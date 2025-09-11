Glendon Give-Back Labs - Interpreting Workshops, in support of MCI 2025-26

Instructor: Qjinti I. Barrios van der Valk

Date: November 22, 2025

Time: 1:00-3:00 p.m. EST

Workshop/Webinar: A Novel Look at Consecutive Notetaking

Format: Hybrid

Location: MCI Interpreting Lab, Glendon College, York University, Toronto, ON, Canada

Recorded: No

Cost: In-Person Pricing C$130 (or ~US$94)



Description:

Beginners try to pack their notes with words. Teachers tell us to write down ideas. Either way, we're afraid we won't remember it all.





But what if we learn to see the story we're about to tell? Then note taking becomes a matter of drawing what's in our mind's eye, and interpreting is about painting a picture for our clients.





In this workshop, the presenter will begin by outlining the principles of visual note taking. From there, she will walk participants through real-world speeches they might encounter in the profession.





Participants will have an opportunity to share their notes, and to get feedback on their work.





[Note: This is an in-person ticket; online tickets are also available for this event.]





About your instructor(s):

Before she became an interpreter, Qjinti Barrios van der Valk explored many worlds: she studied political science in Paris; worked for UNESCO in La Paz, Bolivia; managed a community centre in the French banlieue; and even had a brief stint in street theater! Over time, she was drawn to interpreting, graduating in 2008 from the conference interpreter training program at the Université de Genève. She then began her career as a free-lance conference interpreter in Paris and at the EU. She also taught at the Université Catholique de l’Ouest, in Angers, and at the Université de Strasbourg, and she undertook undergraduate and graduate studies in Linguistics and Quechua at the INALCO in Paris. Her working languages are French, Spanish, English and Italian. She left it all behind in 2014 to join the Glendon MCI team and to become a Torontonian. She hasn’t looked back since.





Additional donation:

For those with the means, a donation of any amount can be added, even without purchase, at the very bottom of this page or to any other item at check-out.





Note:

Since this workshop is given as part of a fundraiser, we are not able to process any refunds. Thank you for your support!