI (English A/French B) has been a full-time freelancer since 2002. She is certified by the American Translators Association for French to English translation, and by the U.S. state of Colorado for French court interpreting. In addition to her own interpreting and translation work, Corinne writes books and teaches classes for other freelance language professionals, including How to Succeed as a Freelance Translator (a career guide with over 15,000 copies in print) and the newly published Getting Started as a Freelance Interpreter. She served on the Board of the American Translators Association for seven years, including as ATA President from 2017-2019.
Additional donation:
For those with the means, a donation of any amount can be added, even without purchase, at the very bottom of this page or to any other item at check-out.
Note:
Since this workshop is given as part of a fundraiser, we are not able to process any refunds. Thank you for your support!
Instructors: Sian (Xiang) Gu and Andrew Clifford
Date: Jan. 17, 2026 - Note revised date.
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 EST / 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. PST / 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 CST
Workshop/Webinar: Lost in Idioms: Navigating Top English Pitfalls for Mandarin Interpreters
Format: Online
Location: Zoom
Recorded: Yes
Cost: Online Pricing C$110 (or ~US$80)
Description:
Lost in Idioms: Navigating Top English Pitfalls for Mandarin Interpreters
Mandarin and English are worlds apart, so how do we interpret effectively between the two? Drawing on 12 years of experience training Mandarin interpreters at the Glendon Master of Conference Interpreting Program, the speakers will share their observations on the most common English mistakes.
You will need a reliable wired internet connection, a headset and microphone.
About your instructor(s):
Sian (Xiang) Gu is a conference interpreter and interpreter trainer based in Vancouver, Canada. She loves splitting her time between interpreting, teaching, practicing, and organizing meetings. After graduating with a master's degree in conference interpreting from Glendon, York University, she joined the instructor roster under the mentorship of Andrew Clifford. She is passionate about helping Mandarin students improve their English performance while staying true to the spirit of the source language. She is accredited as an interpreter (English, French, and Mandarin) by the government of Canada and a member of AIIC.
Dr. Andrew Clifford is a former staff interpreter with the Government of Canada and remains active as a freelance interpreter. He holds a doctorate in Translation Studies and a Master of Conference Interpreting, both from the University of Ottawa. His research focuses on interpreting in all its forms, including the ethics of medical interpreting and how to assess and train interpreters. In 2012, he launched the Master of Conference Interpreting at Glendon. He is also an accredited life coach. His passion is helping others find their way in the demanding yet rewarding world of professional interpreting.
Note:
Since this workshop is given as part of a fundraiser, we are not able to process any refunds. Thank you for your support!
Additional donation:
For those with the means, a donation of any amount can be added, even without purchase, at the very bottom of this page or to any other item at check-out.
Instructor: Athena Matilsky
Date: February 12, 2026
Time: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. EST
Workshop/Webinar: Zen and the Art of Interpreting Stress Management
Format: Online
Location: Zoom
Cost: Online Pricing: C$110 (or ~US$80)
A recording of the session will be provided!
Description:
Have you ever been so stressed out you forgot to breathe? Let's face it: The interpreter's job is anything but easy. Perhaps you have let panic get the best of you while interpreting in the booth, or you have frozen during an interpreting exam. Or maybe you simply let tax day get the better of you because you haven't yet learned to juggle your myriad freelancer responsibilities.
In this workshop, we will explore the challenges we interpreters face, both on the job and behind the scenes. You will learn breathing and mindfulness exercises to stay focused and stop anxiety. Your instructor will share tips and tricks for taking your business into your own hands to minimize stress and maximize fulfillment on the job.
You will leave armed with strategies to stay present no matter what the situation, do your best, and breathe.
About your instructor(s):
Athena Matilsky holds a BA in Spanish interpreting and translation from Rutgers University and a Master's in Conference Interpreting from Glendon College. She is a Federally Certified Court Interpreter (Spn<>Eng), a Certified Healthcare Interpreter (Spn<>Eng) and an Approved Court Interpreter (Frn<>Eng). She was editor-in-chief of NAJITS’s academic publication Proteus in 2015 and remains a regular contributor to their blog. Ms. Matilsky served as a staff interpreter for the NJ judiciary from 2013-2016. From 2000 to 2025, Ms. Matilsky served as an instructor for Glendon’s Master’s in Conference Interpreting program. She was also Glendon’s Medical Interpreting Field Coordinator for the academic year 2024-2025. She owns her own company, Athena Sky Interpreting, where she coaches students on interpreting technique. When she is not teaching and interpreting, you may find her practicing acroyoga and meditation. Website: https://athenaskyinterpreting.com
Note:
Since this workshop is given as part of a fundraiser, we are not able to process any refunds. Thank you for your support!
