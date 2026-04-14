McMaster University BScN's 2026 Pinning Ceremony - Ticket Purchase & Pinner Selection

About this event
This ticket is only eligible for 2026 Nursing Graduates from the McMaster & Accelerated sites. Please note guests may not obtain this ticket.
This ticket is only eligible for 2026 Nursing Graduates from the Mohawk & Bridging sites. Please note guests may not obtain this ticket.
This ticket is only eligible for 2026 Nursing Graduates from Conestoga site. Please note guests may not obtain this ticket.
McMaster & Accelerated - This ticket is for all guests wishing to attend the pinning ceremony. Graduates are limited to 2 guests only. Graduates are not eligible to purchase this ticket.
PLEASE NOTE THERE ARE NO REFUNDS. MAX of 2 GUESTS PER GRADUATE.
Guest tickets are charged for $5.00 each. All proceeds will be donated back to McMaster University's Nursing Student Society to help reimburse all proceeds that made this Pinning Ceremony possible.
Mohawk & Bridging - This ticket is for all guests wishing to attend the pinning ceremony. Graduates are limited to 2 guests only. Graduates are not eligible to purchase this ticket.
PLEASE NOTE THERE ARE NO REFUNDS. MAX of 2 GUESTS PER GRADUATE.
Guest tickets are charged for $5.00 each. All proceeds will be donated back to McMaster University's Nursing Student Society to help reimburse all proceeds that made this Pinning Ceremony possible.
Conestoga - This ticket is for all guests wishing to attend the pinning ceremony. Graduates are limited to 2 guests only. Graduates are not eligible to purchase this ticket.
PLEASE NOTE THERE ARE NO REFUNDS. MAX of 2 GUESTS PER GRADUATE.
Guest tickets are charged for $5.00 each. All proceeds will be donated back to McMaster University's Nursing Student Society to help reimburse all proceeds that made this Pinning Ceremony possible.
Faculty Members/Pinners of the School of Nursing can only obtain this ticket. Only those who have been personally contacted to attend this event are eligible.
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