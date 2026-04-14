McMaster University BScN's 2026 Pinning Ceremony - Ticket Purchase & Pinner Selection

McMaster & Accelerated - This ticket is for all guests wishing to attend the pinning ceremony. Graduates are limited to 2 guests only. Graduates are not eligible to purchase this ticket.





PLEASE NOTE THERE ARE NO REFUNDS. MAX of 2 GUESTS PER GRADUATE.





Guest tickets are charged for $5.00 each. All proceeds will be donated back to McMaster University's Nursing Student Society to help reimburse all proceeds that made this Pinning Ceremony possible.