Additional donation:
For those with the means, a donation of any amount can be added, even without purchase, at the very bottom of this page or to any other item at check-out.
Instructor: Helen Campbell
Dates: April 24, 25, 26 2026
Time: 10 to 1, 2:30 to ~5:30 p.m., all three days (lunch will be provided)
Workshop/Webinar: Intensive Consecutive Note-Taking Refresher
Format: In-Person
Location: MCI Interpreting Lab, Glendon College, York University, Toronto, ON, Canada
Cost: Early Bird Pricing: C$489 (or ~US$353)
Description:
Helen Campbell will lead an in-person, interactive workshop for professional interpreters who want to consolidate their note-taking skills for consecutive interpreting. This three-day workshop targets professional conference interpreters who feel their note-taking skills are getting rusty and would like to go “back to basics” to build up a progression over the three days (for dates and times, see above). Helen Campbell, an experienced conference interpreter and interpreter trainer, as well as an engaging public speaker, will explain her note-taking strategies to help make you feel more at ease with your next consecutive assignment.
This workshop will be held in English. Depending on language profiles of participants, other languages may be used, in which case some speech preparation by participants would be needed.
[Note: Spaces are limited! Online observer-only tickets are also available for this event.]
About your instructor:
Helen Campbell was a staff member of the Directorate-General for Interpretation of the European Commission (DG SCIC) in Brussels from 1973 until 2011. A highly qualified and experienced interpreter trainer, she has aptitude-tested, taught, and acted as examiner for university exams as well as jury member and speaker for EU accreditation tests and open competitions. She is a trainer for the MCI at Glendon College, York University Toronto, and regularly gives courses for AIIC.
Note:
Since this workshop is given as part of a fundraiser, we are not able to process any refunds. Thank you for your support!
Instructor: Helen Campbell
Dates: April 24, 25, 26, 2026
Time: 10 to 1, 2:30 to ~5:30 p.m., all three days
Workshop/Webinar: Intensive Consecutive Note-Taking Refresher
Format: Online
Location: Zoom
Cost: Online Observer-Only Pricing: C$189 (or ~US$137)
Description:
You are invited to be a fly on the wall, online, during Helen Campbell's intensive:
This three-day workshop targets professional conference interpreters who feel their note-taking skills are getting rusty and would like to go “back to basics” to build up a progression over the three days. Helen Campbell, an experienced conference interpreter and interpreter trainer, as well as an engaging public speaker, will explain her note-taking strategies to help make you feel more at ease with your next consecutive assignment.
[Note: This is an online observer-only ticket. Due to the particular Zoom set-up, observers will not be able to ask questions during the intensive. In-person tickets are also available for this event!]
About your instructor:
Helen Campbell was a staff member of the Directorate-General for Interpretation of the European Commission (DG SCIC) in Brussels from 1973 until 2011. A highly qualified and experienced interpreter trainer, she has aptitude-tested, taught, and acted as examiner for university exams as well as jury member and speaker for EU accreditation tests and open competitions. She is a trainer for the MCI at Glendon College, York University Toronto, and regularly gives courses for AIIC.
Note:
Since this workshop is given as part of a fundraiser, we are not able to process any refunds. Thank you for your support!
Instructor: Helen Campbell
Dates: April 24, 25, 26 2026
Time: 10 to 1, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., all three days (lunch will be provided)
Workshop/Webinar: Intensive Consecutive Note-Taking Refresher
Format: In-Person
Location: MCI Interpreting Lab, Glendon College, York University, Toronto, ON, Canada
Cost: C$575 (or ~US$415)
Description:
Helen Campbell will lead an in-person, interactive workshop for professional interpreters who want to consolidate their note-taking skills for consecutive interpreting. This three-day workshop targets professional conference interpreters who feel their note-taking skills are getting rusty and would like to go “back to basics” to build up a progression over the three days (for dates and times, see above). Helen Campbell, an experienced conference interpreter and interpreter trainer, as well as an engaging public speaker, will explain her note-taking strategies to help make you feel more at ease with your next consecutive assignment.
