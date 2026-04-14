McMaster University Nursing Student Society

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McMaster University Nursing Student Society

About this event

McMaster University BScN's 2026 Pinning Ceremony - Ticket Purchase & Pinner Selection

1280 Main St W

Hamilton, ON L8S 4L8, Canada

McMaster & Accelerated - Nursing Graduate Ticket
Free

This ticket is only eligible for 2026 Nursing Graduates from the McMaster & Accelerated sites. Please note guests may not obtain this ticket.

Mohawk & Bridging - Nursing Graduate Ticket
Free

This ticket is only eligible for 2026 Nursing Graduates from the Mohawk & Bridging sites. Please note guests may not obtain this ticket.

Conestoga - Nursing Graduate Ticket
Free

This ticket is only eligible for 2026 Nursing Graduates from Conestoga site. Please note guests may not obtain this ticket.

McMaster & Accelerated - Guest Ticket (Max 2 per Graduate)
$5

McMaster & Accelerated - This ticket is for all guests wishing to attend the pinning ceremony. Graduates are limited to 2 guests only. Graduates are not eligible to purchase this ticket.


PLEASE NOTE THERE ARE NO REFUNDS. MAX of 2 GUESTS PER GRADUATE.


Guest tickets are charged for $5.00 each. All proceeds will be donated back to McMaster University's Nursing Student Society to help reimburse all proceeds that made this Pinning Ceremony possible.

Mohawk & Bridging - Guest Ticket (Max 2 per Graduate)
$5

Mohawk & Bridging - This ticket is for all guests wishing to attend the pinning ceremony. Graduates are limited to 2 guests only. Graduates are not eligible to purchase this ticket.


PLEASE NOTE THERE ARE NO REFUNDS. MAX of 2 GUESTS PER GRADUATE.


Guest tickets are charged for $5.00 each. All proceeds will be donated back to McMaster University's Nursing Student Society to help reimburse all proceeds that made this Pinning Ceremony possible.

Conestoga - Guest Ticket (Max 2 per Graduate)
$5

Conestoga - This ticket is for all guests wishing to attend the pinning ceremony. Graduates are limited to 2 guests only. Graduates are not eligible to purchase this ticket.


PLEASE NOTE THERE ARE NO REFUNDS. MAX of 2 GUESTS PER GRADUATE.


Guest tickets are charged for $5.00 each. All proceeds will be donated back to McMaster University's Nursing Student Society to help reimburse all proceeds that made this Pinning Ceremony possible.

McMaster Nursing Faculty/Pinners
Free

Faculty Members/Pinners of the School of Nursing can only obtain this ticket. Only those who have been personally contacted to attend this event are eligible.

Add a donation for McMaster University Nursing Student Society

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