This workshop will be held in English. Depending on language profiles of participants, other languages may be used, in which case some speech preparation by participants would be needed.
[Note: Spaces are limited! Online observer-only tickets are also available for this event.]
About your instructor:
Helen Campbell was a staff member of the Directorate-General for Interpretation of the European Commission (DG SCIC) in Brussels from 1973 until 2011. A highly qualified and experienced interpreter trainer, she has aptitude-tested, taught, and acted as examiner for university exams as well as jury member and speaker for EU accreditation tests and open competitions. She is a trainer for the MCI at Glendon College, York University Toronto, and regularly gives courses for AIIC.
Note:
Since this workshop is given as part of a fundraiser, we are not able to process any refunds. Thank you for your support!
We look forward to releasing the workshops for winter 2026. Stay tuned!
Instructor: Rony Gao
Date: October 18, 2025
Time: 12-1:30 EDT / 9-10:30 PDT
Workshop/Webinar: C-A-R-E: Four contextual factors in conference interpreting.
Format: Hybrid
Location: MCI Interpreting Lab, Glendon College, York University, Toronto, ON, Canada
Cost: In-Person Pricing C$130 (or ~US$94)
Recorded: Yes
Includes a link to the recording!
(A CEP-eligible workshop for ATA members)
Description:
C-A-R-E: Four contextual factors in conference interpreting.
Step into a conference interpreter's mind. With first-hand examples and case studies from interpreting assignments in business, technology and diplomatic settings, the speaker will examine four hidden forces that impact communication: cultural norms, audience profile, relationship, and expectations. This C-A-R-E framework entails contextual analysis, real time decisions and mission message delivery in a human centric way.
Although most examples will come from English to Chinese interpreting, explanations will be provided so that the same principles are transferable to all language pairs. (Re)discover the art of conference interpreting with humans at its core. Step one? CARE more.
[Note: This is an in-person ticket. Online-only tickets are also available for this event.]
About your instructor(s):
Rony Gao is a prize-winning Chinese/English conference interpreter, certified translator and trainer based in Toronto, Canada. As a member of the International Association of Conference Interpreters (AIIC) and Chinese/English conference interpreter accredited by the Canadian Federal Government, Rony Gao has provided interpretation for the Chinese Premier’s Delegation to Canada, several Canadian Prime Ministers, UN specialized agencies, the Tokyo Olympic Games, and many other leaders in government, business, technology and academia. He currently shares his expertise as an instructor at the Glendon Master of Conference Interpreting program at York University in Canada.
Additional donation:
For those with the means, a donation of any amount can be added, even without purchase, at the very bottom of this page or to any other item at check-out.
Note:
Since this workshop is given as part of a fundraiser, we are not able to process any refunds. Thank you for your support!
Instructor: Rony Gao
Date: October 18, 2025
Time: 12-1:30 EST / 9-10:30 PST
Workshop/Webinar: C-A-R-E: Four contextual factors in conference interpreting.
Format: Hybrid
Location: Zoom
Recorded: Yes
Cost: Online Pricing C$110 (or ~US$80)
Includes a link to the recording!
(A CEP-eligible workshop for ATA members)
Description:
C-A-R-E: Four contextual factors in conference interpreting.
Step into a conference interpreter's mind. With first-hand examples and case studies from interpreting assignments in business, technology and diplomatic settings, the speaker will examine four hidden forces that impact communication: cultural norms, audience profile, relationship, and expectations. This C-A-R-E framework entails contextual analysis, real time decisions and mission message delivery in a human centric way.
Although most examples will come from English to Chinese interpreting, explanations will be provided so that the same principles are transferable to all language pairs. (Re)discover the art of conference interpreting with humans at its core. Step one? CARE more.
You will need a reliable wired internet connection, a headset and microphone.
[Note: This is an online ticket. In-person tickets are also available for this event.]
About your instructor(s):
Additional donation:
For those with the means, a donation of any amount can be added, even without purchase, at the very bottom of this page or to any other item at check-out.
Note:
Since this workshop is given as part of a fundraiser, we are not able to process any refunds. Thank you for your support!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing